The Covid-19 pandemic has infected at least 122.3 million people around the world, with more than 2.7 million deaths. Here are virus-related developments for March 19:

A test tube labelled Vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo. File photo: September 9, 2020. (Reuters)

Friday, March 19, 2021

EU countries to resume using AstraZenaca vaccine

Leading EU countries said Thursday they would resume AstraZeneca vaccinations after the European medical regulator said the jab is "safe and effective" and not associated with a higher blood clot risk after days of commotion around the shot.

The closely-watched announcement from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) came after the WHO and Britain's health watchdog both said the vaccine was safe, adding that it was far riskier to not get the shot as several countries face a worrying rise in coronavirus cases.

After the EMA's announcement a raft of European countries said they would soon resume vaccinations, including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Lithuania, Latvia, Slovenia and Bulgaria.

Covid-19 vaccine pioneers receive award

The CEO and chief medical officer of coronavirus vaccine developer BioNTech have received an award from a German publisher for their scientific and entrepreneurial work.

Their groundbreaking efforts led to the approval of the first vaccine against Covid-19 in December 2020.

German media and tech firm Axel Springer presented the pair with the special printing plate from a newspaper front page from December 22, 2020 - the day after the EU gave official approval to use the vaccine - immortalising their achievement.

Biden says 100 million US vaccines target will be met this week

President Joe Biden said that his goal of getting 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered in his first 100 days in office will be met by Friday, far in advance of the original target.

"I'm proud to announce that tomorrow, 58 days into my administration, we will have met my goal of administering 100 million shots to our fellow Americans," he said in a White House speech.

Wendy Holdener tests positive at World Cup finale

Swiss Olympic medallist and world champion Wendy Holdener is out of the final World Cup alpine ski competition of the season after a positive coronavirus test.

Holdener, who won gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, tested positive along with trainer Klaus Mayrhofer.

Brazil's health minister swap to take effect

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has said that the replacement of his health minister will take effect with publication in the official gazette, as the country had its second-worst day of deaths caused by Covid-19.

Bolsonaro, who is under pressure from the worsening pandemic, defended his opposition to lockdowns on a social media webcast.

He said his government has asked the Supreme Court to stop what he termed "abuses" by governors in locking down economic activity, and sent a bill to Congress that would define as essential activities "anything that puts bread on the table."

On Monday, he named cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga to replace Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, a three-star army general who has come under fire for toeing the president's policies and failing to deliver timely supplies of vaccines to a country fast becoming the world epicentre of the coronavirus.

Brazil has its second deadliest day in its outbreak , with 2,724 deaths, two days after reporting a record 2,841, according to the Health Ministry.

Mexico limits nonessential travel on southern border

Mexico has announced restrictions on nonessential travel across its southern border with Guatemala and Belize “to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”

The government also prolonged the closure of its northern border with the United States to all but essential land traffic in response to the pandemic.

The Foreign Relations Department did not explain why the measure was announced now, more than a year after the start of the pandemic.

But the result could help the administration of US President Joe Biden handle a wave of Central American migrants reaching the US border and it came on the same day the US confirmed it will send 2.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to Mexico.

The country's health ministry reported 6,726 new cases and 698 deaths, bringing the total in the country to 2,182,188 infections and 196,606 fatalities.

