Fast News

The total number of coronavirus cases around the world passed the 7.3 million mark. Here are pandemic-related updates for June 10:

An Indian priest sanitizes the idol of Lord Shiva and Godess Parvati at a temple, in Prayagraj, India, Monday, June 8, 2020. (AP)

Wednesday, June 10

India reports nearly 10,000 new virus cases

India reported a new rise of nearly 10,000 infections, with a total caseload of 276,583, the fifth highest in the world.

The Health Ministry confirmed 9,985 new cases and 274 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total fatalities have reached 7,745.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi are the worst-hit states.

The spike comes as the government reopened restaurants, shopping malls and places of worship in most of India after a more than two-month-old lockdown. Subways, hotels and schools remain closed.

India has so far tested more than 4 .9 million people with a daily capacity crossing 140,000.

The number of new cases has soared since the government began relaxing restrictions. There has also been a surge in infections in rural India following the return of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who lost their jobs during the lockdown.

Malaysia reopens after three-month lockdown

Malaysia reopened nearly all economic and social activities Wednesday after a nearly three-month lockdown successfully brought down viral infections.

Malaysians can now travel for domestic holidays, get haircuts and shop at street markets. Schools and religious activities also will gradually resume.

Malaysia has entered a “recovery” phase until the end of August with certain prohibitions still in place, but officials warn restrictions will be reinstated if infections soar again.

Night clubs, pubs, karaoke bars, theme parks and reflexology centers will stay shut during this period. Contact sports or those that involve many spectators such as football, and activities involving mass groups, are still banned.

Malaysia has had 8,336 confirmed infections and 117 deaths. Daily cases have dropped to only seven since Monday, the lowest since the lockdown started March 18.

Pakistan's cases surge as WHO urges lockdown

Pakistan’s infections soared past 5,000 as the World Health Organization urged the government to impose a two-week lockdown to stem the relentless spike in new cases.

Pakistan has recorded 113,702 confirmed cases and 2,255 deaths.

Until now, Pakistan’s daily testing rate has hovered around 25,000, but the WHO says it should be double that.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has come under criticism from political opponents and health professionals for easing lockdowns despite soaring numbers and no progress in tracking Covid-19 outbreaks.

Khan, who has gone on national television to reprimand Pakistanis for not wearing masks and keeping social distance, says the economy cannot survive a total lockdown and the poorest in Pakistan would be the hardest hit.

Japan MPs pass record coronavirus budget

Japan's powerful lower house of parliament approved an emergency budget worth nearly $300 billion, doubling the scale of measures to pep up the world's third-biggest economy after the coronavirus tipped it into recession.

Consumer spending has slowed to a crawl despite Japan's relatively low infection numbers and death toll from the pandemic, prompting the first economic downturn since 2015.

In response, lawmakers approved a second exceptional budget of 31.91 trillion yen ($297 billion), including subsidies for smaller businesses and cash handouts for medical worker s.

The budget bill will be sent to the upper house and is widely expected to be enacted as early as Friday.

Emirates to lay off more pilots, cabin crew, sources say

Emirates, one of the world's biggest long-haul airlines, will lay off more pilots and cabin crew, sources said, in what would be a second day of redundancies.

An Emirates spokeswoman declined to comment beyond the airline's statement on Tuesday that some employees had been laid off. No further details were provided.

The Dubai state airline laid off hundreds of pilots and thousands of cabin crew on Tuesday in a bid to stave off a cash crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic, sources told Reuters.

More redundancies were expected this week, including both Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 pilots, the sources said on Tuesday.

Thailand reports 4 new cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported four new cases and no new deaths, bringing its total to 3,125 confirmed infections, of which 58 were fatalities.

The new cases were quarantined Thai nationals returning from Madagascar, Pakistan and India, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Thailand has recorded no new local transmissions for 16 days in a row.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 318

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 318 and deaths by 18, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on.

The reported confirmed cases has reached 186,834 and death toll to 8,849, according to worldometre.

Peru's cases surpass 200,000

Peru's Health Ministry on Tuesday said confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have risen above 200,000, with 5,738 deaths.

A spokesman for the ministry said a total of 203,736 cases were now confirmed. The country registered its first case on March 6 and has seen a surge amid a rigorous testing regime, but also high levels of poverty and informal labour complicating self-isolation efforts.

The number of infections in the country is the second highest in Latin America, after Brazil, and eighth globally.

Argentina's cases surge

Argentina confirmed more than 1,000 new cases as the rate of new infections continued to rise just days after extending lockdown measures in the capital Buenos Aires, the country's largest city and the virus' epicentre.

Argentina's Health Ministry logged 1,141 new cases in the past 24 hours, as well 24 deaths, pushing its total to 24,761 cases and 717 deaths since the outbreak began in early March.

Brazil reports 1,272 deaths

Brazil reported 32,091 new cases of coronavirus and 1,272 new deaths for the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The South American country has so far recorded 739,503 confirmed cases of the virus, the second highest level of contagion after the United States, and 38,406 people have died, the third highest death toll worldwide.

Mexico confirms nearly 600 new deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 4,199 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 596 additional fatalities on Tuesday, bringing the total in the country to 124,301 cases and 14,649 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the official count.

Morocco to ease lockdown measures

The Moroccan government has said it will start easing restrictive measures imposed to curb coronavirus infections but delay a full lifting of the state of emergency until July 10.

Morocco has been on lockdown since March 20. The gradual relaxation will take into account disparities in the infection rate between Moroccan regions, the government said in a statement.

Prime Minister Saad Dine El Otmani is expected to brief the parliament on Wednesday on the next steps.

Morocco had confirmed 8,437 coronavirus cases, including 210 deaths, by Tuesday evening, as the rise of hot spots within factories and families complicates efforts to curb contagion.

Coronavirus nears peak in Mexico - WHO

The coronavirus pandemic in Mexico is advancing toward its peak level of infections but social distancing should continue until a vaccine is made available, World Health Organization officials have said.

The officials, from both the World Health Organization (WHO) and its Americas' arm, PAHO, stressed during a webcast conference that more testing is needed in Mexico before further economic re-opening, and that street protests could cause a spike of new cases.

Mexico, where total confirmed cases exceed 120,000 and the death toll stands at about 14,000, began a gradual re-opening of the economy at the start of June.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies