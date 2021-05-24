Fast News

Covid-19 has infected 167M people and has killed 3.4M. Here are virus-related developments for May 24:

Relatives offer flowers and perform rituals at the grave of a person who died of Covid-19, at a crematorium on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP)

Monday, May 24:

India has third highest virus death toll in the world

India crossed another grim milestone of more than 300,000 people lost to the virus as a devastating surge of new infections that exploded with fury has shown signs of easing.

The milestone, as recorded by India's health ministry, comes as slowed vaccine deliveries have marred the country's fight against the pandemic, forcing many to miss their shots, and a rare but fatal fungal infection affecting infected patients has worried doctors.

India's death toll is the third-highest reported in the world, accounting for 8.6% of the nearly 34.7 million fatalities globally, though the true numbers are thought to be significantly greater.

The health ministry Monday reported 4,454 new death in the last 24 hours, bringing India's total fatalities to 303,720. It also reported 222,315 new infections, which raised the overall total to nearly 27 million. Both are almost certainly undercounts.

Taiwan blames China for latest WHO meeting snub

Taiwan hit out at China over its continued exclusion from a crucial annual gathering of World Health Organization members which starts this week and is focused on averting the next pandemic catastrophe.

The 74th World Health Assembly, which kicks off Monday, will arguably be one of the most important in the WHO's history, amid calls to revamp the organisation and the entire global approach to health in the wake of the pandemic.

But Taiwan -- which had one of the world's best pandemic responses -- remains locked out of the meeting for the fifth consecutive year, despite growing global international support for its inclusion.

That is because China, which views the self-ruled democracy as its own territory and has vowed to one day seize it, has waged an increasingly assertive campaign to keep Taipei isolated on the world stage.

Japan opens mass vaccination centres ahead of Olympics

Japan opened its first mass vaccination centres on Monday in a bid to speed up a cautious virus inoculation programme with just two months until the virus-postponed Tokyo Olympics.

The two military-run centres in Tokyo and Osaka will administer thousands of shots daily, initially to elderly residents of the cities, as the country battles a fourth wave of virus cases.

Just two percent of Japan's population of 125 million are fully vaccinated so far -- compared to around 40 percent in the United States and 15 percent in France.

Criticism has been mounting over the relatively slow rollout, hindered by strict medical rules and complex bureaucracy, but the first people to get a jab at the Tokyo centre said they were excited to move on with their lives.

Aussie skateboarders test positive in Games setback

A team of Australian skateboarders was disqualified from an Olympic qualifying event in the United States after three positive tests in their group.

Two skateboarders, including 13-year-old Charlotte Heath, and a coach tested positive in the United States, and others in the group were ruled out of the qualifier in Des Moines, Iowa, because they were deemed close contacts of the coach.

Melbourne skater Heath revealed on social media that she had tested positive. The identity of the other skater to test positive was still unclear.

"My understanding is the 13-year-old is very well supported by her sport and also ... by her parents or a parent over there," Australia's Olympic Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman told reporters on the Gold Coast on Monday.

SoftBank CEO slams Olympics as Japan races to catch up on vaccinations

Japanese tycoon Masayoshi Son warned of significant dangers around holding the Olympics in Tokyo, where the government on Monday kicked off a mass vaccination drive to catch up with other countries and ensure a “safe and secure” Games.

In a series of tweets, the influential SoftBank Group CEO expressed bewilderment and concern about the Tokyo Olympics, calling Japan a “vaccine laggard” and saying the slow inoculation drive less than two months before the start of the Games could put people’s lives at risk.

“Currently more than 80% of people want the Olympics to be postponed or cancelled. Who and on what authority is it being forced through?” the billionaire executive wrote in a Twitter post in Japanese over the weekend.

Samsung BioLogics shares rise after agrees to make Moderna vaccine

Shares in South Korean drug contract manufacturer Samsung BioLogics rose as much as 5.2% in early Monday trade, after it agreed to fill-finish manufacture Moderna's vaccine.

The agreement was part of Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc entering into a deal with the South Korean government to manufacture their virus vaccines.

The wider market was down 0.2% as of 0007 GMT.

England pilots new support initiatives to boost self-isolating in higher virus areas

New support initiatives will be piloted in nine areas of England with higher virus rates, including from variants, as part of government efforts to boost testing and self-isolation, the health ministry said on Monday.

The incidence of infections in Britain is still low but clusters of the Indian variant, believed to be more transmissible than the dominant Kent variant, are growing, and could derail plans to further ease lockdown measures.

A total of $17 million will be provided by government for accommodation for those in overcrowded households, social care support and communications assistance for those who don't have English as their first language, among other steps.

Funding will go to several areas including Yorkshire, Lancashire and the London borough of Hackney.

British employers call for economic transformation

British employers called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday to overhaul regulation and tax rules to help them meet the challenges of Brexit, the post-pandemic recovery and preparing for a net-zero carbon economy.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said 2021 should be a turning point for economic policy to break the pattern of weak productivity that has weighed on growth for more than a decade.

“This country will never have a greater opportunity to transform our economy and society,” CBI Director-General Tony Danker said. “This is the moment where we have a genuine chance to make big bets on how the UK economy will grow and compete.”

The CBI urged regulators to prioritise investment, the creation of economic clusters around the country to foster innovation and better skills training.

Australia’s Victoria state investigates two likely positive cases

Australia's second most populous state Victoria on Monday said it was investigating two suspected positive virus cases in Melbourne, which if confirmed would be the first community transmissions in the state in nearly three months.

Victoria was the worst hit Australian state during a second wave of virus late last year, accounting for about 70 per cent of total cases and 90 per cent of deaths. The state only controlled the outbreak after one of the world's longest and strictest lockdowns.

Australia has avoided the high virus numbers seen in many developed countries by closing its international borders in the early stages of the pandemic, lockdowns and social restrictions. It has reported just over 30,000 cases and 910 deaths.

The report of the new likely infections come as the federal government considers a plan that would allow fully vaccinated residents to travel freely between the states if regional borders have to be closed during future virus outbreaks.

Study shows dogs can detect Covid-positive arrivals

Sniffer dogs trained using smelly socks worn by people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus could soon be used at airports or mass gathering venues to pick up the "corona odour" of Covid-19-infected people, British scientists said.

Working in teams of two, the Covid-trained dogs could screen a line of several hundred people coming off a plane within half an hour, for example, and detect with up to 94.3 percent sensitivity those infected, the scientists said.

Presenting results of an early stage study - which involved some 3,500 odour samples donated in the form of unwashed socks or T-shirts worn by members of the public and health workers - the researchers said the dogs were even able to sniff out asymptomatic or mild Covid-19 cases, as well as cases caused by a mutant variant that emerged in the UK late last year.

"Dogs could be a great way to screen a large number of people quickly and prevent Covid-19 from being re-introduced into the UK," said Steve Lindsay, a professor at Durham University's department of biosciences who worked on the study.

Wuhan lab staff reportedly sought hospital care before Covid-19 outbreak disclosed

Three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) sought hospital care in November 2019, months before China disclosed the pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a previously undisclosed US intelligence report.

The newspaper said the report - which provides fresh details on the number of researchers affected, the timing of their illnesses, and their hospital visits - may add weight to calls for a broader probe of whether the Covid-19 virus could have escaped from the laboratory.

The report came on the eve of a meeting of the World Health Organization's decision-making body, which is expected to discuss the next phase of an investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

Australian skateboarding hopefuls test positive

A team of Australian skateboarders was disqualified from an Olympic qualifying event in the United States after three positive Covid-19 tests in their group, Australian media reported.

Two Olympic hopefuls and a coach tested positive after arriving in the United States, and others in the group were ruled out of the qualifier in Des Moines, Iowa, because they were deemed close contacts of the coach, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Brazil registers 35,819 new cases

Brazil has registered 35,819 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total in the country to 16,083,259, the health ministry said.

Deaths rose by 860 and now total 449,068.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies