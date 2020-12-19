Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected at least 75.7 million people around the world and claimed more than 1.6 million lives. Here are updates for December 19:

Saturday, December 19, 2020

US approves Moderna vaccine for emergency use

The United States has authorised Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, paving the way for six million doses to begin shipping across the hardest-hit country in the world.

Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn said: "With the availability of two vaccines now for the prevention of Covid-19, the FDA has taken another crucial step in the fight against this global pandemic."

The move marks the world's first authorisation for Moderna's shots. The vaccine is very similar to one from Pfizer Inc. and Germany's BioNTech that's now being dispensed to millions of health care workers and nursing home residents as the biggest vaccination drive in US history starts to ramp up.

The two work "better than we almost dared to hope," NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins told The Associated Press. "Science is working here, science has done something amazing."

Early results of large, still unfinished studies show both vaccines appear safe and strongly protective although Moderna's is easier to handle since it doesn't need to be stored at ultra-frozen temperatures.

The virus outbreak has claimed more than 312,000 US lives and killed 1.7 million people worldwide. New cases in the US are running at over 216,000 per day on average. Deaths per day have hit all-time highs, eclipsing 3,600 on Wednesday.

Mexico reports 12,248 new cases, 762 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 12,248 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 762 more fatalities, bringing the country's totals to 1,301,546 cases and 117,249 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Italy orders Christmas, New Year lockdown

Italy will be placed under nationwide lockdown for much of the Christmas and New Year holiday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said, as the government looks to prevent a fresh surge in coronavirus cases.

The announcement ended days of indecision and wrangling within the coalition, which was split between those wanting a complete shutdown and those pressing for more limited action to help struggling businesses and to allow some family reunions.

Under the new rules, non-essential shops will be shuttered between December 24-27, December 31- January 3 and January 5-6. On those days, Italians will only be allowed to travel for work, health or emergency reasons.

Shops will be able to open between December 28-30 and on January 4 and people will be free to leave their houses at that time.However, throughout the holiday period, all bars and restaurants must remain closed.

UK pushes for lifting of US travel restrictions

The British government is making a concerted effort to persuade the Trump administration to lift or soften travel restrictions that bar most people in the United Kingdom from traveling to the United States, sources briefed on the matter said.

On November 25, Reuters reported the White House was considering rescinding entry bans for most non-US citizens who recently were in Brazil, Britain, Ireland and 26 other European countries.

Since then there has been no decision by President Donald Trump, but UK officials have held a series of high-level talks with White House and Cabinet officials.

The White House declined to comment on Friday.

But in an email to Reuters, a spokeswoman for the UK Department for Transport said "restarting transatlantic flights is of critical importance to the economic recovery of the UK and the US, the airline industry and for British nationals, most of whom cannot enter the US. British officials continue to pursue the resolution to this issue."

The proposal to lift the travel restrictions won the backing of White House coronavirus task-force members, public health and other federal agencies, Reuters reported in November.

One hurdle to lifting the restrictions is the high number of coronavirus infections in Europe. The United States last week extended travel restrictions on Mexico and Canadian land border crossings through at least January 21.

Brazil registers 823 new deaths

Brazil has registered 52,544 additional cases of the new coronavirus and 823 related deaths in the prior 24 hours, according to data from the Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 7,162,978 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 185,650 deaths from Covid-19.

Canada to get 500,000 Pfizer doses in January – PM Trudeau

Canada will receive about a half million doses of the Pfizer Inc Covid-19 vaccine in January and the rollout of the shots is going as planned, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, as some areas braced for possible new restrictions.

Canada began inoculations on Monday with the Pfizer vaccine, and will receive about 255,000 total doses in December, slightly more than the 249,000 announced earlier this month, Procurement Minister Anita Anand said.

The country is on track to receive deliveries of 4 million Pfizer doses by the end of March, as had been previously announced, Anand said.

"In January, we'll be getting 125,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine per week, for a total of 500,000 doses that month," Trudeau said in a news conference.

Overall, Canada has reported a total of 488,638 cases of Covid-19, with 7,008 new ones on Thursday, and 13,916 deaths.

