More than 37 million people have tested positive for Covid-19 globally, while over a million have died from the virus. Here are updates for October 11:

Commuters with face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus wait for a bus in Kolkata, India, October 10, 2020. (AP)

India cases cross 7 million as experts warn of complacency

India’s confirmed toll crossed 7 million with a number of new cases dipping in recent weeks, even as health experts warn of mask and distancing fatigue setting in.

The Health Ministry registered another 74,383 infections in the past 24 hours.

India is expected to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country in coming weeks, surpassing the US, where more than 7.7 million infections have been reported.

The ministry also reported 918 additional deaths, taking total fatalities to 108,334.

Some experts say though that India’s death toll may not be reliable because of poor reporting and health infrastructure and inadequate testing.

India saw a steep rise in cases in July and added more than 2 million in August and another 3 million in September. But it is seeing a slower pace of coronavirus spread since mid-September, when the daily infections touched a record high of 97,894.

It’s averaging more than 70,000 cases daily so far this month.

India has a high recovery rate of 85 percent with active cases below 1 million, according to the Health Ministry.

Brazil's virus death toll passes 150,000

Brazil passed the bleak marker of 150,000 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said, as the rate of coronavirus infections continues to slow in the South American country.

The toll comes as Latin America and the Caribbean marked 10 million cases Saturday and more than 360,000 deaths. The region is the worst hit in terms of fatalities, according to official figures.

With 212 million inhabitants, Brazil has accumulated the majority of the region's deaths: 150,198 from Covid-19 since the first fatality was recorded in March, and 5,082,637 infections, the ministry said.

It is the second highest national death toll in the world, after the United States, which has recorded more than 213,000 fatalities from Covid-19; and the third highest number of infections after the US and India.

Mainland China reports 21 new cases

Mainland China reported 21 new confirmed cases on October 10, up from 15 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

All the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed, fell to 23 from 39 a day earlier. All of them were imported.

The total confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China stands at 85,557, while the death toll remained at 4,634.

Mayors in UK to get more control over test-and-trace

Mayors in the UK will be given more control over a virus test-and-trace system as the national government attempts to secure their backing for tough new lockdown rules that are due on Monday, The Sunday Times newspaper reported.

The mayors will be able to deploy new local volunteers to knock on doors and ask people to self-isolate, the newspaper said, adding that the plan's details were discussed between Downing Street and the mayors.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to parliament on Monday about potential new lockdown restrictions, after lawmakers were handed more say over Covid-19 rules.

Leaders of major cities in northern England on Saturday asked for more generous economic support for workers and businesses facing local lockdowns, saying the government's current proposals would wreak economic hardship on their citizens.

Berlin nightlife shuts early as virus cases spike in Europe

A curfew closed doors early on German capital Berlin's legendary nightlife in a bid to limit surging infections, while in Latin America and the Caribbean the number of cases passed 10 million.

Bars and restaurants closed at 11:00 pm (2100 GMT) in Berlin under a partial curfew announced until October 31, with the capital following in the footsteps of financial hub Frankfurt where a curfew had already been imposed, but starting an hour earlier.

With more than 400 new cases daily in Berlin, the 11:00 pm shutdown also covers all shops except pharmacies and petrol stations in a bid to prevent sales of alcohol late at night.

US cases surge to highest level in 2 months

New cases in the US have hit a two-month high with over 58,000 more infections and hospitalisations in the Midwest at record levels for a fifth day in a row.

Ten of the 50 states reported record one-day rises in cases, including the Midwestern states of Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri and Ohio. Wisconsin and Illinois recorded over 3,000 new cases for a second day in a row - a two-day trend not seen even during the height of the previous outbreak in the spring, according to a Reuters analysis.

The Western states of Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming also reported their biggest one-day jumps in cases, as did Oklahoma and West Virginia.

Nineteen states have seen record increases in new cases so far in October.

US President Trump no longer at risk of transmitting virus

President Donald Trump is no longer contagious, nine days after being stopped in his tracks by Covid-19, his physician Sean Conley has said in a statement.

"I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning's Covid PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others," Conley said.

Conley who has been accused of a lack of transparency with the public, said it had been 10 days since Trump first began showing symptoms of the virus.

The president was hospitalised one day later, on October 2.

Colombia's virus cases pass 900,000

Colombia's virus cases have topped 900,000, as deaths closed in on 27,700.

The Andean country has 902,747 confirmed cases of the virus according to the health ministry, with 27,660 reported deaths. Active cases number 89,925.

Colombia began more than five months of lockdown in March.

Face masks compulsory in public in Tehran

Iran has made mask-wearing mandatory in public in Tehran with violations punishable by fines as a third wave of the infections sweeps across the country.

The daily death toll from the virus peaked at 239 this week in Iran, the worst hit country in the Middle East.

The country's health ministry reported 195 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total toll to 28,293. There were 3,875 new cases, ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV.

Mexico makes nearly $160 mln down payment for COVAX

Mexico’s government has announced that it paid the WHO $159.88 million to secure access to the virus vaccines through the agency’s COVAX plan.

The global health agency’s COVAX Facility is a multilateral initiative running trials on several potential vaccines. The latest payment will allow Mexico to acquire enough doses of a vaccine to immunise up to a fifth of the country’s population of around 125 million people, the foreign ministry said.

The foreign ministry statement added that the government had presented the “risk guarantee” paperwork for another $20.6 million, which it described as part of the contractually required commitments to access the eventual vaccine supply. The statement did not provide additional details on the second payment.

Meanwhile, the country's health ministry reported 4,577 new cases and 135 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 814,328 cases and 83,642 deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies