India's infections soaring in rural areas

The novel coronavirus has killed over 470,000 people worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China last year, according to tracking websites. Here are the updates for June 22:

Healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) check the temperature of a resident at a slum during a check-up camp for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai, India June 14, 2020. (Reuters)

Indonesia's death toll reaches 2,500

Indonesia reported 954 new infections, taking its total number of cases to 46,845.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said there were 35more deaths reported, with total fatalities now at 2,500, the highest coronavirus death toll in East Asia outside of China.

Russia reports 7,600 new infections

Russia reported 7,600 new cases, pushing its nationwide case total to 592,280, the world's third largest tally.

The coronavirus task force response said 95 people had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 8,206.

Croatian tennis player Coric positive for virus

Croatian tennis player Borna Coric says he has tested positive for after taking part in an exhibition event.

The 33rd-ranked Coric posted the news on Twitter.

He says “I want to inform you that I am positive for Covid-19. Please everyone who has been in contact with me for the last few days gets tested!”

He says he is feeling well and has no symptoms.

Coric was among about 1,000 people who were tested for the virus after Grigor Dimitrov announced that he tested positive.

That led to the cancellation of an exhibition event in Croatia where top-ranked Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play in the final.

Coric played a match against Dimitrov in Zadar on Saturday in the second leg of the exhibition series.

Australian officials warn against travel to new hotspots

Australian officials tried to contain a fresh outbreak, telling residents in the cluster hotspots to avoid travel outside their suburbs in Melbourne, the country's second-largest city.

Victoria state of which Melbourne is the capital has recorded double digit rises in new Covid-19 infections, accounting for nearly 90% of the 126 cases detected nationally over the past week.

"At the moment the recommendation is simply an advisory, a strong advisory, where what we don't want is people to come from those areas to other parts of Victoria, or interstate," Australia's Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy told Australian Broadcasting Corp radio.

"If you are coming from interstate and you have family in one of those areas, we would prefer you not to come and visit that area and potentially take the virus back."

The Victorian government has said it would reimpose restrictions on social gatherings after the surge in new cases it says has been caused by family get-togethers attended by people with mild symptoms.

India's infections soaring in rural areas

India’s coronavirus caseload has risen to 425,282 as infections soar in rural areas to which migrant workers fleeing major cities have returned in recent weeks.

India’s health ministry on Monday reported 14,821 new cases and about 300 new deaths, bring the toll of fatalities up to more than 13,000. The coastal state of Goa reported its first Covid-19 death.

India is the fourth most-affected country globally after the United States, Brazil and Russia.

India’s government planning body Niti Aayog says infections have now emerged in 98 out of 112 of the country ’s poorest districts.

The Indian government ran special trains to bring thousands of migrant workers back to their ancestral villages in recent weeks.

Still, about 60% of India’s cases have been reported in the states of Delhi, which includes the national capital of New Delhi, Maharashtra, home to India’s financial capital Mumbai and Tamil Nadu, where manufacturing hub Chennai is located.

Thailand reports 3 new imported cases

Thailand reported three new cases, all imported, marking 28 days without local transmission, a senior official said.

The three new cases were Thai nationals returning from India and were detected in state quarantine, said spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

Thailand has so far recorded 58 deaths related to Covid-19 among 3,151 infections, of which 3,022 patients have recovered.

Taweesin said the administration was coordinating with Myanmar authorities regarding 23 coronavirus cases found among migrants deported from Thailand.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 537 to 190,359 - RKI

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 537 to 190,359, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 3 to 8,885, the tally showed.

New virus cases drop in South Korea

South Korea has reported 17 new cases, the first time its daily jump came down to the teens in nearly a month, as health authorities scramble to contain a resurgence of the virus centered around the capital.

The figures released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday brought the national caseload to 12,438 cases, including 280 deaths.

The country over the past two weeks have been reporting 40 to 50 new cases per day amid increased public activity and eased attitudes on social distancing.

There has also been an uptick in imported cases, mostly from passengers arriving from southwest Asia, prompting authorities to halt providing new visas for travelers from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

New Zealand reports 2 new cases

New Zealand has reported two new cases of the coronavirus as a trickle of infected people continue to arrive at the border.

The country of 5 million people now has nine active cases after having none at all earlier this month.

Health officials said Monday that all those cases involve people who have recently arrived and are in quarantine, and there’s no evidence of community transmission.

Still, many remain anxious community transmission could return, especially after health officials admitted making a mistake by allowing two women who had arrived from London to leave quarantine before they had been tested because a parent was dying.

The women later tested positive and have since isolated themselves.

The latest two cases involve people returning from India and Pakistan.

Mexico reports 5,343 new infections

Mexico reported 5,343 new infections and 1,044 additional deaths from the coronavirus, the health ministry said, bringing the totals for the country to 180,545 cases and 21,825 deaths.

Virus infections top 9 million

Global coronavirus infections have exceeded 9 million, Worldometers and CoronaTracker reported as the World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases, with the total rising by 183,020 in a 24-hour period.

The biggest increase was from North and South America with over 116,000 new cases, according to a daily report.

Brazil passes 50,000 deaths

Brazil, the world's No. 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, officially passed 50,000 virus deaths, a blow for a country already grappling with more than 1 million cases, rising political instability and a crippled economy.

Brazil now has a total of 1,085,038 confirmed cases and 50,617 deaths, up from 49,976 on Saturday, the Health Ministry said. Experts say the true numbers are a lot higher because of a lack of widespread testing. Latin America's largest country has typically recorded more than 1,000 deaths a day, but usually registers fewer on the weekends.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies