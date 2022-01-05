Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 295M people and killed over 5.4M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

France has become Europe's most-hit-country with Covid-19 as Omicron surges through the continent. (Reuters)

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

France breaks daily record for Covid cases

France shattered its previous record for the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases, registering over 271,000 infections in a single day.

According to data from the public health department, 271,686 people tested positive and the death toll climbed to 351 in the last 24 hours.

The figure reflects a significant jump from December 31, when 232,200 cases –– the highest number to date at the time –– was recorded. In the coming days, the figure is expected to surpass 300,000 cases.

US CDC posts explanation for short isolation period

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained the scientific rationale for shortening its Covid-19 isolation and quarantine recommendations, and clarified that the guidance applies to kids as well as adults.

The CDC also maintained that, for people who catch Covid-19, testing is not required to emerge from five days of isolation — despite hints from other federal officials that the agency was reconsidering that.

The agency announced the changes last week, halving the isolation time for Americans who catch the coronavirus and have no symptoms or only brief illnesses.

Brazil's Rio de Janeiro cancels carnival due to Omicron threats

Rio de Janeiro has cancelled its world-famous Carnival parade for a second year due to an increase in Covid-19 cases and the threat from the arrival of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the city's mayor said.

Rio mayor Eduardo Paes announced after a meeting with health authorities that the city would call off the event that draws hundreds of thousands of Carnival revelers each year.

Other Brazilian capitals are also canceling their Carnival parades. Last week, the northeastern city of Salvador announced it would not celebrate the event.

Golden Globes to go with no audience

A stripped-down Golden Globes will go ahead with no audience or media on Sunday, as the event traditionally known as Hollywood's biggest party reels from an industry boycott over ethical lapses by its organisers.

Nonetheless, honors in film and television will be announced Sunday from the Globes' usual Beverly Hills hotel venue, in a program the organization said was set to highlight "the long-established philanthropy work of the HFPA."

No audience will be present for the 79th Golden Globe Awards, the group said, citing health concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic and the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies