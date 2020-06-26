Fast News

Novel coronavirus has infected more than 9.6 million people and claimed more than 492,000 lives around the world. Here are updates for June 26:

A pedestrian walks past public service announcement posters in a suburb experiencing positive cases in Melbourne on June 24, 2020. (AFP)

Friday, June 26

Australia starts virus testing blitz to curb surge in Melbourne



Health workers fanned out across suburbs of Melbourne on Friday in a testing blitz aimed at choking off a surge in coronavirus cases in Australia's second-biggest city.

Officials reported another 30 new Covid-19 infections in the city overnight in a continuing outbreak that has raised fears of a second wave in Australia, which looked like it had successfully contained the epidemic.

It was the 10th straight day of double-digit rises in new cases in Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state, while most other Australian regions have seen no or low single-digit new infections for weeks.

The outbreak has rattled people across Australia, with major supermarket chains on Friday re-imposing nationwide limits on purchases of toilet paper and paper towels to counter a surge in panic-buying not seen since the first days of the pandemic in March.

"Stop it, it's ridiculous," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said when quizzed about the public rush on stores at a press conference.

Mexico's deaths pass 25,000, infections near 203,000

Mexico's healthy ministry has reported 6,104 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 736 deaths, bringing the nation's total known infections to 202,951 and 25,060 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infections is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Trump admin asks top court to end Obamacare amid virus peak

The administration of President Donald Trump has asked the US Supreme Court to invalidate the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also called Obamacare, a law seen as an important legislative achievement of former president Barack Obama.

"No further analysis is necessary; once the individual mandate and the guaranteed-issue and community-rating provisions are invalidated, the remainder of the ACA cannot survive," the US government's top advocate before the Supreme Court, Noel Francisco, said in a filing late on Thursday.

The US has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic – and unlike Europe and parts of East Asia, the virus has never climbed down from its peak.

UK preparing to relax quarantine measures



Britain is working on an a plan to relax its quarantine for international travellers with some countries where there is a lower risk of contracting the novel coronavirus, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Friday.

"I know that Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, is giving this a lot of consideration so that the quarantine provisions that we have got in place can perhaps start to be relaxed with certain countries where the risk is low," he told BBC TV.

"I don't know exactly when further information will be announced but I know that it is something the government is working on," he said. "I know it is being considered."

Brazil reports 39,483 new cases, 1,141 deaths

Brazil recorded 39,483 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours as well as 1,141 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 1.2 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths total 54,971, according to the ministry.

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he may have had coronavirus

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said that he might have contracted the novel coronavirus previously and he may do another test for the disease, having already tested negative for the virus multiple times weeks earlier.

Bolsonaro had said he tested negative twice but fought a court battle to stop the release of the hospital test results, raising questions over whether he may have been infected or not.

Italy reports 300 more cases

Italy added nearly 300 virus infections to its official toll, with more than half in hard-hit Lombardy and new clusters reported in other regions.

The Health Ministry said another 34 people died, bringing the Covid-19 death toll in the onetime European epicentre of the outbreak to 34,678.

After two days of double-digit new infections, Lombardy reported 170 new cases, though some were in people who only got tested after blood tests showed they had virus antibodies.

Mexico's finance minister tests positive for virus



Mexico's Finance Minister Arturo Herrera revealed he has tested positive for the virus, just three days after he met with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Herrera was in the office of Lopez Obrador alongside Interior Minister Olga Sanchez and other public servants in a meeting on Monday to announce new government appointees.

After the meeting, the president published a video on social media in which Herrera could be seen by his side.

Iraq records 107 fresh fatalities



Iraq confirmed 107 new deaths from the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,437.

The Health Ministry said as many as 2,437 more Covid-19 cases had raised the tally to 39,139, while the total number of recoveries stood at 18,051.

South Africa reports 6,579 new cases

South Africa has reported a record 6,579 new cases of the virus.

The country now has half of the confirmed infections on the African continent with 118,375.

South Africa has posted a number of record-high daily case numbers since further loosening its lockdown, once one of the world’s strictest, on June 1.

The death toll in South Africa from Covid-19 is now 2,292, according to the health ministry.

Virus cases surpass 8,900 in Sudan



The virus infections have exceeded 8,900 in Sudan, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The country reported 95 cases in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 8,984, the ministry said in a statement.

Some eight new fatalities from the virus were recorded, bringing the nationwide death toll to 556.

A total of 3,806 people have recovered from the disease.

