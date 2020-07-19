Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 14.4 million people, of whom over 8.5 million have recovered and over 604,000 have died. Here are the updates for July 19:

People stand in a queue as a healthcare worker checks the temperature of a resident using an electronic thermometer during a medical campaign for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai, India, July 4, 2020. (Reuters)

Sunday, July 19, 2020

India records biggest one-day surge of near 39,000

A record 24-hour surge of 38,902 new cases has taken India’s coronavirus total to 1,077,618.

The Health Ministry also reported 543 additional deaths for a total of 26,816.

The number of people who have recovered continues to grow. The Health Ministry data shows 677,422 patients have been cured so far across the country, putting the recovery rate at 62.82 percent.

Experts say India is likely to witness a series of peaks as the infection spread in rural areas.

Australian city makes mask-wearing compulsory

Australia's second-biggest city has made it compulsory to wear a mask in public as Melbourne steps up efforts to bring a coronavirus outbreak under control.

Victoria state, which includes Melbourne, now has nearly 3,000 active cases of Covid-19 after a further 363 infections were reported Sunday despite a 10-day lockdown.

Premier Daniel Andrews said more than five million people in Melbourne and neighbouring Mitchell Shire would be required to wear a mask or other face-covering in public spaces from midnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Failure to comply with the new rule will mean a Aus$200 ($140) fine – though Andrews said "common sense" discretion would be applied to activities such as running or visiting a bank.

The decision makes Melbourne the first place in the country to mandate the use of face-coverings.

Mask-wearing is not common in Australia and has not been part of the country's Covid-19 response until now.

Australia has reported almost 12,000 cases of Covid-19 nationwide and 122 deaths in a population of about 25 million.

South Korea reports 34 new cases

South Korea has reported less than 40 additional cases of the coronavirus for a second straight day, as authorities struggle to suppress an uptick in local infections.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it has reported 34 additional cases, raising the country’s total to 13,745 with 295 deaths.

The agency says 21 of the newly confirmed cases were domestically infected patients, all of them found in the densely populated Seoul area or two central cities. It says the rest 13 cases were from overseas.

South Korea on Saturday recorded 39 new cases.

Germany's cases rise by 202 to 201,574

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany have increased by 202 to 201,574, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 1 to 9,084, the tally showed.

China reports 16 new cases

Mainland China reported 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus as of the end of July 18, up from 22 reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority said.

Of the new infections, 13 were found in Urumqi, the capital of China's far western region of Xinjiang.

The other three, recorded in the southern province of Guangdong and eastern province of Shandong, were imported infection involving travellers from overseas, according to the National Health Commission (NHC) and Xinjiang local health commission.

On Saturday, mainland China recorded a total of 42 new asymptomatic cases, including 18 new asymptomatic patients in Urumqi.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 83,660 confirmed coronavirus cases, the national health authority said.

The death toll remained at 4,634.

Mexico reports 7,615 new cases , 578 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry on Saturday reported 7,615 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 578 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 338,913 cases and 38,888 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

WHO posts second daily record for new cases in row

The World Health Organization (WHO) is again posting a single-day record of new confirmed coronavirus cases. It announced 259,848 new cases.

The WHO on Friday posted more than 237,000 confirmed cases around the world. The back-to-back records come as many nations struggle with new waves of infections after loosening lockdown restrictions.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University show more than 14 million cases worldwide since the start of the pandemic, with nearly 600,000 deaths.

South Africa now 5th in world for infections

South Africa now ranks fifth in the world for confirmed coronavirus cases caseload as the African continent faces the pandemic’s first wave head-on.

South Africa on Saturday reported 13,285 new confirmed cases for a total of 350,879. That puts the country ahead of Peru and makes up roughly half the cases in Africa. The only four countries with more confirmed cases — the US, Brazil, India, and Russia — all have far more people than South Africa's 57 million.

The virus arrived on the continent a little later than elsewhere, giving officials more time to prepare, but Africa has fewer health care resources than any other region and South Africa’s public hospitals struggle to handle the growing number of patients.

Gauteng province, home to Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria, is now Africa’s epicentre for the virus. It has one-quarter of the country’s population and many of the poor are crowded in township areas with inadequate access to clean water and sanitation.

South Africa has seen 4,948 reported virus deaths, but the South African Medical Research Council in its most recent report shows the country had 10,944 “excess deaths” between May 6 and July 7.

US CDC reports cases rise nearly 75,000

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 3,630,587 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 74,710 cases, and said the number of deaths had risen by 918 to 138,782.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by a new coronavirus, compared to a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Brazil's Bolsonaro says restrictions kill economy

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday that lockdown measures used to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus "kill" and have "suffocated" the country's economy.

"Without salaries and jobs, people die," he said referring to restrictions imposed by some states and municipalities. "Lockdown kills," he added, saying that some politicians have suffocated the economy with forced curfews.

The president's statement comes as Brazil's economy is expected to contract 6.4% this year, hit by the pandemic.

Brazil registered 28,532 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 921 new deaths on Saturday, the health ministry said. Total cases in Brazil, the world's second most affected country after the United States, have now risen to 2,074,860 while deaths totalled 78,772.

