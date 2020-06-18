Fast News

Covid-19 has now killed over 450,000 people worldwide since the outbreak started in China last year, according to tracking websites. Here are the developments for June 18:

A recycler wears a face mask amid concern to the Covid-19 pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 17, 2020. (AFP)

Brazil's deaths top 46,000

Brazil recorded 1,269 additional Covid-19 deaths, bringing its official death toll from the novel coronavirus to 46,510, the most in the world outside the United States.

The Health Ministry also registered 32,188 new cases of the virus since its Tuesday update, for a total of 955,377 confirmed cases, also second to the United States globally.

Beijing reports 21 new cases

Beijing confirmed 21 new cases as of June 17, China's health authority has said, down from 31 a day earlier.

Beijing logged its first case in the current outbreak, the worst in the city since early February, on June 11. The total number of infections has risen to 158 over the past week.

Mexico sees 770 more fatalities

Mexico's total confirmed Covid-19 infections rose to 159,793 with 19,080 total deaths on Wednesday as the country's health ministry reported 4,930 new cases and 770 more deaths.

Masks mandatory in Istanbul, Ankara, Bursa

Turkish authorities have ordered that people wear masks in public in Ankara, Istanbul and Bursa.

The move was recommended by the scientific committee advising the government, local authorities said.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has urged citizens "not to let down your guard too much," while also reassuring them that the situation was "under control."

Wearing masks to help curb the spread of the virus has been obligatory for several weeks on public transport and in shops across Turkey.

With Wednesday's announcement, wearing of a mask in public is now required in 48 of Turkey's 81 provinces.

Honduran president hospitalised

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, is undergoing treatment in hospital for pneumonia after he tested positive for Covid-19 this week, the government said

Francis Contreras, a spokesman for Honduran health agency SINAGER, said that while Hernandez needed specialised medical care in a military hospital, including receiving medicines via intravenous drip, he is generally in good health.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies