Brazil Covid-19 death toll surpasses 30,000

Novel coronavirus has infected more than 6.4 million people around the world. Here are pandemic-related updates for June 3:

The covered body of a victim of Covid-19 is transported by health workers to a cold storage area at the Joao Lucio Hospital in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, Friday, April 17, 2020. (AP)

Mexico reports highest daily increase in new coronavirus cases

Mexican health authorities reported an additional 3,891 cases, a new record of daily cases, and 470 more deaths.

This brings the total number of known cases to 97,326 and 10,637 deaths. Health authorities have previously said the real number is higher.

UK mulls 'air bridges' with low-risk countries

Britain confirmed it was looking at establishing "air bridges" with countries with low rates of coronavirus, exempting them from controversial quarantine measures.

Under a plan announced last month to try to limit the spread, international arrivals from June 8 will be required to self-isolate for a fortnight.

Ireland is currently the only country with an exemption, and business leaders and airlines have condemned the blanket approach.

"These measures will be reviewed every few weeks," said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps in a statement.

"And we are working with the transport industry to see how we can introduce agreements with other countries when safe to do so, so we can go abroad and tourists can come here."

Bangladesh confirms first death of Rohingya from virus

Authorities in Bangladesh have confirmed the first death of a Rohingya refugee from the coronavirus, as infections rise in sprawling camps where more than 1 million Rohingya Muslims have been living since fleeing from neighboring Myanmar.

The 71-year-old refugee died Saturday at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar, and samples collected from him tested positive on Monday, said Abu Toha M.R. Bhuiyan, chief health coordinator of the office of the Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commissioner.

The man died in an isolation center set up by the government and aid agencies where he had been admitted with symptoms a week earlier.

Combat 5G fake news, urges Europe

European Union (EU) nations banking on 5G to boost economic growth are eager to tackle conspiracy theories linking the wireless technology to the spread of the novel coronavirus that have seen masts torched in several places.

According to telecoms lobbying groups ETNO and GSMA, such false claims have resulted in over 140 arson attacks on infrastructure such as mobile phone masts in 10 European countries and assaults on scores of maintenance workers.

Britain has seen 87 arson attacks and the Netherlands 30, while cases have also been reported in France, Belgium, Italy and Germany.

According to an EU document seen by Reuters, member countries emphasised their concern at a video conference between themselves to discuss digital issues last Friday.

Outbreak at Manhattan federal jail worse than reported

The true number of infections among inmates at Manhattan’s federal lockup was likely about seven times what the Bureau of Prisons has previously publicly reported, a government lawyer conceded Tuesday.

The bureau's website says five inmates at the Metropolitan Correctional Center have had the virus. But Assistant US Attorney Jean-David Barnea, representing the MCC's warden at a court hearing, said at least 34 inmates had been quarantined with symptoms because they were believed to have it.

Barnea made the revelation at a federal court hearing for a lawsuit that seeks court oversight over conditions for the nearly 800 inmates at the MCC.

Despite conceding the number of virus cases was probably much higher than five, Barnea fought claims that the caseload could've been more than a few dozen.

“The MCC has been able to keep the epidemic under control at the prison,” he said, adding that no inmates have been found to have the virus since April 23.

The judge did not immediately rule.

Brazil Covid-19 death toll surpasses 30,000

Brazil surpassed 30,000 deaths from the outbreak as the disease continued to rip through South America's worst-hit country.

Figures released by the health ministry showed 1,262 deaths in the previous 24-hours, as well as 28,936 new infections.

The overall number of cases, 555,383, makes Brazil the second most affected country by the crisis after the United States in terms of infections.

The official death toll of 31,199 released Tuesday is the fourth-highest in the world, after the US, Britain and Italy.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies