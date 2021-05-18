Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 164 million people and claimed at least 3.4 million lives. Here are all virus-related developments for May 18:

Family members of Vijay Raju, who died due to (Covid-19, mourn before his cremation at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, May 13, 2021. (Reuters)

Tuesday, May 18:

India's Covid-19 tally surges past 25M mark

India's tota cases surged past the 25 million mark, boosted by 263,533 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths from the virus rose by a record 4,329.

India becomes the world's second nation, after the United States, to pass the grim milestone.

The country's total case load is now at 25.23 million, while the death toll is at 278,719, according to health ministry data.

California will stay masked for another month

California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure virus cases stay low, the state health director said Monday, a decision that runs counter to many other states including Oregon and Washington that quickly aligned with last week's new federal guidelines.

“This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless focus on delivering vaccines particularly to underserved communities and those that were hard hit throughout this pandemic,” Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said.

Japan Q1 GDP shrinks 1.3 percent, hit by virus restrictions

Japan's economy contracted 1.3 percent in the three months to March after the government reimposed virus restrictions in major cities as infections surged, data showed.

The quarter-on-quarter fall came after the world's third-largest economy grew for two quarters to December, but the expansion was stopped in its tracks by a winter increase in coronavirus cases.

The government imposed new virus states of emergency in January in response, urging people to stay at home and calling for restaurants to close earlier.

Australian PM stands firm on border closure, as industries plea for reopening

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was still not safe to allow residents fully-vaccinated for the virus to travel overseas, as industries hit hard by the pandemic press for a faster reopening of international borders.

"I understand that everyone is keen to get back to a time that we once knew. But the reality is we are living this year in a pandemic that is worse than last year," Morrison told reporters.

Morrison said any plans to relax border rules for vaccinated travellers could be implemented "only when it is safe to do so".

Taiwan hopes to provide domestic shots by July

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said that the government hopes to begin providing domestically-made vaccines before the end of July, and that more imported vaccines are on the way.

Taiwan has reported more than 700 new domestic infections during the past week, leading to new curbs in the capital, Taipei, and shocking a population that had become accustomed to life carrying on almost normally with the pandemic well under control.

Tokyo doctors call for cancellation of Olympic Games

A top medical organisation has thrown its weight behind calls to cancel the Tokyo Olympics saying hospitals are already overwhelmed as the country battles a spike in infections less than three months from the start of the Games.

The Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association representing about 6,000 primary care doctors said hospitals in the Games host city "have their hands full and have almost no spare capacity" amid a surge in infections.

S.Korea's Genexine signs vaccine candidate manufacturing deal with Hanmi

Genexine Inc has signed a manufacturing deal for its vaccine candidate with Hanmi Pharm Co Ltd as it prepares to seek emergency use approval of the shot in South Korea and Indonesia, Genexine said.

Hanmi will begin producing 10 million doses of Genexine's experimental vaccine in its biotech plant in Pyeongtaek, with an aim to gradually ramp up production capacity to millions of doses by 2022, Genexine said in a statement.

Hanmi said in a separate statement that the contract was worth $22 million (24.5 billion won) and will be followed by additional supply deals.

Virus threatens River Plate Libertadores game

Argentine club River Plate reported six more virus cases among players and staff on Monday, leaving the club struggling to raise a side for this week's Copa Libertadores group clash with Colombia's Sante Fe.

The new cases came after 15 players tested positive for the virus ahead of Sunday's Argentinian League Cup game with arch-rivals Boca Juniors, won by Boca on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

China reports 22 new mainland cases

China reported 22 new mainland virus cases on May 17, down from 25 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said four of the new cases were local infections reported in northeastern Liaoning province. The rest were imported infections that originated from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 20 from 17 cases a day earlier.

Israeli strike destroys Gaza Covid-19 lab

The Palestinian enclave of Gaza's only Covid-19 laboratory has no longer been able to carry out testing due to an Israeli air strike on the clinic housing it, local authorities said.

Al Rimal clinic, in the town of the same name in besieged Gaza, was partly destroyed, while the territory's Health Ministry and the office of Qatar's Red Crescent were also hit, officials said.

Medical personnel at the ministry were wounded, some critically, the enclave's deputy health minister Yousef Abu al-Rish told reporters.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf Qidra said the Israeli strikes "threaten to undermine the efforts of the Health Ministry in the face of the Covid pandemic."

Mexico posts over 800 new cases



Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 822 new confirmed cases in the country and 56 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,382,745 infections and 220,493 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Brazil reports over 29,900 new cases

Brazil has recorded 29,916 additional confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, along with 786 deaths, Health Ministry figures showed.

Brazil has now registered 15.66 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 436,537, according to ministry data.

Could take 10 years to vaccinate Venezuela at current rate

Venezuela's slow rate of vaccination means it could take up to 10 years for the country to be fully vaccinated, the president of the nation's Academy of Medicine has said.

Venezuela, with about 30 million inhabitants, has received 1.4 million vaccines from China and Russia, according to its health ministry. Authorities hope to receive enough doses for about 5 million people from the World Health Organization's COVAX system.

The government has not announced how many people have received the vaccine.

WHO welcomes US donation of more vaccine doses



The head of the World Health Organization has hailed news that US President Joe Biden will send at least 20 million more vaccine doses abroad by the end of June, marking the first time the United States is sharing vaccines authorised for domestic use.

"I welcome @POTUS & 's commitment to donate 80M #COVID19 vaccine doses to countries in need. Your commitment to global health is deeply appreciated! #COVAX partners stand ready to support equitable distribution. Solidarity is the only way to save lives & liveli hoods everywhere," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter, referring to the WHO-backed COVAX vaccine distribution platform.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies