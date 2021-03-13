Fast News

Coronavirus has killed more than 2.6 million people and infected over 119 million others worldwide. Here are the latest developments for March 13:

Passengers are seen inside a train at a train station in Amritsar, India on March 12, 2021. (Reuters)

Saturday, March 13, 2021:

India records highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases

After witnessing a steady decline in the daily cases, several states in India have started to see a spike in new cases, with the country reporting almost 25,000 new infections.

According to the Health Ministry, the western state of Maharashtra alone reported over 15,000 new cases during the last 24 hours.

As of this morning, the country saw 24,882 new cases and 140 deaths, pushing the case load above 11.33 million and the death toll to 158,446.

The new cases are the largest single-day spike this year.

In September, the daily case toll crossed 90,000, but later started to decline across the country, with the numbers reaching an eight-month low in end-January. But the figures started to show an increase again.

Australia reports first local case in two weeks

Australia has recorded first local case in more than two weeks after a doctor tested positive for the coronavirus, triggering restrictions in area hospitals.

Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the unnamed doctor last week treated two patients who had recently returned to Australia and had tested positive for the UK variant.

It was Australia's first local infection since Feb 24.

Philippines detects first case of Brazil virus variant

The Philippines has detected its first case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil.

A Filipino returning from Brazil tested positive for the P.1 variant after 752 samples were sequenced at the genome centre, the ministry said in a statement.

It reported 59 new infections of the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in Britain, and 32 cases of the B.1.351 variant discovered in South Africa. This brings cases for those variants to 177 and 90, respectively.

S.Korea reports three-week high 490 virus cases

South Korea has reported a three-week high 490 new coronavirus cases with infections creeping higher as the authorities prepare for a broad vaccine rollout.

The daily tally as of Friday midnight was up slightly from 488 the day before to the highest since February 19, said the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). Of Friday's total, 474 were locally transmitted infections and 16 imported.

This brings the country's total coronavirus infections to 95,176 with 1,667 deaths.

Germany reports 12,674 more cases

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 12,674 to 2,558,455.

The reported death toll rose by 239 to 73,301, the data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 193,851

Mexico has registered 6,743 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 709 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 2,157,771 cases and 193,851 deaths, Health Ministry data showed.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Mainland China reports 7 new virus cases vs 9 a day earlier

Mainland China reported seven new Covid-19 cases on March 12, down from nine cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

All of the new cases were imported infections, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 17 from 10 cases a day earlier.

The total of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 90,034, while the Covid-19 death toll remained 4,636.

Thailand delays AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

Thailand abruptly delayed its rollout of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, stopping Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha from getting the first jab as several European nations suspended their programmes over blood clot fears.

The kingdom was scheduled to start administering the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday, with Prayut expected to be filmed receiving the first injection.

But by 8:30 am (0130 GMT) the gruff former general was nowhere to be seen, the event was abruptly cancelled, and a press conference with health officials was called.

Brazil registers 85,663 new cases and 2,216 deaths

Brazil reported 2,216 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the third day in a row that it has had fatalities exceed 2,000 in the worst run of deaths since the pandemic began last year.

The South American country also reported 85,663 new cases of coronavirus infection, the second-highest number for a day. Brazil has now registered 11,363,380 cases in all, while the official death toll has risen to 275,105, according to ministry data, in the world's second-deadliest outbreak outside the United States.

Vaccines for all over-40s in UK by Easter

People over 40 in the UK will be offered their first coronavirus vaccination by Easter on April 4 as a boost in supplies will allow rapid expansion of the inoculation programme, the Telegraph reported, citing a senior government source.

Vaccine stocks are expected to more than double, allowing the National Health Service (NHS) to offer a million doses a day in coming weeks, the newspaper said.

People over the age of 50 are expected to receive an invitation for a vaccine dose over the next week, around three weeks ahead of the government's target, according to the report.

WHO grants emergency use of J&J vaccine

The World Health Organization granted an emergency use listing for the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, meaning the one-dose shot can be used as part of the international COVAX effort to distribute vaccines globally, including to developing countries with no supplies.

In a statement, the UN health agency said “the ample data from large clinical trials” shows the J&J vaccine is effective in adult populations.

The emergency use listing comes a day after the European Medicines Agency recommended the shot be given the green light across the 27-country European Union.

Mexico authorises remdesivir to treat Covid



Mexico approved the anti-viral drug remdesivir for emergency use treating Covid-19 patients in the Latin American country, one of the worst-hit by the pandemic.

Regulatory agency Cofepris said it had authorised the medicine for use exclusively by hospitals and specialist doctors during the early stages of the illness.

Mexico joins other countries including the United States, Canada, and Japan, as well as the European Commission, that have approved the treatment for use against the coronavirus.

Remdesivir, made by US pharma giant Gilead, was one of the first drugs to show relative promise in shortening the time to recovery in some Covid-19 patients.

US health officials warn of false positives

The US health officials are warning health professionals about the risk of false-positive results with a widely used laboratory test for Covid-19 and flu.

The Food and Drug Administration issued the alert for health facilities using Roche’s cobas test for coronavirus and seasonal flu. The agency warned that problems with the test’s processing tubes could result in false diagnoses in people who are not actually infected.

Roche’s testing system is widely used to screen large batches of patient samples in hospitals and laboratories.

Covid outbreak closes Amazon Canada warehouse



Canadian authorities ordered an Amazon warehouse to close and for its 5,000 employees to self-isolate after a Covid-19 outbreak.

Public health officials said workers at the tech giant's Brampton facility north of Toronto were required to "to self-isolate for two weeks effective 12:01 am March 13, 2021."

"Over the past few weeks, the rate of Covid-19 infection across (the region) has been decreasing while the rate inside this facility has been increasing significantly," said a statement from health officials for the regional municipality of Peel.

Only worker s who had tested positive in the last 90 days and already completed their isolation were exempt from the quarantine order.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies