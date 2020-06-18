Fast News

Covid-19 has now killed over 450,000 people worldwide since the outbreak started in China last year, according to tracking websites. Here are the developments for June 18:

Healthcare workers stand in front of a statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar, founder of the Indian constitution, before starting a shift at a Covid-19 camp in Mumbai, India, June 17, 2020. (Reuters)

Thursday, June 18

India reports highest one-day spike in cases

India recorded the highest one-day spike of 12,281 coronavirus cases, pushing it total past 366,000 even as the government ruled out reimposing a countrywide lockdown.

India’s death toll reached 12,237, a rise of 334 in the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry. The number of recoveries touched 52 percent at 194,325.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday rejected media reports that the government was considering reimposing lockdown but that India had to think about further lockdown-easing measures to minimise risk of spread.

The March 25 lockdown is now restricted to high-risk areas.

The worst-hit states are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi.

Infections continue steady rise in South Korea

South Korea has reported 59 virus cases as infections steadily rise in the capital area where half the country’s 51 million people live.

The figures announced by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention bring the national caseload to 12,257, including 280 deaths.

The agency says 39 of the new cases are in Seoul and the surrounding region, where authorities are trying to stem transmissions amid increased economic activity and eased attitudes on social distancing.

Thailand reports 6 new cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported six new virus infections and no new deaths, bringing its total to 3,141 confirmed cases, of which 58 were fatalities.

The new cases were quarantined Thais returning from Saudi Arabia and India, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's Covid-19 Administration Centre.

Thailand has eased many of its restrictions and has recorded no new local transmissions for 24 days in a row, while 2,997 patients have recovered.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 580 to 187,764

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 580 to 187,764, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 26 to 8,856, the tally showed.

Panama reports 635 new cases, 13 more deaths

Confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Panama reached 22,597, up 635 from the previous day, and deaths climbed by 13 to 470, the health ministry said.

Director of Epidemiology Lourdes Moreno gave the Central American country's latest data at a news conference.

Jordanians struggle as country emerges from lockdown

Many people in Jordan are struggling to meet basic needs after a more than two-month lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) study said.

Jordan has contained the first virus wave and is now reopening most businesses but the full impact of the pandemic is still unfolding in the aid-dependent country of 10 million people, the UNDP study said.

Officials have adopted recent estimates by the World Bank that the economy was set to shrink by 3.5 percent this year, compared with an IMF estimate of 2 percent growth before the health crisis.

Lithuania ends three-month long lockdown

Lithuania has ended its three-month long lockdown regime imposed due the virus pandemic but the government says the Baltic nation will continue its emergency declaration.

The quarantine that began March 16 was lifted on Wednesday and the Lithuanian government has halted most restrictions to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Among other things, larger public gatherings are allowed and protective face masks are no longer required in public places. Most European citizens are allowed to enter the country except residents of Britain, Portugal and Sweden.

Virus measures in place as Hong Kong Disneyland reopens

Hong Kong Disneyland opened its doors to visitors for the first time in nearly five months at a reduced capacity and with social distancing measures in place.

The theme park closed temporarily at the end of January due to the virus outbreak and is the second Disney-themed park to re-open worldwide after Shanghai Disneyland.

Small groups of visitors had lined up before the park's opening hours and Mickey and Minnie Mouse characters drove by in a large taxicab and waved at the eager crowd waiting to enter.

Brazil's deaths top 46,000

Brazil recorded 1,269 additional Covid-19 deaths, bringing its official death toll from the novel coronavirus to 46,510, the most in the world outside the US.

The health ministry also registered 32,188 new cases of the virus since its Tuesday update, bringing confirmed cases to 955,377, also second to the US globally.

Beijing reports 21 new cases

Beijing confirmed 21 new cases as of June 17, China's health authority has said, down from 31 a day earlier.

Beijing logged its first case in the current outbreak, the worst in the city since early February, on June 11. The total number of infections has risen to 158 over the past week.

Mexico sees 770 more fatalities

Mexico's total confirmed Covid-19 infections rose to 159,793, with 19,080 total deaths on Wednesday as the country's health ministry reported 4,930 new cases and 770 more deaths.

Masks mandatory in Istanbul, Ankara, Bursa

Turkish authorities have ordered that people wear masks in public in Ankara, Istanbul and Bursa.

The move was recommended by the scientific committee advising the government, local authorities said.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has urged citizens "not to let down your guard too much", while also reassuring them that the situation was "under control".

Wearing masks to help curb the spread of the virus has been obligatory for several weeks on public transport and in shops across Turkey.

With Wednesday's announcement, wearing a mask in public is now required in 48 of Turkey's 81 provinces.

Honduran president hospitalised

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez is undergoing treatment in hospital for pneumonia after he tested positive for Covid-19 this week, the government said

Francis Contreras, a spokesman for Honduran health agency SINAGER, said that while Hernandez needed specialised medical care in a military hospital, including receiving medicines via an intravenous drip, he is generally in good health.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies