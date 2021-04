Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3M people and infected over 146M others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for April 24:

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. (Reuters)

Saturday, April 24:

US FDA, CDC lift pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine use

The US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have determined the recommended pause regarding the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the US should be lifted and use of the vaccine should resume, the FDA said.

Mexico reports 3,911 new cases, 409 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 3,911 new confirmed cases in the country and 409 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,323,430 infections and 214,504 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Kuwait suspends commercial flights from India

Kuwait's directorate general of civil aviation said early on Saturday in a tweet that it had suspended all direct commercial flights coming from India, effective April 24 and until further notice.

The move was on the instructions of health authorities after an evaluation of the global coronavirus status.

All passengers arriving from India either directly or via another country will be banned from entering unless they have spent at least 14 days out of India, the statement said.

Kuwaiti citizens, their first degree relatives and their domestic workers will be allowed to enter. Cargo is unaffected.

Brazil records 2,914 new deaths

Brazil recorded 2,914 new deaths, and 69,105 new cases, the Health Ministry said.

More than 386,000 people have died from the virus in Brazil, with 14.24 million confirmed cases of infection, Health Ministry data show.

Pandemic fuels rise in poverty, squatting in Peru

Thousands of people left without homes amid the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic are now occupying a temporary settlement on the outskirts of the Peruvian capital Lima.

On a bare hillside in Villa El Salvador, metres from the Pacific Ocean, those living in the camp say their numbers have now reached 9,000.

Plastic tents and shelters cover the sandy slope, with families steadily arriving over the course of recent weeks.

Authorities have urged them to leave peacefully, but many have no alternative.

The women of the settlement are the ones who guard the entrance to the camp night and day in the hope they will be left alone.

"We are not invaders; we are not traffickers, neither criminals nor gang members, we are mothers in real need, there are single mothers, there are widows among us, who have lost their husbands during the pandemic," said Claudia Pauccar, who finds work as a waste picker.

According to a report by non-profit research centre the Group for the Analysis of Development, Peru has a housing deficit of almost two million dwellings, putting it second in Latin America, after Cuba, in terms of levels of informal land occupation.

AstraZeneca vaccine doses in US should go to hard-hit countries - business group

The US Chamber of Commerce called on the Biden administration to release millions of doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from storage for shipment to India, Brazil and other countries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The vaccine doses will not be needed in the United States, where it's estimated that vaccine manufacturers will be able to produce enough doses by early June to vaccinate every American," Myron Brilliant, the chamber's vice president and head of international affairs, said in a statement.

Shipping stockpiled AstraZeneca vaccine doses to countries struggling with the coronavirus "would affirm US leadership, including in COVAX" he said, referring to an international partnership to ensure broad access to vaccines. "No one is safe from the pandemic until we are all safe from it."

"The US Chamber of Commerce strongly encourages the administration to release the millions of AstraZeneca vaccine doses in storage - as well as other life-support equipment – for shipment to India, Brazil and other nations hard hit by the pandemic," he said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies