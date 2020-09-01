Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected nearly 25.6 million people worldwide with over 854,000 deaths from the disease. Here are updates for September 1:

A commuter walks past the deserted Howrah Bridge during a day long state-imposed lockdown as a preventive measure against the surge Covid-19 coronavirus cases, in Kolkata on August 31, 2020. (AFP)

India's coronavirus cases near 3.7 million

India reported 69,921 new coronavirus infections, the lowest daily jump in six days, taking its overall caseload to 3.69 million.

India, the world's second most populous nation, has been reporting the highest single-day caseload in the world every day for more than three weeks, and is the third worst-hit country behind the United States and Brazil.

The death toll in India from Covid-19 rose by 819 on Tuesday to 65,288.

Chinese students begin full return to school

Chinese students began a full return to regular classes following two weeks without new cases of local transmission in the country.

About 75 percent of students had already returned to school and the remainder will return beginning from Tuesday.

Reports said students had their temperatures checked on arrival but rules on social distancing and mask wearing varied depending on the region.

Çhina’s National Health Commission reported 10 new cases of coronavirus, all of them brought from outside the country. China has reported a total of 4,634 death s from Covid-19 among 85,058 cases since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Germany reports 1,218 new cases, four more deaths

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,218 to 243,599, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 4 to 9,302, the tally showed.

More businesses reopen in Philippine capital

Fitness gyms, barber shops and internet cafes were allowed to reopen partly in the Philippine capital Tuesday as the government further eased quarantine restrictions despite the country having the most coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia.

President Rodrigo Duterte, however, placed the southern city of Iligan under a mild lockdown after a rise in community infections, underscoring how Covid-19 cases have spread away from metropolitan Manila, the epicenter of the country's outbreak.

Nighttime curfews have been shortened in most cities in the capital area and outlying provinces under the new arrangements, which will last for a month.

Duterte also said medical personnel would get free food and lodging if they would otherwise be ejected by landlords and dormitory owners fearing they were virus carriers. If the landlords get sick “don’t let them into hospitals too, maybe that’s better, tit-for-tat,” the tough-talking president said, but later added he was joking.

More than 220,000 Covid-19 cases, including about 3,500 deaths, have been reported in the Philippines, which has struggled to balance public restrictions and econom ic concerns.

Hong Kong starts voluntary mass-testing program

Hong Kong has kicked off a voluntary mass-testing program for coronavirus as part of a strategy to break the chain of transmission in the city’s third outbreak of the disease.

The testing program began Tuesday with residents making their way to more than 100 testing centers staffed by over 5,000 volunteers. It is aimed at identifying silent carriers without symptoms who could be spreading the disease.

The virus-testing program has become a flashpoint of political debate in Hong Kong. Many are distrustful over resources and staff provided by China’s central government and fear that their DNA could be collected during the exercise.

Brazil passes 3.9 mln cases, death toll at 121,381

Brazil has reported 45,961 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 553 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry has said.

Brazil has registered 3,908,272 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 121,381, according to ministry data, in the world's worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States.

Australia's virus deaths in hotspot fall to 2-week low

Australia's second-most populous state Victoria - the epicentre for Covid-19 infections in the country – reported the lowest one-day rise in deaths from the virus in two weeks as a second-wave outbreak eases.

Victoria said five people died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the lowest one-day rise in fatalities since August 15, while 70 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a seven-week low.

The fall in the number of Covid-19 cases comes as the state capital Melbourne begins its fourth week of a six-week lockdown that sees residents confined to their homes, a nightly curfew imposed and large parts of the state economy ordered to close.

S.Korea unveils aggressive spending plans for growth

South Korea's left-leaning government has unveiled plans to increase spending aggressively for the next few years, to safeguard jobs and boost welfare for an economy hit by the coronavirus, taking public finances further into the red.

The finance ministry said total spending will increase 8.5 percent to a record $468.30 billion next year, while expected revenue is seen increasing a mere 0.3 percent to 483 trillion won, as businesses and income earners are hurt by the pandemic.

That will take South Korea's public finances further into deficit, raising its debt-to-GDP ratio by 6.9 percentage points to a record 46.7 percent in 2021.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said it would be difficult to avoid a full-year economic contraction for 2020 if the rate of coronavirus infection continues to rise.

Algeria approves more measures to ease lockdown

Algerian authorities have said they will carry out further measures to ease a coronavirus lockdown from September 1, including lifting a ban on some cultural activities such as reopening museums and libraries.

Nurseries would also be reopened with 50 percent of their capacity but prohibit the use of air conditioners and access to children by family members.

The new steps will also end a paid leave for pregnant women and those with children under 14 years.

Algeria has already eased restrictions linked to the novel coronavirus, including reopening some businesses, mosques, leisure venues, and beaches.

It has so far reported 44,494 infections and 1,510 deaths.

UK schools reopen with pressure on PM Johnson

Schools in England and Wales will finally reopen on Tuesday to all students for a new term after the Covid-19 pandemic forced their closure, leading to cancelled exams and throwing student grades into chaos.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had promised to get schools back up and running before the summer break but was forced to shelve those plans, contributing to criticism over how his government has handled education during the crisis.

The Department for Education said that a "system of controls" would be in place to keep pupils and teachers safe, with social distancing maintained whenever possible.

Mexico records 3,719 new cases, 256 more deaths

Mexico has reported 3,719 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 256 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 599,560 cases and 64,414 deaths.

The government said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies