Fast News

Covid-19 has killed nearly 3.3M people and infected over 158M others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for May 9:

People wait to refill medical oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients at a private refill centre in New Delhi, May 7, 2021. (AFP)

Sunday, May 9:

India's Covid-19 deaths rise by over 4K for second consecutive day

India's Covid-19 deaths has risen by more than 4,000 for a second consecutive day as calls for a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus mounted.

India's health ministry reported 4,092 fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 242,362. New cases rose by 403,738, just shy of the record and increasing the total since the start of the pandemic to 22.3 million.

India has been hit hard by a second Covid-19 wave with cases and deaths hitting record highs every other day. With an acute shortage of oxygen and beds in many hospitals and morgues and crematoriums overflowing, experts have said the actual numbers for Covid-19 cases and fatalities could be far higher.

Many Indian states have imposed strict lockdowns over the past month to stem the surge in infections while others have announced restrictions on public movement and shutdown cinemas, restaurants, pubs and shopping malls.

Spain ends state of emergency

Spain has lifted a state of emergency in place since October to fight the pandemic, allowing Spaniards to travel between regions for the first time in months.

In scenes akin to New Year's Eve celebrations, hundreds of mainly young people gathered in Madrid's Puerta del Sol square to applaud the clock striking midnight while in Barcelona revellers headed to the beach with drinks in hand.

Police in Barcelona had the strange task of moving people on after the last curfew began at 10 pm (2000 GMT), only to let them back at midnight when it ended for good.

Australia's most populous state extends restrictions

Australia's most populous state has recorded no new Covid-19 infections for a third straight day but extended raised social distancing and mask-wearing rules by a week as the authorities hunted for the source of a small outbreak.

After a Sydney couple tested positive to the virus last week, ending a long run without community transmission, the authorities reinstated some social distancing measures until May 10, and a campaign to get more people tested, as they scrambled to determine the source of infection.

On Sunday, the authorities reported a third straight day without a new case, easing concerns about a wider outbreak in the city, but cited the mystery cause of infection as a reason for extending the measures.

As the country awaits vaccine shipments and watches infection spikes in other countries, top lawmakers said borders now appear likely to reopen in 2022, not 2021 as previously envisaged.

Russia reports 8,419 new cases

Russia has reported 8,419 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 4,880,262.

The government coronavirus task force said 334 people had died in the last day, taking the national death toll to 113,326.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to Covid-19 between April 2020 and March 2021.

Germany records 12,656 more cases

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 12,656 to 3,520,329.

The reported death toll rose by 127 to 84,775, the data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

Brazil registers 63,430 new Covid-19 cases, 2,202 deaths



Brazil has recorded 63,430 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 2,202 fatalities from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

That raised the total number of confirmed cases in Latin America's largest country to 15,145,879, and the official death toll to 421,316.

Thailand reports 2,101 new cases, 17 new deaths



Thailand reported 2,101 new coronavirus cases and 17 new deaths, as the country struggles with the third wave of infections.

The new cases took the total number of infections to 83,375 and total fatalities to 399 since the pandemic started last year.

S Africa picks up first cases of coronavirus variant from India



South Africa's Health Ministry said it had detected the first four cases of a new coronavirus variant that emerged in India and was responsible for a surge of infections and deaths in the Asian country.

Testing had also picked up 11 cases of variant B.1.1.7 first detected in the UK, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Pressure on French hospitals continues to ease

The number of Covid-19 patients in French intensive care units fell for the fifth day in a row, down 101 from the previous day at 5,005, the health ministry said.

The number of people in hospital with the virus fell by 531 to 25,800, it said.

These data follow President Emmanuel Macron's decision to start unwinding the country's third lockdown last week.

France also reported 176 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, down from 226 on Friday.

China reports 12 new virus cases

China reported 12 new virus cases in the mainland, up from seven a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 10 from eight a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed virus cases in mainland China now stands at 90,758, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636

Bangladesh detects first cases of Indian variant

Bangladesh has detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India, the country's health directorate said, prompting the government to keep its border sealed for another two weeks.

Six cases of the Indian variant had been detected in Bangladesh, Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the health directorate, told reporters.

“Two cases are confirmed to be of the Indian variant, and the others are quite close t o it," Sultana said, adding that they all recently returned from neighbouring India and were in isolation.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies