The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 54 million people and killed over 1.3 million. Here are the updates for November 15:

Health workers and a relative carry the body of a man, who died due to Covid-19, from an ambulance to a crematorium in New Delhi, India, November 13, 2020. (Reuters Archive)

November 15, 2020:

India reports 41,100 coronavirus cases



India has reported 41,100 new cases of coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s overall tally since the pandemic began to 8.79 million.

The Health Ministry also reported 447 deaths in the same period, driving total fatalities to 129,635.

India is second in the world in total reported cases behind the US, but daily infections have been on the decline since the middle of September. There has been, however, a resurgence of infections in New Delhi, which has seen a renewed surge in recent weeks, recording more new cases than any other Indian state.



On Sunday, New Delhi registered 7,340 new coronavirus cases, including 96 deaths.

South Korea reports 208 new cases, eighth day of triple-digit rises



South Korea has reported 208 new coronavirus cases, marking the eight straight day of triple-digit increases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

That was slightly higher than the previous day's 205 new infections and the highest since early September.

Of the cases, 176 were domestically transmitted and 32 imported. Nearly 70 percent of the locally transmitted cases were from Seoul and Gyeonggi province, a densely populated area near the capital.

President Moon Jae-in earlier on Saturday urged authorities and local governments to raise their awareness of the spread of the coronavirus, reinforcing thorough supervision of safety guidelines such as mandatory mask wearing.

South Korea began fining people who fail to wear masks in public on Friday, as the nation's daily infections continued to creep higher.

The latest tally takes the country's total infections to 28,546, with 493 deaths, according to the KDCA.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 16,947

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 16,947 to 790,503, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 107 to 12,485.

Mexico surpasses 1 million confirmed cases

Mexico's health ministry has reported 5,860 new infections in the country and 635 deaths, bringing the official totals to 1,003,253 cases and 98,259 deadths.

Health officials have previously said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher than the reported figures.

Australia 'victim' of own success as more locals want to return

Australia's triumph in reining in the virus while infections spiral up in many parts of the world had made the country a "victim of our own success," as Australians overseas want to come home, a cabinet minister said.

Australia closed its borders in March to all but citizens and residents, and the government has kept entries capped and put those allowed into the country in a two-week mandatory quarantine.

Australia has recorded about 27,700 infections and 907 deaths, a fraction of what many other developed nations have seen, thanks to an impressive early response and strict measures that included sending Melbourne, the country's second-largest city, into months-long lockdown.

Elon Musk says 'most likely' has a moderate case of virus

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has said he "most likely" has a moderate case of the virus, as he continued to question the accuracy of the tests.

"Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely, I have a moderate case of Covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise since a coronavirus is a type of cold," Musk wrote in a tweet.

Brazil registers 38,307 new cases

Brazil has reported 38,307 new virus cases of the infection, the Health Ministry said, bringing the total to 5,848,959.

Deaths rose by 921 to 165,658.

US North Dakota becomes 35th state to require masks

North Dakota has become the 35th US state to require face coverings be worn in public, as governors across the country grapple with a surge in infections that threatens to swamp their healthcare systems.

North Dakota's Republican Governor Doug Burgum also ordered restaurants and bars to limit diners to 50 percent of capacity and to close by 10 pm local (04:00 GMT).

New cases nationwide rose on Friday to a daily record of over 177,000, the fourth straight day an all-time high was set, with 68,141 patients in hospital, according to Reuters tally.

