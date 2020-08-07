Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has now infected 19.2 million people and has killed more than 716,000. Here are the latest updates for August 7 :

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) prepares to collect a sample from a girl at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India, August 7, 2020. (Reuters)

Friday, August 7, 2020

India's cases pass two million

India's official coronavirus case tally passed two million after a daily jump of more than 60,000.

The South Asian giant becomes only the third country to reach the figure, after the United States and Brazil.

India logged its first one million infections just three weeks ago.

Official figures show the country has now recorded 2.03 million infections and 41,585 deaths.

Many experts say the true numbers may be much higher among its 1.3 billion people, many of whom live in some of the world's most crowded cities.

Germany tightens up on testing as infections rise

Travellers returning to Germany from risk regions will face mandatory coronavirus tests from Saturday, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, warning that the accelerating pace of new infections was a cause for concern.

Speaking after daily cases rose above 1,000 for the first time since May, Spahn said that while authorities could manage the current rate of new infections, the trajectory was a worry.

He blamed both the impact of travellers returning from abroad and people's flagging adherence to social distancing guidelines for the increase, although he conceded that increased testing was also responsible for part of the increase.

S.Korean doctors strike over plan to boost medical student numbers

Hundreds of South Korean trainee doctors went on strike to protest a government plan to boost the number of medical students in the country, arguing it would be a poor use of additional funding for the sector.

The government said its goal to increase the number of medical students by 4,000 over the next 10 years is necessary to better prepare for public health crises like the coronavirus pandemic.

The student doctors, however, say that funding would be better spent improving the salaries of existing trainees, which would encourage them to move out of Seoul to rural areas where more professionals are needed.

US records 2,000 dead in a day

The US has recorded more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, the highest number of daily fatalities in three months.

The country, which has seen a major resurgence in coronavirus since the end of June, added 2,060 deaths in one day as well as more than 58,000 new cases, the Johns Hopkins University's real-time tally showed.

The last time the US recorded more than 2,000 deaths in 24 hours was on May 7.

Australia's Victoria state reports 450 new cases

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria has reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths and 450 new infections in the last 24 hours, compared with eight fatalities and 471 cases a day earlier.

The state began a six-week total lockdown on Thursday, closing down shops and businesses to contain a second wave of infections requiring its five million residents to stay home.

Facebook extends remote working policy to July 2021

Facebook Inc will allow employees to work from home until July 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak and will give them $1,000 for home office needs.

The company joins other big technology firms that have taken similar steps recently.

Late in July, Alphabet Inc’s Google said it would allow employees who do not need to be in the office to work from home until the end of June 2021, while Twitter Inc had proposed remote work indefinitely for some of its employees.

Japan to agree supply deal soon for AstraZeneca's vaccine

The Japanese government will soon agree on a supply deal for more than 100 million doses of a virus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca Plc.

The British drugmaker has been in talks with Japan, Russia, Brazil and others about supply deals for its potential coronavirus vaccine, known as AZD1222.

Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 50,000

Mourners at a Mexico City cemetery have lamented a lack of stricter measures to control the novel coronavirus which allowed it to spread fast and claim more than 50,000 lives in their country.

Latin American countries have found it hard to enforce strict lockdowns to curb the spread of Covid-19, in part because a large proportion of its population is poor and works in the informal economy.

China record 37 new cases in mainland

China has reported 37 new virus cases in the mainland as of the end of August 6, same as the day earlier.

Of the new cases, 10 were imported infections involving travellers from overseas compared with seven such cases reported a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

Total number of infections in mainland China now stands at 84,565, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

