The Covid-19 pandemic has infected at least 38 million people and claimed more than a million lives around the world. Here are the updates for October 13.

A healthcare worker in village Rajoda, Gujarat, India, September 18, 2020. (Reuters)

3 out of 9 million tested in Chinese city of Qingdao

Authorities in the eastern Chinese port city of Qingdao say they have completed virus tests on more than 3 million people following the country’s first reported local outbreak of the virus in nearly two months.

The city's population is 9 million.

The health department said that no new positive cases had been found among the more than 1.1 million test results returned thus far.

The city said it had a total of 12 cases, six with symptoms and six without, since the new outbreak was first spotted over the weekend at a hospital.

The National Health Commission, however, said that at least six new cases of the virus were found in Qingdao in the past 24 hours.

Australia's most populous states ease curbs despite surge

Australia's most populous state said it will ease restrictions despite reporting the biggest one-day jump in new virus cases in six weeks.

New South Wales (NSW) said that from October 16 venues that offer outdoor dining will be allowed to have double the number of patrons outside. NSW previously required such venues to ensure four square metres for each patron.

"We know particularly in our state during this pandemic some of the hardest hit industries have been arts and recreation and hospitality," NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet told reporters in Sydney.

India registers 55,342

India's total virus cases rose by 55,342 in the last 24 hours to 7.18 million, the lowest daily rise since mid-August, data from the health ministry showed.

Deaths from infections rose by 706 to 109,856, the ministry said.

India's virus case load topped 7 million on Sunday and the country has added a million cases in just 13 days.

It has the second-highest number of infections, behind the United States which is approaching the 8 million mark.

South Korea reports 102 new cases

South Korea has reported 102 new cases of the virus, its first daily increase over 100 in six days.

The steady rise is a cause of concern as officials have lowered social distancing restrictions this week after concluding that the viral spread was slowing after a spike in mid-August.

The figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency brought the national caseload to 24,805, including 434 deaths.

Fifty-eight of the new cases was reported from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where transmissions have been linked to hospitals, sports facilities, a funeral home and an army unit.

Trump returns to campaign trail

US President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail for the first time since contracting the coronavirus, resuming his efforts to stage a late comeback in the election's final stretch.

In a memo released by the White House just hours before Trump was due to resume his campaign rallies, White House doctor Sean Conley said the president had tested negative on consecutive days using an Abbott Laboratories BinaxNOW antigen card.

Trump has been eager to show the world that he is no longer sidelined by a virus that he has consistently played down and that has infected more than 8,035,385 people and killed at least 215,000 people across the nation, including more than 15,000 in Florida.

Trump wasn't wearing a mask himself during the event in Sanford, Florida. And neither was anyone else, barring a small minority, in the crowd of several thousand,

Just a week after his release from the hospital, he continued to mock Biden for his efforts to encourage social distancing at his campaign events, deriding as “crazy” the circles Biden's campaign uses to delineate individual space.

Mainland China reports first local infections in nearly two months

Mainland China has reported its first locally transmitted Covid-19 infections in nearly two months, as Qingdao launched a city-wide testing drive after discovering new cases linked to a hospital designated to treat imported infections.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that a total of 13 Covid-19 infections were reported in mainland China on October 12, down from 21 a day earlier.

Seven of the new cases were imported infections that originated from overseas, while all six local cases were reported in the eastern province of Shandong, where Qingdao is located.

The last time China reported local Covid-19 transmissions was on August 15, when a total of four confirmed cases were reported in Xinjiang.

The total number of Covid-19 infections for mainland China now stands at 85,591, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

South Korea reports triple-digit rise in coronavirus cases in six days

South Korea has reported 102 new coronavirus cases, marking a triple-digit increase in six days, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Daily infections fell largely into the double-digit range in the past two weeks, which led the government to relax some rules on social distancing this week.

Mexico reports 3,542 new cases and 164 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 3,542 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 164 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 821,045 cases and 83,945 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

J&J COVID-19 vaccine study paused due to unexplained illness in participant

Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine study has been paused due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, Stat News, an American health-oriented news website, reported, citing a document obtained by the news organisation.

A document sent to outside researchers running the 60,000-patient clinical trial states that a "pausing rule" has been met, the online system used to enroll patients in the study has been closed and the data and safety monitoring board would be convened, the report said.

Cuba relaxes restrictions seven months into pandemic

Cuba has relaxed coronavirus restrictions in hopes of boosting its economy, allowing shops and government offices to reopen and welcoming locals and tourists at airports across the island except in Havana.

Face masks and social distancing remain mandatory, although authorities will no longer isolate those who have been in contact with suspected cases as the island returns to a semblance of normality.

The change comes after officials acknowledged the need to reactivate an economy hit by pandemic restrictions and recent sanctions the US imposed, as President Trump seeks votes from anti-Castro Cuban-Americans ahead of the general election.

The island of more than 11 million people has reported some 6,000 coronavirus cases and more than 120 deaths from Covid-19 since March, with the government credited with swiftly identifying and isolating cases and implementing house-to-house visits.

Panama resumes international flights after 7 months

Panama's Tocumen airport has resumed international flights after nearly seven months of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The resumption comes as part of a broad nationwide reopening of economic activities that also includes hotels and casinos.

It also comes at a time when the Central American country has kept a stable rate of infections and deaths from the new virus for two months, after the mid-year peak that almost exceeded hospital capacity.

So far, Panama has reported 120,313 cases of coronavirus and 2,491 deaths, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies