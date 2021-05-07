Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3.2M people and infected over 156M others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for May 7:

People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus wait for a crosswalk at the beginning of Japan's "Golden Week" holidays Friday, April 30, 2021, at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo. (AP Archive)

Thursday, May 7:

Brazil coronavirus case count tops 15 million

Brazil has recorded 73,380 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Latin America's largest country above the 15 million mark.

The ministry also said Brazil recorded 2,550 fatalities from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, lifting the official death toll to 416,949.

Mexico reports 2,846 cases, 166 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 2,846 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 166 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,358,831 and fatalities to 218,173.

Separate government data published in March suggested the real death toll may be at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Japan seeking to extend state of emergency until May 31

The Japanese government will seek to extend the current state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas until the end of May in an effort to curb a persistent spike in coronavirus cases, a cabinet minister said.

The extension in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Hyogo would last until May 31, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said. He added that the prefectures of Fukuoka and Aichi would be added.

He was speaking at the start of a meeting with a panel of experts to discuss the proposed measures, expected to be formally approved later on Friday.

The extension would end fewer than two months before the Tokyo Olympics are set to open and would raise further questions about the Japanese capital's ability to host the Games.

Australia to reopen door to citizens stranded in India

Australian citizens stranded in Covid-ravaged India will be able to return home from May 15, said Prime Minister Scott Morrison, as Sydney remains on high alert for a potential outbreak.

Morrison stood by his decision to impose a biosecurity order barring flights to and from India, a ban that was backed by potential prosecution and financial penalties.

The policy drew heavy criticism from lawmakers, expatriates, and the Indian diaspora, but Morrison said it had worked to slow the rate of Covid-19 infections in people quarantined in Australia.

China reports 13 new Covid-19 cases

China reported 13 new mainland Covid-19 cases, up from five cases a day earlier, said the country's national health authority.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 17 from 7 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,739, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies