Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 171 million people and claimed at least 3.5 million lives across the world. Here are the updates for June 2.

A woman walks past a painting of Indian PM Narendra Modi a day before the inauguration of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, on a street in Mumbai, India, on January 15, 2021. (Reuters)

Wednesday, June 2

India reports 132,788 new Covid-19 infections



India has reported a daily rise in new coronavirus infections of 132,788 cases over the past 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,207.

The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 28.3 million, while the death toll has reached 335,102, health ministry data showed.

Russia's CoviVac more than 80% effective

Russia's third vaccine against Covid-19, CoviVac, is more than 80% effective according to preliminary data, the Interfax news agency has cited the vaccine's developer.

The Chumakov Centre could produce six times more than the previously planned 10 million doses of the vaccine a year, Interfax added.

Meanwhile, Russia reported 8,832 new cases, including 2,842 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,090,249.

The government coronavirus task force said 394 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 122,267.

Moderna plans mix of Covid-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna is gearing up to halve the dose of its Covid-19 vaccine, the US drugmaker has said, so that it can also be used to combat variants and inoculate children.

It has agreed a deal with Swiss-based drugmaker Lonza which said a new drug substance production line in Geleen, Netherlands, will have capacity to make ingredients for up to 300 million doses annually at 50 micrograms per dose.

"We're assuming that as of 2022, we are going to have a mix of dose levels on the market," a spokeswoman for Moderna said, following the announcement of Lonza's new production.

Taiwan unveils mass vaccination plan

Taiwan has reported a rise in domestic coronavirus infections after six days of falls, and unveiled details of a mass vaccination plan that aims to eventually cover 1.7 million people a week.

After months of relative safety, Taiwan is battling a spike in community infections, placing curbs on gatherings and ordering entertainment venues closed, while urging people to stay at home as much as possible.

Announcing 549 new infections, including 177 added to recent days' tallies in reflection of delays in reporting positive tests, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the trend was stable, although it was not falling.

Cases rose rapidly in the past 24 hours in the capital, Taipei, and a neighbouring city, where infections are heavily concentrated, he added.

"It looks like it's not falling, and is sometimes still going up," Chen said. "As much as possible don't go out and wear a mask."

Wednesday's infections were up from Tuesday's figure of 327 domestic cases.

Malaysia reports 7,703 new coronavirus cases

Malaysia has reported 7,703 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total number of infections to 587,165.

Malaysia is seeing a surge in Covid-19 infections, though cases have dipped since hitting a record on Saturday.

GAVI in talks with China's Sinovax to expand COVAX supply

The GAVI vaccine alliance is in talks with Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotch to expand the COVAX dose-sharing portfolio available to poor countries following the World Health Organization's approval of its Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday, a GAVI spokesperson said.

"Gavi, on behalf of the COVAX Facility, is in dialogue with several manufacturers, including Sinovac, to expand and diversify the portfolio further and secure access to additional doses for Facility participants," she said.

Poland to raise limit for guests at weddings as cases fall



Poland will raise the limit for the number of guests at large gatherings such as weddings to 150 from 50 starting June 6, the health minister said, as the country eases Covid-19 restrictions further due to a falling number of cases.

People who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus will not be counted as part of this limit, Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.

Mexico boosts confirmed death toll by 4,272 to 227,840

Mexico announced Tuesday that a clinical review of past deaths has led officials to raise the country’s confirmed Covid-19 death toll by 4,272, to a total of 227,840.

The adjustment was carried out by teams of doctors and is largely one of record keeping, because even government officials acknowledge Mexico's true pandemic death toll is far, far higher.

Because the country of 126 million people does so little testing, many Mexicans have died at home or never got a test.

So the government performs two kinds of adjustments, one by teams of doctors reviewing case files and another computerised search of death certificates for mentions of symptoms related to Covid-19.

With a Covid-19 death toll of 350,088, Mexico now has of the highest per capita rates in the world.

Recession and violence among Covid-19 side effects in Africa, report finds

Much of Africa may have been spared the death toll that Covid-19 brought to other regions, but it now faces recession, growing violence and higher unempoyment because of the pandemic, a report said.

Africa was the only continent where incidents of violence rose over the course of the pandemic. Mob violence rose by 78%, while more than 90 people were killed by security forces implementing lockdown restrictions, the report said.

Vietnam to resume incoming international flights to its capital

Vietnam will resume incoming international flights to its capital Hanoi and business hub Ho Chi Minh City effective immediately, after a few days of suspension due to Covid-19, its aviation authority said.

The country initially banned incoming international flights to Hanoi's Noi Bai airport for a week starting Monday and to Ho Chi Minh City's Tan Son Nhat airport until June 14.

The aviation authority did not say why it was resuming flights earlier than planned.

US to detail plan for global distribution of 80 mln vaccine doses

The United States will announce in the next two weeks how it will sell and distribute 80 million Covid-19 vaccine doses it has pledged globally, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The Biden administration has been under pressure to share vaccines to help curb worsening outbreaks from India to Brazil, where health experts fear new, more contagious coronavirus variants could undermine the effectiveness of available shots.

In addition to aiding struggling nations combat the worst of the pandemic, the pledge is also an attempt to counter Russian and Chinese vaccine diplomacy.

Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases

Israel's Health Ministry has said it found the small number of heart inflammation cases observed mainly in young men who received Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in Israel were likely linked to their vaccination.

Pfizer has said it has not observed a higher rate of the condition, known as myocarditis, than would normally be expected in the general population.

In Israel, 275 cases of myocarditis were reported between December 2020 and May 2021 among more than 5 million vaccinated people, the ministry said in disclosing the findings of a study it commissioned to examine the matter.

Source: TRT World