The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 955,000 people and infected over 30.6 million worldwide. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for September 19:

People walk on Jinli Ancient Street, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China. September 8, 2020. (Reuters)

Saturday, September 19, 2020

Mainland China reports 14 cases

Mainland China reported 14 new coronavirus cases, down from 32 cases reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. It also reported 24 new asymptomatic cases, up from 20 a day earlier, though China does not classify these patients without symptoms as confirmed cases.

The total number of virus cases for mainland China now stands at 85,269, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Australia's Victoria state records lowest cases since June

The Australian state at the centre of the country's novel virus outbreak reported its lowest daily increase of infections in three months, putting it on course to relax a hard lockdown in the capital city by the end of the month.

Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state and home to a quarter of its 25 million people, recorded 21 new cases of virus in the prior 24 hours, less than half the previous day's number and its lowest since June 24.

None of the seven other Australian states and territories had reported new case numbers but all except Victoria have reported single-digit or no case increases for weeks.

Mexico reports 4,841 cases

Mexico's health ministry reported 4,841 new confirmed cases of the virus in the country, bringing the total to 688,954 cases, and 624 new deaths, for a cumulative death toll of 72,803.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell has said the real number of cases in the country is significantly higher.

Brazil registers 858 deaths

Brazil registered 858 new deaths, bringing the total to 135,793, the health ministry said.

Virus cases rose by 39,797 to 4,495,183.

