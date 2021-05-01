Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3 million people and infected over 151 million others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for May 1:

Relatives and friends put on personal protective equipment (PPE) suits before the burial of their loved one who died from the Covid-19, at a graveyard in New Delhi on April 30,2021 (AFP)

Saturday, May 1:

India posts record daily rise in cases of 401,993

India has posted a record daily rise of 401,993 new coronavirus cases, while deaths from Covid-19 jumped by 3,523 over the past 24 hours, according to health ministry data.

India has added about 7.7 million cases since the end of February, when its second wave picked up steam, according to a Reuters tally. In contrast, it took India nearly six months to add the previous 7.7 million cases

Thailand reports new daily record of 21 deaths

Thailand has reported a new daily record of 21 coronavirus deaths in one day, the health ministry said.

The ministry reported 1,891 new cases in a fierce third wave of infections after a year of relative success in controlling the virus. Thailand's total number of infections is 67,044 since the pandemic began last year, with a total of 224 deaths.

Germany's cases rise by 18,935

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 18,935 to 3,400,532, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases

Australia bans arrivals from India

Australian residents and citizens who have been in India within 14 days of the date they plan to return home will be banned from entering Australia as of Monday and those who disobey will face fines and jail, government officials have said.

The emergency determination, made late on Friday, is part of strict measures to stop travellers to Australia from the world's second most populous nation as it contends with a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

The restrictions come into effect from May 3 and breaching the ban risks civil penalties and up to five years imprisonment, Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a statement.

The Australian government will reconsider the restrictions on May 15, he said.

President Biden bans most travel to US from India

US President Joe Biden has imposed new travel restrictions on India in light of the Covid-19 epidemic, barring most non-US citizens from entering the United States.

The new restrictions, which take effect on Tuesday, May 4 at 0401 GMT, are on the advice of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and were imposed because "the magnitude and scope of the Covid-19 pandemic" in India was "surging," the White House said.

Biden signed a proclamation implementing the restrictions, which were first reported by Reuters.

The proclamation said India "accounts for over one-third of new global cases" and added that "proactive measures are required to protect the nation's public health from travellers entering the United States" from India.

Brazil registers 2,595 new Covid-19 deaths

Brazil has reported 2,595 new coronavirus deaths, the Health Ministry said, bringing the total to 403,781.

Brazil also reported 68,333 new cases of the virus, which now total 14,659,011.

Mexico's confirmed death toll nears 217,000



Mexico's health ministry reported 3,821 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 460 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,344,755 and fatalities to 216,907.

Separate government data published in March suggested the real death toll may be at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Canada puts J&J vaccine rollout plans on hold

Plans to distribute the first 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in Canada next week are on hold after Health Canada learned part of them were manufactured at a Maryland facility that messed up the ingredients in 15 million doses bound for the US market.

The Emergent Biosolutions facility in Baltimore was recently cited by the US Food and Drug Administration for violations including cleaning and sterilisation failures, the potential for cross-contamination, and failure to follow required protocols.

The FDA ordered the facility to stop making more J&J vaccine until the problems are corrected and the earlier mistake on the doses resulted in all 15 million being destroyed.

Health Canada had already cleared 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made at the facility, but did not think the Canadian J&J doses had any connection to that plant.

Pakistan's Sindh province detects Brazil, South African variants



Health officials in the Pakistani province of Sindh said they have detected two coronavirus variants first identified in Brazil and South Africa.

It would be the first detection of those variants in Pakistan confirmed by officials.

"Yesterday 13 samples underwent genomic study at the Agha Khan University Hospital, of these 10 were of the UK variant, and 2 were of the Africa and Brazil variants", Minister for Health & Population Welfare, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho said.

The highly contagious variants were discovered at a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, which has also reported the most deaths in any city, accounting for 3,903 of the country's 17,811 deaths.

Some 820,823 cases have been detected in the country, with 5,112 in the last 24 hours, according to the National Command Operation Center (NCOC), which oversees the government's pandemic response.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies