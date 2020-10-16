Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected at least 39 million people and claimed over 1.1 million lives around the world. Here are updates for October 16:

People watch an Indian Bollywood movie as cinemas reopen with a special screening for Covid- 19 warriors and their families at the PVR movie theater in New Delhi, India, October 15, 2020. (AP)

Friday, October 16, 2020

India's coronavirus infections nears 7.4M

India's tally of infections stood at 7.37 million, having risen by 63,371 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

Deaths from infections rose by 895 to 112,161, the ministry said.

India crossed the 7 million mark on Sunday, adding a million cases in just 13 days.

It has the world's second-highest tally after the United States, where the figure is nearing 8 million.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 7,334 to 348,557 -RKI

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 7,334 to 348,557, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The death toll rose by 24 to 9,734, the RKI data showed.

Fujifilm applies for approval of Avigan as Covid-19 treatment in Japan

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it had applied for approval in Japan of its anti-influenza drug Avigan as a treatment for Covid-19.

The company had said in September a late-stage study of Avigan had shown reduced recovery times for Covid-19 patients with non-severe symptoms and it would seek to file for approval as early as this month.

Sydney lifts quarantine for New Zealand travelers

Australia’s largest city Sydney lifted quarantine restrictions on travellers from New Zealand while the second largest city, Melbourne, marked the 100th day of one of the world’s longest pandemic lockdowns.

More than 350 passengers are scheduled to take three flights from Auckland and will not have to undergo hotel quarantine on arrival in Sydney.

New Zealand will continue to insist that travelers from Australia quarantine in hotels for 14 days on arrival.

The Victoria state government has resisted pressure from businesses and the federal government to relax a second lockdown that began when stay-at-home orders took effect in Melbourne on July 9.

Victoria recorded only two new Covid-19 cases in the latest 24-hour period. The state last recorded such a low number on June 8, with daily tallies peaking at 725 on August 5.

New South Wales reported five new cases in Sydney, including four who were infected overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

Low risk of infection on planes if masks worn: US military

The risk of being infected on an airliner is very low if passengers wear masks, according to a study carried out aboard Boeing long-haul jets by the US military.

Researchers using sensors and fluorescent tracers measured the volume of airborne contagious matter emitted by a dummy simulating an infected person breathing normally.

The study concluded that 99.7 percent of Covid contaminant particles were eliminated by the sophisticated ventilation systems on the planes before they reached the passengers seated closest to the dummy.

Expanding outward to the 40 seats closest to the infected person, the elimination rate is 99.99 percent, the study said.

Brazil registers another 713 deaths

Brazil has registered 713 additional deaths over the last 24 hours and 28,523 new cases, the nation's Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 152,460 total coronavirus deaths and 5,169,386 total confirmed cases.

Mainland China reports 24 new cases vs 10 a day earlier

China has reported 24 new cases in the mainland for October 15, compared with 10 cases a day earlier, the health commission said.

All of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 10 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 23 a day earlier.

As of October 15, mainland China had 85,646 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said.

The country's Covid-19 death toll stands at 4,634.

Mexico's death toll rises to 85,285

Mexico's health ministry has reported 5,514 new confirmed cases infection and 387 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 834,910 cases and 85,285 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

NHS in talks on rollout of potential Covid vaccine

The National Health Service (NHS) is in talks with the British Medical Association (BMA) and others around mobilising the rollout of a potential vaccine from December, Pulse website for health professionals reported.

There is optimism around the first cohorts being given a vaccine in December but there is a 50/50 chance of the vaccine being available by that time, Pulse reported, citing a person close to the discussions.

Talks are taking place between NHS England, the BMA and other groups over who will administer vaccines and who will receive it first, Pulse reported, citing multiple sources.

The government had proposed in August to allow more healthcare workers to administer vaccines.

There is debate on whether the first people to be vaccinated will be care home patients and their staff, or health care professionals, including general practitioners.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday there were some hopeful signs that a vaccine would be secured for Covid-19 but that the country must be realistic because it could not be taken for granted.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies