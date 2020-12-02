Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 64 million people and cut more than 1.5 million lives short. Here are the developments for December 2:

A healthcare collects a swab sample from a man, as others stand in a queue at a wholesale market, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 17, 2020. (Reuters)

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

India registers another drop in Covid-19 infections

India has maintained a declining trend in infections with 36,604 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

The cases declined by 32% in November as compared to October, according to the Health Ministry.

For more than three weeks, India’s single-day cases have remained below 50,000.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said new cases were declining consistently after peaking in mid-September at nearly 100,000 per day. .

The capital New Delhi has also seen a dip in daily infections. It reported 4,006 new cases in the past 24 hours.

India reported 501 additional deaths, raising total fatalities to 138,122.

In an effort to stop the virus from spreading, the Home Ministry has allowed states to impose local restrictions.

Hong Kong limits most gatherings to two people

Hong Kong is limiting most gatherings to just two people and ordering compulsory testing of workers at retirement homes and facilities for people with disabilities, among tightening measures to contain a new wave of cases.

That is prompting the government to raise penalties for failing to follow orders on mask wearing in public and for compulsory tests.

Exceptions were made for some group gatherings, including a limit of 20 people for weddings and shareholder meetings, but religious activities and group travel would no longer be exempt.

Hong Kong and Singapore, meanwhile, have called off a planned travel bubble until next year in response to the surge in Hong Kong cases.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 17,270 - RKI

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 17,270 to 1,084,743, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 487 to 17,123.

Global cases now over 64M

Coronavirus cases globally surpassed the grim milestone of 64 million, according to a tracking portal.

The United States is the worst affected country in terms of caseload, followed by India and Brazil.

Brazil sees nearly 700 more fatalities

Brazil reported 50,909 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest daily case number since early September, and 697 new deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry has said on Tuesday.

The South American country has now registered 6,386,787 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 173,817, according to ministry data.

Mexico records 825 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 8,819 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 825 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,122,362 cases and 106,765 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

China adds nine cases

Mainland China reported nine new Covid-19 cases on Dec. 1, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority has said.

The National Health Commission, in a statement on Wednesday, said seven of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. Two new local cases were reported in the Inner Mongolia region, the commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed, fell to three from five a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,551, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Florida tops 1M cases

Florida joined Texas and California in surpassing one million confirmed Covid-19 cases on Tuesday as the governor has vowed not to adopt any further restrictions or impose closures like those enacted in the spring and summer.

Hospitalisations have also climbed in the state with 4,261 Covid-19 patients, up from 4,139 tallied on Monday.

The figure is still less than half what hospitals saw in late July, but it has steadily climbed since October after plateauing at about 2,000 hospitalisations daily for weeks following the summer surge of the virus.

The state’s health department on Tuesday reported 82 new virus deaths, raising the toll in the third-most populous state to at least 18,942 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies