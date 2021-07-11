Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 187 million people and killed more than 4 million. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for July 11:

A municipal worker drives an auto-rickshaw decorated with mock syringes through the streets to boost awareness on the importance of Covid-19 vaccination in Chennai on July 3, 2021. (AFP)

Saturday, July 10:

India reports 41,506 new daily cases

India reported on Sunday 41,506 new virus cases and 895 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry, with active cases at 454,118.

Bangladesh secures vaccine boost after virus cases pass one million

Bangladesh has sealed deals for 17.5 million more vaccine doses, the health minister said, as the country battles record deaths and its caseload passed one million.

The country of 169 million people has imposed its harshest ever lockdown as it seeks to curb a major surge in cases and record numbers of deaths.

The lockdown has been in place for two weeks and is backed by troops on the streets to keep people in their homes.

It is expected the restrictions will be extended past the current end date of July 14.

US administers nearly 333.6M doses of vaccines – CDC

The US had administered 333,565,404 doses of vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 386,985,420 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on its website.

The figures were up from the 332,966,409 doses the CDC said had been administered by Friday out of 386,058,070 doses delivered.

The Atlanta-based agency said 183,836,917 people had received at least one dose while 158,954,417 people were fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

Myanmar caught off guard as cases surge, oxygen dwindles

Consumed by a bitter and violent political struggle since the military seized power in February, Myanmar has been slow to wake up to a devastating surge in cases since mid-May. It has left many of the sick to suffer at home if they cannot find a bed at an army hospital, or prefer not to trust their care to the widely disliked government.

Under Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader ousted by the military, Myanmar had weathered its second virus surge beginning in August last year by severely restricting travel, sealing off Yangon, and curbing election campaigning in virus hot spots where lockdowns were imposed.

TSMC says it is in the process of signing a deal for BioNTech vaccines

Taiwan chipmaker TSMC said it was in the middle of the contract signing process to buy vaccines from Germany's BioNTech SE , part of a drawn out and highly politicised process for Taiwan to access the shot.

Taiwan's government has tried for months to buy the vaccine directly from BioNTech and has blamed China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory, for nixing a deal the two sides were due to sign earlier this year.

China denies the accusations.

Tokyo 2020 CEO says Tokyo Olympics will create model for pandemic Games

The Tokyo Olympics will provide a model for hosting the Games during a pandemic after rising infections forced organisers to ban spectators at most events, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said on Sunday.

"This will be the first Olympics held during a pandemic, and Tokyo will provide a model for how that is done," Muto said on a political debate program aired by public broadcaster NHK.

Athletes will not have to compete in completely empty venues because Olympic officials and journalists will be there, he added.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 745 – RKI

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 745 to 3,736,165, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by 6 to 91,231, the tally showed.

Australia records first death in Sydney virus outbreak

Australia announced its first virus-related death in the current Sydney virus outbreak, as the country's biggest city struggles to bring the Delta variant under control.

The woman in her 90s died Saturday, hours after testing positive for virus, and was also the first death from a locally-acquired infection in Australia this year.

It came as authorities announced a record 77 new cases, and warned that numbers were expected to spike above 100 on Monday.

Elderly woman infected with 'two virus variants at once'

A 90-year-old woman who died after falling ill with Covid-19 was infected with both the Alpha and Beta variants of the coronavirus at the same time, researchers in Belgium said, adding that the rare phenomenon may be underestimated.

The unvaccinated woman, who lived alone and received at-home nursing care, was admitted to the OLV Hospital in the Belgian city of Aalst after a spate of falls in March and tested positive for Covid-19 the same day.

While her oxygen levels were initially good, her condition deteriorated rapidly and she died five days later.

Brazil reports 1,205 more deaths

Brazil has registered 1,205 Covid-19 deaths and 48,504 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 532,893 coronavirus deaths and 19,069,003 total confirmed cases.

Brazil has the second highest coronavirus death toll in the world, with only the United States reporting more fatalities.

South Korea reports 1,324 new cases

South Korea has reported 1,324 new coronavirus cases as of midnight on Saturday, Yonhap news agency reported, down from a record 1,378 the day before as the country battles a surge of infections, though with fewer serious cases than earlier waves.

Mexico reports 9,581 new cases

Mexico's health ministry has reported 9,581 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the country and 232 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,586,721 infections and 234,907 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60 percent higher than the official count.

Algerian prime minister infected with Covid-19

Newly appointed Algerian Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane is infected with Covid-19, Algerian state TV said.

The prime minister, who had just formed his new government on Wednesday, will quarantine for seven days, but will continue performing his duties virtually, state TV said.

