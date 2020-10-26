Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has infected at least 43.2 million people and claimed over 1.1 million lives around the world. Here are updates for October 26:

A Hindu devotee sanitises a "pandal" or a temporary platform in Kolkata, India, August 19, 2020. (Reuters)

Monday, October 26, 2020

India's infections rise by 45,148

India reported fewer than 46,000 new coronavirus cases, continuing a downward trend, though rising air pollution and the Hindu festival season continue to raise fears of a fresh surge in infections.

The Health Ministry said that 45,148 new cases raised the country's overall toll to over 7.9 million. The ministry also reported 480 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 119,014.

India is second in the world behind the US in total cases. Last month, the country hit a peak of nearly 100,000 cases in a single day, but since then daily infections have fallen by about half and deaths by about a third.

Sri Lanka shuts Parliament after case detected



Sri Lanka’s Parliament was closed in order to disinfect the premises after a police officer at the complex tested positive for the coronavirus amid a new surge of the virus in the country.

Parliament was closed for two days as a precautionary measure so the premises can be disinfected, said Narendra Fernando, the Parliament's sergeant of arms. Close associates of the officer were also tested, with the results expected later today. An additional 22 Parliament staffers will be tested on Tuesday, Fernando said.

Sri Lanka has seen a fresh outbreak of the virus since early this month, when a new cluster emerged centered at a garment factory near Colombo, the capital.

On Monday, 351 new cases were confirmed in the Indian Ocean island nation. Most of the new infections are related to the garment factory cluster, which has grown to 4,400 cases, more than half the country’s total of 7,872. One fatality was reported on Sunday, raising Sri Lanka's death toll to 16.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 8,685 to 437,866 - RKI

The number of confirmed cases in Germany has increased by 8,685 to 437,866, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 24 to 10,056, the tally showed.

South Korea urges people to get flu vaccinations

South Korea urged citizens to get vaccinated against influenza and reduce the chances of an outbreak that coincides with the battle on the coronavirus, as it kicked off free inoculations for the last eligible group.

Authorities have said they found no direct link between the deaths and the flu shots and have sought to reassure South Koreans about the safety of the vaccines against flu, a disease that kills at least 3,000 each year.

"Vaccination offers far greater benefits compared to side effects, and both the WHO and domestic and overseas experts agree," Health Minister Park Neung-hoo told a briefing on Sunday, in a reference to the World Health Organization.

Last year, more than 1,500 elderly people died within seven days of receiving flu vaccines, but those deaths were not linked to the vaccinations, the government said.

Brazil reports 231 coronavirus deaths

Brazil has registered 231 additional coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 13,493 new cases, the nation's health ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 157,134 total coronavirus deaths and 5,394,128 total confirmed cases.

Brazil's coronavirus death toll is second only to the United States, though new daily deaths and cases are down significantly from the worst period in May, June and July.

Mexico reports 4,360 new cases, 181 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 4,360 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 181 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 891,160 and the death toll to 88,924.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

China reports 20 new confirmed, 161 asymptomatic cases

China has reported 20 new confirmed and 161 new asymptomatic Covid-19 cases for October 25, following a surge in symptomless infections in the northwestern Xinjiang region.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new confirmed cases were imported infections originating from overseas. Of the 161 new symptomless infections, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, 137 were locally transmitted.

Kashgar in Xinjiang region on Saturday started testing its 4.75 million people after detecting an asymptomatic patient at a garment factory. Another 137 asymptomatic cases have been reported on Oct. 25 due to the tests being conducted.

A total of 85,810 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been reported in mainland China to date, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

Australia's virus hot spot reports zero cases

Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria has reported zero cases of the new coronavirus for the first time since June, a day after the state delayed the easing of restrictions because of a fresh outbreak in Melbourne's northern suburbs.

The five million residents of Melbourne, Victoria's state capital, have been placed under a hard lockdown since July to contain the spread of the virus, shutting down businesses and restricting people's movements.

The city was just emerging from a second wave after the lockdown helped bring down daily cases to single digits in recent days from a peak of 700 in early August.

But clusters in five suburbs had sparked fears of a new outbreak.

Australia has so far recorded just over 27,500 Covid-19 infections, far fewer than many other developed countries.

Victoria, which accounts for more than 90 percent of the 905 deaths nationally, did not record any new deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours.

Slovakia's mass coronavirus testing attracts tens of thousands

Slovakia's pilot testing in coronavirus hotspots attracted tens of thousands people over the weekend, showing an infection rate of 3.87 percent, government data showed.

The government plans to widen the scope to the whole country next weekend and hopes the antigen tests, along with a partial lockdown, can help curbing a sharp rise in infections.

The tests were administered between Friday and Sunday at around 235 sites in four northern regions that are home to about 180,000 people.

In the regular tests done since the pandemic started, Slovakia reported a record 3,042 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections to 43,843.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies