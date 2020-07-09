Fast News

Global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 12 million people, while more than seven million have recovered. Here're updates for July 9:

Australia's Melbourne city heads into renewed lockdown

Australia's second-largest city, Melbourne, has gone back into lockdown, forcing five million Australians to stay home for all but essential business for the next six weeks to contain a flare-up of coronavirus cases.

State police were patrolling the city and setting up checkpoints on major roads to stop people heading out to regional areas and spreading the virus from what is now Australia's pandemic epicentre, with 860 active cases.

"The window for police discretion is very small and is closing as the threat to public health and safety created by those breaching the Chief Health Officer's directions is too great," Victoria police said in a statement.

Cafes, bars, restaurants, and gyms which only recently reopened had to shut again.

Police had no comment on whether anyone has been stopped or fined since midnight.

The renewed lockdown follows the closure of Australia's busiest state border, between Victoria and the most populous state New South Wales, on Tuesday night.

US reports record daily rise of 58,559 infections

The United States has reported more than 58,000 new Covid-19 cases, the biggest increase ever reported by a country in a single day.

The United States faces a bleak summer and infections surge and many states are forced to close bars and popular beaches to try to curb the rise.

In addition to nearly 10,000 new cases in Florida, California, and Texas each reported over 7,000 new cases.

Tennessee, West Virginia, and Utah all had record daily increases in new cases and infections are rising in 42 out of 50 states, according to a Reuters analysis of cases for the past two weeks compared with the prior two weeks.

The US tally stood at 58,559 with not all local governments yet reporting.

Mexico sees record 6,995 cases

Mexico has posted a record for new coronavirus cases reported on a single day, with 6,995 cases, bringing its overall tally of infections to 275,003, health ministry data showed.

The country also recorded 782 additional fatalities, bringing its overall death toll to 32,796.

Mexico's previous one-day record was last week on Thursday when 6,741 new cases were registered.

Trump's rally in Tulsa may have contributed to spike

A controversial campaign rally held by President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month likely contributed to a rise in the number of coronavirus cases there, a top local health official said on Wednesday.

Tulsa has confirmed hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 over the past two days, said Dr Bruce Dart, health director for the city and county.

Asked by a reporter if Trump's campaign event at the Bank of Oklahoma Center on June 20 could be responsible for that surge, he said: "In the past few days, we've had almost 500 cases. And we know we had several large events a little over two weeks ago, which is about right. So I guess we just connect the dots," Dart said, apparently referring to the rally and accompanying protests.

Dart cautioned that several more days of results would be needed to determine if the spike represented a trend.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said she had not seen data to support Dart's conclusions.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies