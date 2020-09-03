Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has killed over 867,000 people and infected more than 26.1 million. Here are the updates for September 3:

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab from a woman for a rapid antigen test inside an office, amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Ahmedabad, India, September 2, 2020. (Reuters)

Thursday, September 3

India reports record daily jump of 83,883 infections



India reported another record daily jump of 83,883 coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 3.85 million, just 100,000 behind Brazil, the world's second most affected nation, health ministry data showed.

Asia's worst-hit country has been posting the world's largest daily caseload every day for almost a month, although deaths remain relatively low.

The ministry said 1,043 people died from Covid-19, taking the toll to 67,376.

Britain could impose 14-day quarantine on Portugal arrivals

Britain could make a decision on Friday on whether to impose a 14-day quarantine on arrivals from Portugal after cases of Covid-19 began to rise in the popular holiday destination, the UK's health minister, Matt Hancock, said.

Britain allowed holiday-makers to travel to Portugal without any restrictions less than two weeks ago but a rise in the coronavirus there has prompted speculation it will be put back on a list of countries that require quarantine measures.

"We follow the data and we make these announcements in an organised way on a Friday lunchtime," Hancock told Sky News.

Germany cases rise by 1,311

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,311 to 246,166, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by eight to 9,321, the tally showed.

Vietnam to resume some Asian flights as curbs on business travel ease



Vietnam plans to restart international commercial flights to and from six Asian cities from mid-September, state media reported, ending months of virus-related suspension after easing some restrictions on foreign business travellers.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) is proposing resuming flights to Guangzhou, Seoul, Vientiane, Phnom Penh, Taipei and Tokyo, which would mean about 5,000 travellers arriving each week, the transport ministry-run Giao Thong newspaper reported, citing CAAV deputy head, Vo Huy Cuong.

Those arriving must still undergo two weeks of quarantine, according to health ministry requirements, unless the duration of their visit is under 14 days. Vietnam has not yet reopened to tourists.

Russia resumes international flights with Egypt, UAE, Maldives



Russia has resumed international flights with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the Maldives, a government order published showed.

The government said it had authorised three flights a week to Cairo, as well as two flights a week to Dubai and to the Maldives's Velana International Airport.

Czechs report highest daily number of cases



The Czech Republic's daily number of new virus cases rose to 650, the highest since the pandemic reached the country in March, Health Ministry data showed.

With that number, the overall count of cases rose to 25,773 in the country of 10.7 million.

US states told be ready to distribute vaccine by November 1

The Trump administration has urged US states to get ready to distribute a potential Covid-19 vaccine by November 1, two days before the presidential election.

Dallas-based wholesaler McKesson Corp. has a deal with the federal government and will be requesting permits to set up distribution centers when a vaccine becomes available.

"The normal time required to obtain these permits presents a significant barrier to the success of this urgent public health programme," Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told states in an August 27 letter.

"CDC urgently requests your assistance in expediting applications for these distribution facilities."

Redfield asked states to consider waiving requirements that would "prevent these facilities from becoming fully operational by November 1, 2020."

The CDC provided states with documents giving details of a vaccine rollout plan, adding that they would either be approved as licensed vaccines or under emergency use authorisation.

Recipients would probably require a second "booster" dose, a few weeks after the first, according to the documents.

Mexico leads in health worker deaths from virus

Mexico leads the world in coronavirus deaths among its health care workers, Amnesty International has said in a new report.

It said Mexico has reported 1,320 confirmed deaths from Covid-19 so far, surpassing the United States at 1,077, the United Kingdom at 649, and Brazil at 634.

The report is likely to revive debate about Mexico’s extremely low coronavirus testing rate, with fewer than one in 100 Mexicans tested. While Mexican officials have bragged that all health care workers have gotten one test, that appears insufficient for people who face daily exposure over months.

Health professionals in Mexico have also held many protests over a lack of adequate personal protective equipment.

Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International's head of economic and social justice at Amnesty International, called the worldwide death toll of over 7,000 health workers “a crisis on a staggering scale.”

Australia's hotspot reports triple-digit new cases

Australia's Victoria state reported a triple-digit rise in new Covid-19 infections for the first time in four days, denting optimism that a second wave of cases has been contained.

Victoria state said 113 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours, up from the 90 infections reported on Wednesday.

Australia has now recorded more than 26,000 cases, while the death toll rose to 678 after 15 people in Victoria state died from the virus.

Victoria's capital Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city is in its fifth week of a six-week lockdown. Authorities are scheduled to detail a timetable for easing curbs on Sunday.

Brazil reports over 46,900 new cases

Brazil reported 46,934 new cases of the coronavirus and 1,184 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered 3,997,865 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 123,780, according to ministry data, in the world's worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States.

Britain to fund expansion of rapid test trials

Britain is putting 500 million pounds ($666 million) into trials of rapid Covid-19 tests and into population-testing for the disease, the Health Ministry has said.

Health Minister Matt Hancock has said he hopes mass testing using faster Covid-19 tests can be rolled out towards the end of the year, adding that they are key to restoring freedoms after months of restrictions.

The funding will be used to expand existing trials of saliva tests and a rapid 20-minute test in southern England, while a new, community trial in Salford, northwest England, will assess the benefit of population-testing, under which people are regularly tested regardless of whether they have symptoms, so that any cases can be picked up before they have spread widely.

Experts probe obesity link to severe virus response

Inflammatory and immune responses linked to obesity could help explain the likelihood of a more severe outcome among patients with Covid-19, European experts have said.

As the new coronavirus has spread, killing more than 800,000 people globally, it has become increasingly clear that co-morbidities put patients at greater risk.

In a presentation at the European and International Congress on Obesity, researchers said that inflammation caused by a buildup of fat tissue in people with obesity, which is linked to other illnesses such as type two diabetes and cardiovascular disease, could play a role in patients' response to Covid-19.

They also suggested that the body's blood pressure regulating renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS), which includes the enzyme that the new coronavirus latches onto, was also potentially linked to worse outcomes.

