The novel coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 10.4 million people and claimed around 507,500 lives around the world. Here are updates for June 30:

A water park employee looks on in Yongin, South Korea, as measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continue, June 5, 2020. (Reuters)

Tuesday, June 30

Thailand reports 2 imported infections

Thailand confirmed two new coronavirus cases imported from abroad, marking 36 days without local transmission.

The new cases were Thai nationals returning from Qatar who were in state quarantine, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's Covid-19 Administration Centre.

The coronavirus has killed 58 people in Thailand among its 3,171 infections. Of those, 3,056 patients have recovered.

Thailand will reopen schools and bars and allow some foreigners into the country from Wednesday.

Nets' DeAndre Jordan says he has coronavirus

DeAndre Jordan says he has tested positive for the coronavirus and won’t be joining the Brooklyn Nets in Florida when the NBA season resumes.

Jordan announced his status on Twitter, hours after fellow Nets player Spencer Dinwiddie told The Athletic that he had tested positive and was experiencing symptoms.

They give the Nets at least six players who have tested positive for the virus. The other four were back in March, when Kevin Durant said he was one of them.

Jordan wrote that he had learned of his diagnosis on Sunday night after returning to New York and it was confirmed again on Monday.

Jordan signed with the Nets last summer, joining Durant and Kyrie Irving. The 2016 US Olympic gold medalist spent most of the season as a reserve but had moved into the starting lineup at centre for both games after Jacque Vaughn replaced Kenny Atkinson as coach in March.

South Korea sees cases spread beyond capital

South Korea has reported 43 newly confirmed cases from across the country as infections begin to spread beyond the greater capital area, which has been at the centre of a virus resurgence since late May.

The figures announced by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday brought national totals to 12,800 cases, including 282 deaths. Seventeen of the new cases came from the Seoul metropolitan area, where about half of South Korea’s 51 million people live, while infections were also reported in other major cities such as Daeje on, Gwangju, Busan and Sejong.

Twenty of the new cases were linked to international arrivals as the coronavirus continues to strengthen its hold in Southern Asia, the United States and beyond.

Authorities in recent weeks have been struggling to track transmissions that have been popping up from various places as people increasingly venture out in public amid an erosion in citizen vigilance.

Arizona pauses bringing athletes back to campus

Arizona will pause bringing additional athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts as a precaution amid a massive surge of virus cases in the state.

The school had one positive test among 83 student-athletes who had already returned to campus for voluntary workouts. That person is going through the athletic department’s protocol.

The decision came shortly after Republican Governor Doug Ducey closed bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, gyms and water parks for 30 days.

Arizona has continued to set records with newly confirmed cases of the virus eclipsing 3,000 seven times in recent days.

US States reverse openings, require masks

Several states in the US have reversed their plan to reopen and ordered residents to wear masks in public amid an alarming resurgence of coronavirus cases nationwide.

Among those implementing the face-covering orders is the city of Jacksonville, Florida, where mask-averse President Donald Trump plans to accept the Republican nomination in August. Trump has refused to wear a mask during visits to states and businesses that require them.

Democratic governors in Oregon and Kansas said that they would require people to wear masks.

Places such as Arizona, Texas, Florida and California are backtracking, closing beaches and bars in some cases amid a resurgence of the virus.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that he’s postponing the restarting of indoor dining because people have not been wearing face masks or complying with recommendations for social distancing.

South Australia state cancels border reopening after virus spike

South Australia, one of several states in the country to close domestic borders, cancelled its scheduled reopening to other parts of the nation, citing a spike in coronavirus infections in neighbouring Victoria.

The country's fifth most-populous state had said it would remove restrictions on interstate arrivals on July 20 as part of a broader nationwide relaxation of curbs to contain the new coronavirus.

However, Victoria has reported a double-digit increase in new cases for each of the past 13 days, resulting in Australia's biggest daily increase in new cases since April.

The delays reopening internal borders cast doubts over a federal plan to set up "travel bubble" with neighbouring New Zealand that would allow movement between the two countries.

Australia has fared better than many countries in the pandemic, with around 7,800 cases and 104 deaths, but the recent surge has stoked fears of a second wave.

Mexico registers 3,805 new cases, 473 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 3,805 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 473 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 220,657 cases and 27,121 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

China reports 19 new cases, including seven in Beijing

China reported 19 new cases in the mainland for June 29, up from 12 a day earlier, the health authority said. There were no new deaths.

Of the new infections, seven were in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The capital city, which is battling a fresh outbreak, had also reported seven new infections for June 28.

Mainland China reported four new asymptomatic patients, who tested positive for Covid-19 but showed no clinical symptoms such as a fever, down from six a day earlier.

As of June 29, mainland China had a total of 83,531 confirmed coronavirus cases, while the death toll stands at 4,634.

Beijing has been carrying out mass testing for the coronavirus since the city reported its first case in the latest outbreak on June 11. The infections were linked to Beijing's sprawling Xinfadi wholesale food centre.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies