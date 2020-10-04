Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over a million people and infected more than 35 million worldwide. Here are the developments for October 4:

Health workers in personal protective equipment (PPE) collect swab samples from migrants who returned from their hometown at a railway station during a rapid antigen testing campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, October, 3, 2020. (Reuters)

India records 75,800 new cases

India has registered 75,829 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, a day after crossing 100,000 fatalities.

The Health Ministry raised India’s confirmed total to more than 6.5 million on Sunday and said at least 101,782 people have died.

India is still registering the highest number of daily cases globally but with the recovery rate at more than 83 percent, the number of those cured has surpassed 5.5 million, the Health Ministry said.

Australia reports a dozen cases in hotspot state

Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, has climbed back to double digits on Sunday with 12 new infections.

The dozen cases follow eight infections reported on Saturday and single-digit numbers for most of the past week.

The total infections now sits at just over 27,000.

According to health ministry data, Australia has a total of 894 fatalities with Victoria accounting for 90 percent.

Germany reports 2,279 new cases

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 2,279 to 299,237, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by 2 to 9,529, the tally showed.

Saudi Arabia reopens Islam's holiest sites to Muslims pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has announced citizens residing inside the country will now be able to participate in the Umrah pilgrimage, after a seven-month pause due to virus concerns.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina undertaken at any time of the year, attracting over 19 million people during 2019.

Saudi Arabia reported 419 new cases on Saturday bringing the country's total to 325,824 infections and 4,850 deaths.

Mexico reports 4,863 new cases

Mexico's confirmed virus cases rises to 757,953, according to the health ministry, with a total reported death toll of 78,880.

Authorities reported 4,863 new cases and 388 deaths, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to limited testing.

Britain reports record daily coronavirus cases

Britain has reported 12,872 new Covid-19 cases, a record daily figure for the country, with the government blaming the jump on a reporting delay and saying the numbers in coming days would include additional cases.

The government's website said a technical issue had delayed publishing a number of new cases.

At 12,872, the number of daily cases reported almost doubled from the 6,968 reported on Friday, smashing the previous biggest daily toll of 7,143, which was recorded on Tuesday.

South Africa records 1,883 new cases

South Africa has recorded 1,883 new virus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of infections to 679,716.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that 29 people died from the virus during the same period, bringing fatalities to 16,938.

The minister said the nation has conducted 4.2 million tests since the virus was first detected in the country.

Juve players in isolation after two staff test positive

Italian champions Juventus have announced that their entire squad have gone into isolation after two staff members tested positive for the virus.

Juventus, who are scheduled to host Napoli on Sunday, confirmed those returning positive tests were "neither players nor members of the technical or medical staff".

"This procedure will allow all members who tested negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not be allowed contact with outside the group," the club said in a statement.

Nepal Prime Minister's advisers test positive

Three advisers to Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli say they have tested positive for the virus, which has claimed the lives of 528 people in the country.

Oli's press, political and foreign affairs advisers told Reuters they had been infected and were isolating themselves.

An assistant working for Oli also tested positive, they added.

Oli has previously tested negative but had yet to take a test after his associates tested positive, press adviser Surya Thapa said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies