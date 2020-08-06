Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has now infected over 18.9 million people and has killed more than 711,000. Here are the latest updates for August 6:

A worker walks in an alley to screen the residents during a check-up campaign for coronavirus in a slum Mumbai, India, July 23, 2020. (Reuters)

Thursday, August 6, 2020

India reports biggest number of deaths with 904

India has recorded the biggest single-day fatalities of 904 in the past 24 hours as fresh infections surged by another 56,282 cases to reach nearly 2 million.

The Health Ministry says the total fatalities touched 40,699. India has recorded 20,000 deaths in the past 30 days.

The ministry also said the recovery rate has improved to 67% from 63% over the last 14 days. Nearly 600,000 patients are still undergoing treatment.

The case fatality rate stands at 2.09%.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are the worst-hit Indian states.

Australian hot spot state says don't panic-buy

The premier of Australia’s hot spot Victoria state has urged residents not to panic-buy as he announced reductions in meat productions.

The state capital Melbourne began its first full day of tough lockdown restrictions as Victoria posted 471 new Covid-19 infections and eight deaths.

Premier Daniel Andrews says beef, lamb and pork production will be reduced by one third from late Friday because of the virus transmission risks in abattoirs and meat processing plants.

Poultry production will be reduced by 20%.

He says the measure s are designed to drive down to the lowest possible numbers of workers to without at the same time delivering a shortage of products.

Andrews says there was no need for shoppers to stockpile, as has occurred spasmodically and to various extents during Melbourne’s first and second lockdowns.

He says, “You may not necessarily be able to get exactly the cut of meat that you want, but you will get what you need and you will get all the products that are, basically, fundamentally important to you.”

Japan region declares coronavirus emergency

The governor of Japan’s Aichi Prefecture has announced a regional “state of emergency” seeking to curb the coronavirus.

Gov. Hideaki Ohmura asked businesses to close altogether or close early and urged people to stay home at night.

The measures continue through August 24, a period that coincides with the Obon holidays, when schools and many companies close. Aichi includes Nagoya, which is home to Toyota Motor Corp.’s headquarters.

The governor says confirmed coronavirus cases have been rising in Aichi since mid-July at 100 or more a day. Before that, daily cases had been zero for extended periods.

Japan’s national government in April called for social distancing and business closings, though those measures were gradually lifted. Japan has had nearly 42,700 confirmed coronavirus cases and about 1,000 deaths.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 1,045 to 213,067

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 1,045 to 213,067, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by seven to 9,175, the tally showed.

Brazil's death toll rises to 97,256

Brazil reported 57,152 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,437 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry has said.

Brazil has registered 2,859,073 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 97,256, according to ministry data, in the world's worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States.

China reports 37 new cases in mainland

China reported 37 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 5, up from 27 a day earlier, the country's health commission has said.

Seven of the new infections were imported cases, versus five a day earlier, according to a statement by the National Health Commission on Thursday.

The commission also reported 20 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 24 a day earlier.

As of August 5, mainland China had 84,528 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

Mexico reports 829 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 6,139 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 829 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 456,100 cases and 49,698 deaths.

Florida tops 500,000 virus cases

Florida surpassed 500,000 coronavirus cases as testing ramped up following a temporary shutdown of some sites because of Tropical Storm Isaias, state officials have said.

A long line of cars waited outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Wednesday morning for a coronavirus testing site to reopen after being closed because of the storm.

Florida reported 225 new deaths and 5,409 news cases on Wednesday. Overall, Florida's reported 502,739 cases ranks second to California, with more than 527,000 cases, and above Texas with more than 466,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Facebook removes Trump post over virus misinformation

Facebook Inc has removed a post by US President Donald Trump, which the company said violated its rules against sharing misinformation about the coronavirus.

The post contained a video clip, from an interview with Fox & Friends earlier in the day, Trump claimed that children are "almost immune" to Covid-19.

"This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from Covid-19, which is a violation of our policies around harmful Covid misinformation," a Facebook spokesperson said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gambia shuts borders, airspace

Gambian President Adama Barrow has declared a state of emergency, shutting his country’s borders and airspace amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

Covid-19 cases in Gambia have surged over 60 percent in the last seven days to nearly 800, a trajectory he said is "worrisome."

The country has registered 16 coronavirus deaths so far.

Barrow also imposed a night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM starting Thursday until August 26, the same time the state of emergency is expected to last.

The declaration also shut all houses of worship. Only persons on official Covid-19 duties, ambulances and public officials on essential assignments are exempted.

Schools are also declared closed. Grocery stores, markets, banks and all essential businesses remain open.

Detained Colombia ex-president has coronavirus, party says

Former Colombia president Alvaro Uribe tested positive for coronavirus a day before the Supreme Court placed him under house arrest, his political party has said.

Uribe was "in good health" despite his diagnosis, the Democratic Center party told AFP.

The court, which held a hearing Tuesday into witness tampering accusations, ordered the 68-year-old to be put under house arrest after deeming there were "possible risks" he would attempt to obstruct justice.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies