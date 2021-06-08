Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 3.75 million people and infected over 174 million globally. Here are the updates for June 8:

A pedestrian walks past a wall mural dedicated to frontline workers fighting against the spread of Covid-19 in Navi Mumbai on June 7, 2021. (AFP)

Tuesday, June 8:

Indian daily cases dip below 100K after 2 months

India's daily coronavirus infections have dipped below 100,000 for the first time in more than two months as an overall downturn prompts some states to ease restrictions.

The 86,498 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total past 29 million on Tuesday, second only to the United States, which has more than 33 million. The Health Ministry also reported 2,123 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 351,309. Both figures are believed to be vast undercounts.

India peaked at adding more than 400,000 cases a day in May, but new infections and deaths have declined across the country since then.

China administered total of 794.13M doses of vaccines as of June 7

China administered about 16.3 million doses of vaccines on June 7, bringing the total number administered to 794.13 million, data from the National Health Authority showed on.

Taiwan warns of vaccine delays, cases stabilise

Taiwan's health minister warned of further delays to getting more vaccines but said the government was doing all it could to get them, as he reported a stabilisation of new infections.

Taiwan has been struggling to speed up its vaccination programme while it deals with a spike in domestic cases, with only about 3 percent of its 23.5 million people having received at least one shot.

The government had said it aimed to get 2 million more doses by the end of this month, apart from an almost similar number donated by Japan and the United States, but Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said there were problems getting the vaccines.

"We hope that by the end of August, 10 million vaccines will reach Taiwan," Chen added, reiterating a previous timetable.

Taiwan has 10 million doses on order from AstraZeneca and more than 5 million from Moderna, plus about another 5 million from the COVAX global sharing scheme.

Olympic media movement to be closely monitored during Games

Media covering the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be closely monitored to ensure they do not leave pre-registered areas such as hotels and sports venues, Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto said.

She spoke of clarifying countermeasures relating to media covering the Games in opening remarks ahead of a Tokyo 2020 executive board meeting.

With Japan still struggling to contain a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Summer Games had seen opposition from the public over concerns that the sporting event could lead to more infections and overload medical facilities.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 1,204

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 1,204 to 3,702,688, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 140 to 89,384, the tally showed.

Pakistan records lowest daily number of new cases since March

Pakistan registered 1,383 new infections, its lowest single-day tally since March following a downward trend in the ongoing third wave of the pandemic, according to the Health Ministry.

The country also reported 53 new fatalities from the virus, taking the death toll to 21,376.

On March 8, the South Asian country recorded 1,353 infections.

The country's overall caseload has reached 935,013, with 867,447 recoveries.

The total number of active virus cases in the country is 46,190.

Early US report concluded Covid-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab

An early report on the origins of Covid-19 by a US government national laboratory concluded the hypothesis claiming the virus leaked from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation, The Wall Street Journal has reported, citing people familiar with the classified document.

The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic's origins during the final months of the Trump administration, the report added.

Brazil sees over 1,000 new deaths

Brazil had 37,156 new cases of coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,010 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 16,984,218 cases since the pandemic began while the death toll has risen to 474,414, according to ministry data.

Mexico reports 881 new coronavirus cases

Mexico reported 881 new confirmed cases and 34 more fatalities, bringing total infections to 2,434,562 and the death toll to 228,838, according to Health Ministry data.

Separate government data recently published suggests the real death toll may be at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Haiti postpones constitutional referendum

Haiti has announced that it will postpone a constitutional referendum that had been scheduled for June 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic but did not give a new date for the vote.

The decision was motivated by "difficulties" the electoral council faced as it tries "to assemble and train all the temporary staff for the realisation of the poll," said an official statement.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies