The coronavirus pandemic has now infected over 20.79 million people and has killed more than 751,000. Here are the latest updates for August 13:

Thursday, August 13, 2020

Brazil records 1,175 deaths

Brazil registered 55,155 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,175 deaths, the health ministry said.

Brazil now has 3,164,785 confirmed cases and 104,201 deaths.

New Zealand PM expects virus cluster to grow further

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she expected the coronavirus cluster in the country to grow further before slowing down, as the Pacific nation reported an additional 13 new cases from domestic transmission.

"As we all learnt from our first experience with Covid, once you identify a cluster, it grows before it slows. We should expect that to be the case here," Ardern told a media briefing in Wellington on Thursday.

The discovery of four infected family members in Auckland two days ago shocked a country that had not recorded a case for more than three months.

Mainland China reports 19 new cases

China has reported 19 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on Aug. 12, down from 25 on the previous day, the country's health authority has said.

The National Health Commission said on Thursday in its daily bulletin that 11 of the new cases were imported, versus 16 a day earlier.

It also said 20 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases had been found on Wednesday, the same as the day before.

China's total number of cases now stands at 84,756. The official death toll is unchanged at 4,634

Mexico's cases near 500,000

Mexico's health ministry has reported 5,858 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 737 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 498,380 cases and 54,666 deaths.

Australia's Victoria reports 278 new cases

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria has said eight people had died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a day after recording the deadliest day of the pandemic with 21 casualties.

The state reported 278 new daily infections on Thursday compared with 410 on Wednesday.

A cluster of infections in Melbourne, the Victorian capital and Australia's second-largest city, forced authorities last week to impose a night curfew, tighten restrictions on people's daily movements and order large parts of state economy to close.

Trump releases recommendations for reopening US schools

US President Donald Trump has released eight recommendations for reopening US schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, including that masks be used when social distancing is not possible.

Trump said at a White House press briefing that the federal government would provide 125 million reusable masks to school districts around the country.

Walt Disney World actors to return to work

Actors who had objected to Walt Disney Co's proposed coronavirus safeguards at the Walt Disney World theme park have reached an agreement to return to work after the company offered Covid-19 tests, according to a union statement.

Actors' Equity Association said Disney had committed to providing Covid-19 tests at the Florida theme park for its members, who cannot wear protective masks while performing.

