Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3.2M people and infected over 154M others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for May 5:

Men wearing protective suits stand next to the body of their relative, who died from the Covid-19, before her cremation at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, on May 4, 2021. (Reuters)

Wednesday, May 5:

India posts record daily rise in deaths

India's coronavirus deaths rose by a record 3,780 during the last 24 hours, a day after the country became the world's second, after the United States, to cross the grim milestone of 20 million infections.

Daily infections rose by 382,315 on Wednesday, health ministry data showed.

Germany's cases rise by 18,034

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 18,034 to 3,451,550, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 285 to 83,876, the tally showed.

G7 talks vaccines after pleas to help poor

The Group of Seven wealthy democracies will discuss coronavirus vaccines as they face growing pressure to share stockpiles and know-how with poor nations trailing far behind on fighting the pandemic.

Foreign ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States are wrapping up three days of talks in central London that will set the agenda for a G7 leaders' summit next month in Cornwall, southern England.

After a day focused on showing a common front of democracies towards China, the final sessions will also bring in development chiefs and address global challenges including the pandemic and climate change.

Japan faces longer state of emergency, casting doubt on Olympics

Japan is considering extending a virus spurred state of emergency in the capital, Tokyo, and other major urban areas, sources said, a move that could cast doubt on the planned Summer Olympics.

Officials were leaning toward an extension of the measure s in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures beyond May 11 as the country battles a surge in virus cases, three sources told Reuters.

Australia's largest state reports first case in more than a month

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) reported its first locally acquired virus case in more than a month, sending authorities rushing to trace the source of the virus.

A man in his 50s who tested positive for the new coronavirus had visited a movie theatre, restaurants, a service station and a meat store in Sydney's eastern suburbs while unknowingly infectious, authorities said.

US aims to vaccinate 70% of its adults by July 4

President Joe Biden set a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one dose to 70% of adult Americans by July Fourth, focusing on easing access to shots as his administration tackles the vexing problem of winning over those reluctant to get inoculated.

The new goal comes as demand for vaccines has dropped off markedly nationwide, with some states leaving more than half their vaccine doses unordered.

Biden called for states to make vaccines available on a walk-in basis and will direct many pharmacies to do the same, and his administration is for the firs t time moving to shift doses from states with weaker demand to areas with stronger interest in the shots.

Biden’s goal, which includes delivering at least the first shot to 181 million adults and fully vaccinating 160 million, is a tacit acknowledgment of the declining interest in shots. Already more than 56% of adult Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine and nearly 105 million are fully vaccinated.

The US is currently administering first doses at a rate of about 965,000 per day, half the rate of three weeks ago, but almost twice as fast as needed to meet Biden's target.

Brazil reports almost 3,000 daily virus deaths

Brazil registered 2,966 deaths and 77,359 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 411,588 total coronavirus deaths and 14.86 million total confirmed cases.

Mexico's death toll rises to almost 220,000

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 3,064 new confirmed cases and 395 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,352,964 and fatalities to 217,740.

Separate government data published in March suggested the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Brazil inquiry told of Bolsonaro's blind faith in chloroquine

Brazil's former health minister told a parliamentary inquiry on that President Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing government knew full well that the treatment they were advocating for virus patients had no scientific basis.

Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who was fired last April by Bolsonaro for not agreeing to push the malaria drug chloroquine as a treatment, testified before a parliamentary inquiry into the handling of the pandemic that has killed more than 408,000 Brazilians.

The Senate investigation is expected to hurt the president politically 17 months ahead of elections by showing the country that his opposition to lockdowns and social distancing measures, his failure to secure vaccines and the touting of unproven treatments deepened the crisis Brazil is now in.

"I warned Bolsonaro systematically of the consequences of not adopting the recommendations of science to fight COVID-19," Mandetta told the commission.

The minister said he was called to a cabinet meeting with the president, where there was a plan to change the official indications for u se of the old anti-malaria drug to say it could be prescribed for the virus.

Antonio Barra Torres, president of Brazil's health regulator Anvisa who was also at the meeting, said that could not be done.

"The government was aware that it was prescribing chloroquine without any scientific evidence," Mandetta said.

Brazil has the highest death toll in the world after the United States, and third in total coronavirus infections after the United States and India.

Pfizer posts $4.9B 1Q profit as vaccine strategy pays off

Selling vaccines during a pandemic has boosted Pfizer’s bottom line and proven that a strategy it embarked upon over a decade ago is now paying off handsomely.

The New York-based pharmaceutical giant reported that it earned $4.9 billion in the first three months of the year and it dramatically raised its profit forecast for all of 2021 thanks to strong demand for its vaccine.

The company, along with its German partner BioNTech, anticipate strong revenue from the vaccine and booster shots for the next three years.

Once viewed as a marketing machine for blockbuster treatments such as Viagra and Lipitor, Pfizer has transformed itself into a powerhouse for delivering drugs that treat cancer, rare diseases, and vaccines.

Pfizer almost doubled its sales projections for the vaccine this year, from $15 billion to roughly $26 billion.

The partners expect to be able to deliver about 2.5 billion vaccine doses this year, including 300 million doses for the US, and already are prepping for what could become annual booster shots.

Trudeau tells Canadians not to pick and choose vaccines

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dismissed an advisory panel of doctors' ranking of vaccines according to safety, saying Canadians should take whichever jab is offered to them first.

"Every single vaccine available in Canada has been approved by Health Canada as safe and effective," Trudeau told a news conference.

Trudeau and his wife last month received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, seeking to reassure Canadians it is safe.

Later, an AstraZeneca shot was linked to a blood clotting death in Canada.

On Monday, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), recommended possibly waiting for a "preferred" mRNA jab such as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna if a person's risk of contracting the virus is low, instead of the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The latter two have been linked to blood clotting in a few rare cases, which NACI said posed "a safety risk."

North Macedonia speeds up vaccinations as EU aid arrives

North Macedonia's faltering vaccination programme picked up speed with authorities starting to use 200,000 Sinopharm jabs bought from China.

The small Balkan country has struggled with vaccine supply shortages.

The vaccination program began in mid-February but has continued in fits and starts. About 4% of the country's 2.1 million people, mostly health workers and the elderly, have so far received a first shot, mostly from batches donated by Serbia and Russia.

Also Tuesday, the European Union's top official for enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, delivered about 5,000 Pfizer-BioNTech doses to North Macedonia.

That's part of a batch of 120,000 the 27-nation bloc will donate to the country by the end of August.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies