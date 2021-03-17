Fast News

Covid-19 pandemic has infected at least 121.2 million people around the world, with more than 2.6 million fatalities. Here are updates for March 17

A woman walks past a painting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a street in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2021. (Reuters)

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

India sees three-month high in Covid-19 infections

India's daily infections have jumped by 28,903, data from the health ministry showed, for the highest increase since December 13 and taking the nationwide tally to 11.44 million.

Deaths swelled by 188, the highest figure in two months, to stand at 159,044.

India has the world's highest tally of infections after the United States and Brazil.

Nearly 62 percent of infections in the past 24 hours and 46 percent of the deaths were reported by the western state of Maharashtra, the country's worst affected.

The federal government has blamed crowding and a general reluctance to wear masks for the spike, ruling out the virus mutations that have been a factor in Western countries.

Ukraine reports record daily high of 289 deaths

Ukraine has registered a record daily high of 289 deaths over the past 24 hours, the health minister Maksym Stepanov said.

The previous record was registered on December 11, when the coronavirus killed 285 Ukrainians.

A record-high number of Ukrainians were taken to hospital on Tuesday - 4,887 people, almost 15 percent more than the previous record of 4,250 people registered on March 11, Stepanov said on Facebook.

Stepanov said 11,833 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine has reported a total of 1,489,023 coronavirus cases and 28,986 deaths so far.

France investigates new Covid variant detected in Brittany

Scientists are investigating a new coronavirus variant that has been detected in Brittany in western France and may evade testing more successfully than other versions, the regional health authority said.

Eight cases of the new variant were identified in a cluster in a Brittany hospital. France's health ministry said late on Monday that early analysis did not suggest the mutation was more contagious or more deadly than earlier versions of the virus.

Scientists also want to understand if the variant can hide from testing after several of the patients delivered negative PCR tests and returned a positive result only from samples taken from blood or deep in the respiratory system.

International agencies have been alerted to the discovery of the new variant.

Brittany has so far avoided the brunt of the third wave of infections sweeping through France and other European countries, but the incidence rate is rising.

The seven-day moving average of infections per 100,000 inhabitants in Brittany stood at 132.9 on March 12 compared with 113 a week earlier. The incidence rate in Paris and its surrounds, where intensive care wards are near saturation, stands at 404 per 100,000.

Three coronavirus patients die in Bangladesh hospital fire

Three coronavirus patients have died in a hospital fire in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, officials said.

The patients, who were using ventilators in the hospital's intensive-care unit, died after the fire triggered an evacuation, said Nazmul Haque, director of the hospital.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze, a fire service official said.

Hospitals are struggling to deal with a fresh spike in infections this month in Bangladesh, which has reported 559,168 cases and 8,571 deaths.

Lax regulations and poor enforcement have often been blamed for large fires in the South Asian nation that have killed hundreds of people in recent years.

Philippines imposes airport entry restrictions

The Philippine government has decided to temporarily ban the entry of foreigners and limit the entry of returning Filipinos at Manila’s international airport to 1,500 daily as it struggles to contain an alarming surge in infections.

A government body dealing with the pandemic said the monthlong travel restrictions would start Saturday and aim to prevent the spread into the country of coronavirus strains from other countries which are believed to be more contagious. Among those to be allowed limited entry are homebound Filipino workers.

Philippine Airlines said it would announce some flight cancellations to comply with the temporary restriction.

Manila and other cities in the capital region reimposed 7-hour night curfews for two weeks starting Monday and locked down dozens of villages amid the surge in infections which some officials attributed to public complacency and critics blamed on the failure of the government’s response to the pandemic.

The Philippines has reported more than 631,300 confirmed cases, with 12,848 deaths, the second-highest totals in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

EU regulator 'convinced' AstraZeneca jab benefits outweigh risks

The EU's medicines regulator said it was "firmly convinced" the benefits of AstraZeneca's vaccine outweigh potential risks, insisting there was no evidence linking it to blood clots after several nations suspended the shot over health fears.

The suspensions have provoked an intense debate over whether it was prudent to put AstraZeneca inoculations on hold just as vaccination campaigns were beginning to gather pace.

Experts at both the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) met Tuesday to discuss the vaccine, with the European organisation expected to publish conclusions Thursday.

The EMA insisted that countries should continue using the vaccine.

"We are still firmly convinced that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing Covid-19 with its associated risk of hospitalisation and death outweigh the risk of these side effects," EMA chief Emer Cooke said Tuesday.

Cooke noted however that the regulator was "looking at adverse events associated with all vaccines".

Germany's cases rise by 13,435

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 13,435 to 2,594,764, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 249 to 73,905, the tally showed.

Brazil sees record deaths

Brazil has reported a record number of Covid-19 deaths just as the country's new health minister nominee pledged to continue the controversial policies of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has downplayed the severity of the disease.

The initial comments by cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga, a day after he was tapped by Bolsonaro, dashed hopes for significant change in course to curb a worsening pandemic that has killed over 280,000 people in Brazil, which already had the worst weekly death toll in the world last week.

On Tuesday afternoon, Brazil recorded 2,841 deaths for the first time.

Queiroga asked Brazilians to wear masks and wash their hands but stopped short of endorsing social distancing or lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus.

"These are simple measures but they are important, because people can with these measures avoid having to shut down the country's economy," Queiroga said in a press conference together with outgoing Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, an active duty army general.

South Africa registers 139 deaths

South Africa has recorded 139 coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s total number of fatalities to 51,560, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” Mkhize said.

He said the country also recorded 933 new Covid-19 cases after 24,920 new tests were conducted, bringing the number of confirmed infections to 1,530,966.

Trump encourages his supporters to end vaccine resistance

Former president Donald Trump has encouraged his Republican supporters - one of the main groups resistant to Covid-19 vaccines - to get their shots.

"I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly," Trump said during an interview on Fox News.

"It's a great vaccine, it's a safe vaccine and it's something that works."

This was Trump's most explicit endorsement for the national mass vaccination campaign since he left office in January.

Polls show that Republican men, who are overwhelmingly supporters of Trump and his "Make America Great Again" or MAGA platform, are the leading vaccine skeptics.

Australia to send vaccines to Papua New Guinea

Australia will send Covid-19 vaccines from its own supply to its near-neighbour Papua New Guinea and will ask AstraZeneca to send more to try to contain a concerning wave of infections, Australia's prime minister has said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said 8,000 doses would be sent next week for Papua New Guinea's front-line health workers and he and his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape would ask AstraZeneca to send another 1 million doses as soon as possible.

“With the support of the PNG government, we are ... making a formal request to AstraZeneca and the European authorities to access 1 million doses of our contracted supplies of AstraZeneca not for Australia, but for PNG, a developing country in desperate need of these vaccines,” Morrison told reporters.

China reports four new cases

China has reported four new Covid-19 cases in the mainland on March 16, down from 13 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 15 from seven cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,066, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies