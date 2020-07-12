Fast News

The pandemic has infected more than 12.8 million people, of whom some seven million have recovered. Here are updates for July 12:

Health workers gear up to screen people for Covid-19 symptoms at Deonar slum in Mumbai, India, Saturday, July 11, 2020. (AP)

Sunday, July 12, 2020

India’s caseload crosses 850,000

Number of novel coronavirus cases in India crossed the 850,000 mark with a record surge of 28,637 during the past 24 hours, prompting authorities to announce a weeklong lockdown in the key southern technology hub of Bangalore.

The new confirmed cases took the national total to 850,827 with 22,696 deaths, according to a tracker.

India has overtaken Russia in the number of cases and is currently behind the United States and Brazil, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Australia's worst-hit Victoria state reports 273 cases

Australia's worst-hit Victoria state reported 273 new cases, the sixth straight day of triple-digit increases.

State Premier Daniel Andrews said a man in his 70s died overnight, bringing Australia’s death toll to 108, including 24 in Victoria, which currently has 1,484 active cases.

A sudden surge in Covid-19 saw Victoria report a record 288 infections on Friday and 216 Saturday.

China logs seven cases coming from abroad

Chinese health authorities reported seven new cases that they said came from abroad and said there were no additional domestic infections.

Four of the confirmed cases reported in the 24 hours through midnight Saturday were in Tianjin, east of Beijing, two in Shanghai and one in the southeastern province of Zhejiang, the National Health Commission reported.



That raised China’s total number of confirmed cases to 83,594, with 4,634 deaths, according to the NHC.

South Korea sees 44 cases

South Korea has reported 44 additional cases during the past 24 hours, maintaining an uptick in new infections in the greater Seoul area and central cities. The additional figures released took the country’s total to 13,417 with 289 deaths.



The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 21 of the newly reported cases were local transmissions, all of them recorded either in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area or two central cities.

The agency says the 23 other cases were linked to international arrivals. South Korea has been reporting roughly 30-60 cases every day since it eased social distancing rules in early May.

Thailand plans November human testing for potential vaccine

Thai researchers plan to begin human trials of a potential vaccine for the virus November and are preparing 10,000 doses, a senior official said, aiming for a vaccine that could be ready for use by late next year.

Following favourable results in trials on primates, the next step is to manufacture doses for human trials, said Kiat Ruxrungtham, director of the Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University vaccine development program.

“At first we were going to send them in June, but it was not easy to plan everything,” Kiat told a news conference.

Germany's cases rise by 248

The number of cases in Germany increased by 248 to 198,804, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by three to 9,063, the tally showed.

Mexico reports 6,094 cases

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 6,094 new confirmed infections and 539 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 295,268 cases and 34,730 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Brazil sees over 1,000 new deaths

Brazil, the world's No. 2 hotspot after the United States, recorded 1,071 new deaths from the outbreak on Saturday, with a total of 1,839,850 confirmed cases, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has now recorded a total of 71,469 deaths, the ministry said.

Covid-19 death toll now at 396 for Navajo Nation

Navajo Nation officials have reported 10 additional deaths from Covid-19 as the tribe’s sprawling reservation remains under the latest weekend lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The tribe’s death toll rose to 396 as of Friday.

Tribal officials also reported 56 additional confirmed cases, increasing the reservation’s total to nearly 8,100. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The lockdown began Friday night and ends at 5 am Monday. All businesses on the Navajo Nation are also required to close during the lockdown.

Protesters pack Tel Aviv rally against virus cash crisis

Thousands of Israelis streamed into Tel Aviv's Rabin Square to protest Saturday against the government's handling of economic hardship caused by coronavirus curbs.

About 300 officers were deployed in the square, a traditional protest site, to ensure public order and monitor social distancing regulations, police said.

Many participants wore face masks but most appeared to be less than the statutory two metres (yards) apart.

Some held banners reading in Hebrew: "Let us breathe" — an echo of worldwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, du ring a US police arrest.

The event was organised by self-employed, small business and performing artists' groups angry at coronavirus curbs which have taken away their livelihoods.

Student unions also took part over the large numbers of young people made jobless by closures.

Arizona adds 3,000 more daily cases

Arizona health officials have reported an additional 69 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak.

So far, there’s been more than 2,150 confirmed deaths from the virus in Arizona.

The state added 3,038 confirmed cases in the last day, bringing the total to 119,930. Arizona also set a record with 3,485 patients hospitalised as of Friday.

Hospital caseloads have surged since Arizona became one of the hot spots for the coronavirus after Governor Doug Ducey relaxed stay-home orders and other restrictions in May.

Disney World reopens as US virus death toll surges

Disney World is known as "The Most Magical Place on Earth" but as the Florida theme park reopened Saturday, it was counting on a bit of science — masks, social distancing, hand sanitiser — to stave off the coronavirus.

The state of Florida is one of the hardest-hit by a new wave of cases and deaths in the United States, already the most affected country in the world in terms of infections and fatalities.

On Saturday, Florida reported its third-highest daily increase in cases, with 10,360 new infections, as well as 95 deaths.

Overall, the US has seen nearly 135,000 deaths out of 3.2 million cases.

In Orlando, Disney World reopened two of its four parks — Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom — after four months of closure. Epcot and Disney Hollywood Studios will open on Wednesday.

Several hundred people queued in the Florida heat ahead of the park's reopening — some sporting Mickey ears but all wearing masks, part of the park's new guidelines requiring them for both guests and employees.

Saturday's visitors had reserved their tickets in advance, allowing Disney to control the number of people in the park and accommodate for social distancing.

Bollywood's Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised with Covid-19

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, 77, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and was admitted to hospital in Mumbai, with his actor son Abhishek — who also announced he had the virus — saying both cases were mild.

"I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital," Amitabh Bachchan told his 43 million Twitter followers. "All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

His son Abhishek added "both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital... I request all to stay calm and not panic."

Millions of Indians revere Amitabh Bachchan, hanging on his every word, seeking his blessings and congregating outside his Mumbai bungalow every year on October 11, his birthday.

