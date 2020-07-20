Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 14.6 million people, of whom over 8.7 million have recovered and over 608,000 have died. Here are the updates for July 20:

People walk past a Covid-19 advert promoting the use of face mask, washing of hands, use of sanitiser and social distance in the township of Soweto outside of Johannesburg, South Africa, July 13, 2020. (AP)

Monday, July 20, 2020

Australia's Victoria state reports 275 new cases

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria recorded one death from the new coronavirus and logged 275 cases of infections compared with 363 cases a day earlier.

A woman in her 80s died from the virus overnight, Premier Daniel Andrews said in a media briefing in Melbourne, taking the national death toll to 123.

Coronavirus cases have spiked in Victoria in July, mostly in the city of Melbourne, prompting authorities to ask residents to wear face masks when they step outside their houses or risk fines of $139.54 (A$200) for not complying.

Brazil reports 23,529 new cases, 716 deaths

Brazil registered 23,529 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 716 new deaths, the health ministry said.

Total cases in Brazil, the world's second most affected country after the United States, have now risen to 2,098,389 while deaths totalled 79,488.

Mexico reports 5,311 new cases of virus, 296 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 5,311 new confirmed infections and 296 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 344,224 cases and 39,184 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

South Africa virus death toll tops 5,000

South Africa's death toll from the virus has passed the 5,000 mark, according to official figures released by the continent's hardest-hit country.

South Africa registered 85 new deaths from the virus in the previous 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 5,033.

A total of 13,449 new infections were also officially diagnosed, taking the number to 364,328, figures released by the health ministry showed.

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhiz urged citizens to respect recommended hygiene measures.

The peak of the pandemic in South Africa is expected over the next few weeks.

Chile eyes gradual reopening

Chilean government officials presented a plan to gradually relax lockdown restrictions after the coronavirus infection rate improved in some regions of the country.

The plan, called "Step by Step," includes five stages that range from total quarantine to advanced opening and will be applied according to epidemiological criteria, the capacity of the healthcare system and the ability to trace cases, officials said.

"These five weeks of improvement allow us to start a new stage today ... This plan, which will be step by step, cautiously, prudently, will be applied gradually and flexibly," said President Sebastian Pinera in the announcement, adding that 12 regions in the country had improved in recent weeks.

Much of the population of the world's largest copper producer, including in the capital Santiago, remains under lockdown as Chile works to control the spread of the virus, currently at 330,000 confirmed cases and more than 8,500 deaths.

The government did not specify when Santiago or the mining regions in the north of the country would move into a gradual reopening.

Since the start of the pandemic in early March, Chile's government has imposed various measures to stem the spread of the virus, including border closures, a shut-down of trade and non-essential services, and a total quarantine for older adults.

Cases near 11,000 in Sudan

The tally of coronavirus cases in Sudan has reached 10,992, authorities said.

Sudan's Health Ministry said in a statement that 230 new cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Also, 13 more people died in the last 24 hours due to the virus bringing the death toll to 693, the statement added.

More than 5,700 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Sudan.

Las Vegas hospitals add beds and staff

Officials say Las Vegas-area hospitals are adding beds and staff to accommodate an increasing number of Covid-19 patients.

The Clark County fire chief says hospital occupancy isn’t high enough activate a US Army Corps of Engineers plan to use the Las Vegas Convention Center for up to 900 patients.

But the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that hospitals in Clark County added 441 staffed beds as of Thursday, and the Nevada Hospital Association says another 49 have been added in other parts of the state.

The intensive care unit at the state’s only public hospital was 95% occupied as of Wednesday, with about one in three of those patients diagnosed with Covid-19.

State health officials report that 35,765 people have tested positive for the virus statewide and at least 647 have died.

Flood of appeals leads Louisiana to suspend help

Louisiana officials said they have suspended an emergency rent assistance program to help those hurt by the Covid-19 economic slowdown because they were quickly overwhelmed with applicants.

They said more than 40,000 people had begun the application process in less than four days. The Lousiana Housing Corportation had estimated it had enough money to help about 10,000 tenants, with money paid directly to landlords.

The Corporation had set aside $24 million of federal money for the program and says it will try to find more money after the flood of applications.

When the program was announced on Thursday, housing advocates said it was a good start, but was far too little money, especially with the $600-per-week federal unemployment payments expiring at the end of the month.

“The response to our state’s emergency rental assistance program proves how significant the economic burden of Covid-19 is for our citizens,” Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards said in a statement.

Cases jump again in South Carolina

South Carolina has set another record for newly diagnosed cases in a single day.

2,335 people were newly diagnosed with Covid-19, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported.

South Carolina has reported 2,000 new cases three times since the virus was first detected in the state in March. All have been in the past eight days. The state has spent much of the past month in the top four in the nation for new Covid-19 cases when adjusted by population.

Health officials also reported 19 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,138 people.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies