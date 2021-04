Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 129 million people and taken over 2.8 million lives. Here are the virus-related developments for April 1:

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a graffiti, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on a street in Mumbai, India, March 30, 2021. (Reuters)

Thursday, April 1, 2021

India opens up immunisation to more people, vaccine exports to dwindle

India has opened up its coronavirus inoculation programme to people above 45 as infections surge, which will delay vaccine exports from the world's biggest maker of the drug.

The country, with the most number of reported cases after the United States and Brazil, has so far injected 64 million doses and exported nearly as many. This has raised criticism at home as India's per-capita vaccination figure is much lower than many countries.

The government has previously said that people over 45 can register for inoculation from April 1.

India reported 72,330 new infections overnight, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday, the highest since October 11.

The country reported 459 deaths, taking the total to 162,927, the data showed.

Hong Kong says will resume BioNTech vaccines on April 5

Hong Kong authorities have said they would resume the use of a vaccine from Germany's BioNTech next Monday after abruptly halting inoculations 9 days ago due to defective packaging.

The announcement comes as the city's government tries to convince residents in the Chinese special administrative region to get vaccinated after a sluggish take-up due to dwindling confidence in China's Sinovac vaccine and fears of adverse reactions.

France hoping peak in hospital ICUs will be reached end April -Veran

France's number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) should reach a peak by the end of the month thanks to the new restrictive measures detailed Wednesday, French Health Minister Olivier Veran has told France Inter radio.

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered France into its third national lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks as he sought to push back a third wave of infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

Ukraine reports record daily deaths for second day in a row

Ukraine has registered a record daily high of 421 coronavirus-related deaths over 24 hours for the second day in a row, health minister Maksym Stepanov said.

On Wednesday, Ukraine reported 407 deaths.

Stepanov said 17,569 new infections were reported over the past day and a record high 5,160 people were hospitalised.

Ukraine has reported a total of 1,691,737 coronavirus cases and 33,246 deaths.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 24,300 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 24,300 to 2,833,173, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 201 to 76,543, the tally showed.

Australia lifts Brisbane lockdown in time for Easter

Australia has ended a lockdown of its third-biggest city Brisbane, just in time for Easter holidays, as only one new locally transmitted case in Queensland state eased fears of a widespread outbreak.

Video and photos on social media showed people wearing masks checking in at cafes and restaurants for lunch or having beer at bars as Brisbane emerged from its three-day snap lockdown at noon local time (0200 GMT).

Residents are, however, still required to wear masks in public and some social distancing restrictions will remain in place, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said earlier in the day as she announced the easing of curbs.

Chinese city on border with Myanmar reports 6 new cases

Health authorities in China's southwestern Yunnan province said six new confirmed cases were reported in Ruili city that borders Myanmar on March 31, amid efforts to contain a new outbreak there.

The city put residents in its urban area into home quarantine, began restricting people and vehicles' exit from the city and began a mass screening drive on Wednesday after reporting six new cases and three asymptomatic patients - those who are infected with the novel coronavirus but do not show symptoms of the disease.

Two of the new confirmed patients and 10 of the asymptomatic patients are Myanmar citizens, the Health Commission of Yunnan Province said in a statement.

Facebook virus lies 'biggest challenge' to PNG vaccine drive: minister

Papua New Guinea's health minister called disinformation spread on Facebook the "biggest challenge" to efforts to curb the rampant spread of Covid-19 in the poor Pacific nation.

Jelta Wong said "dangerous" posts and anti-vax conspiracy theories were hampering the drive to get people to seek treatment and testing for the disease as infection numbers soar.

"When Facebook hit Papua New Guinea everybody became an expert," Wong told an online event organised by Sydney's Lowy Institute think tank.

Diplomatic allies Taiwan and Palau begin travel bubble

Taiwan and Palau launched what is being billed as Asia-Pacific's first coronavirus travel bubble as the two diplomatic allies try to kickstart their battered tourist industries after successfully keeping infections at bay.

Around 100 excited Taiwanese tourists arrived at Taoyuan international airport near Taipei on Thursday morning, checking in five hours before their afternoon flight in order to be tested for the coronavirus.

WHO sounds warning over upcoming religious festivals

Days ahead of Easter and two weeks before Ramadan, the World Health Organization has cautioned against crowded indoor celebrations that could trigger a fresh surge in coronavirus infections.

"In countries experiencing widespread community transmission of the virus, virtual meetings, postponing or reducing such gatherings should be seriously considered," said a WHO statement.

"Regardless of location, any religious service should be held outdoors wherever possible or be limited in size and duration, with physical distancing, ventilation, hand hygiene and mask use, as appropriate," it added.

Better would be for people to mark the festivals with those they lived with and avoid meeting others – especially if feeling unwell or in isolation or quarantine, it said.

"Indoor gatherings, even smaller ones, can be especially risky."

Brazil sees record deaths

Brazil on has reported a daily record of 3,869 new Covid-19 deaths, with 90,638 new coronavirus cases in the prior 24 hours, the health ministry said

Mexico reports 5,977 new coronavirus cases, 577 deaths

Mexico has reported 5,977 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 577 more fatalities, bringing the country's total to 2,238,887 infections and 203,210 deaths, according to data from the health ministry.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual death toll from coronavirus may be at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

UK variant accounts for 75 percent of all cases in Turkey

Turkey has registered 180,448 UK variant cases of the novel coronavirus in 81 provinces, the country's health minister has said in a statement.

Following a meeting of the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board on Wednesday, Fahrettin Koca said the UK variant accounts for 75 percent of all cases in the country.

According to the statement on Twitter, the minister said Turkey has also detected 169 cases of the South African strain in 11 provinces, four cases of the Brazilian variant in two provinces, and two of the California-New York strain in one province.

About vaccine procurement, he said that besides the SinoVac and BioNTech, Turkey has new supply sources to speed up the vaccination drive.

"As a result of negotiations with different producers, Turkey soon will be able to purchase more Covid-19 vaccines," he said.

Italy extends coronavirus restrictions through April

Coronavirus restrictions in most of Italy that closed restaurants, shops and museums through Easter will be extended through April, the government has said.

But "an easing of measures" could be decided if the trend of the epidemic and the vaccination rollout warrant it, according to the decree approved late on Wednesday by the government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Under the new decree, schools for lower grades will remain open, and it makes vaccines for healthcare workers compulsory.

Anyone refusing to be vaccinating can be reassigned, where possible, in roles away from the public. If not, their pay will be suspended.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies