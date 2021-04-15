Fast News

Covid-19 has killed over 2.98M people globally and infected nearly 139M others. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for April 15:

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a graffiti, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on a street in Mumbai, India, March 30, 2021. (Reuters)

Thursday, April 15

India skyrockets past 14M virus cases

India reported more than 200,000 new cases on Thursday, skyrocketing past 14 million overall as an intensifying outbreak puts a grim weight on its fragile health care system.

In the capital, New Delhi, more than a dozen hotels and wedding banquet halls were ordered to be converted into centers attached to hospitals.

The bustle of India's biggest city and financial capital, Mumbai, ebbed under lockdown-like curbs to curb the spread of the virus. The action imposed by worst-hit Maharashtra state Wednesday night closed most industries, businesses and public places and limits the movement of people for 15 days, but didn’t stop train and air services.

In recent days, migrant workers hauling backpacks have swarmed overcrowded trains leaving Mumbai, an exodus among panic-stricken day laborers.

In addition to the 200,739 new cases of infection, the Health Ministry also reported 1,038 virus fatalities in the past 24 hours, taking deaths to 173,123 since the pandemic started last year.

India's total cases are second behind the United States and its deaths are fourth behind the US, Brazil and Mexico. The actual numbers may be much higher with limited testing among India's nearly 1.4 billion people.

Homeless Americans finally getting a chance at vaccine shot

Homeless Americans who have been left off priority lists for vaccinations, or even bumped aside as states shifted eligibility to older age groups, are finally getting their shots as vaccine supplies increase.

While the US government has only incomplete data on infections among homeless people, it’s clear that crowded, unsanitary conditions at shelters and underlying poor health increase the danger of infections, severe complications and death.

Virus outbreaks have been documented at homeless shelters in cities such as Boston, San Francisco and Seattle.

Germany's virus cases rise by 29,426

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 29,426 to 3,073,442.

The reported death toll rose by 293 to 79,381, the data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

Cancelling Olympics remains an option - Japan ruling party official

A senior Japanese ruling party official has said cancelling this year's Olympic Games is an option if the pandemic becomes too dire, less than 100 days out from the planned start of the Games.

If rising cases means "it is said to be impossible we would have to give up," Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, said in comments in a television interview due to air on Friday, Kyodo reported.

The world's biggest sporting event has already been delayed by a year and is being held without international spectators.

Argentina extends restrictions amid virus surge

Argentina's President has announced new restrictions in the country amid a surge in new infections.

Alberto Fernandez revealed that there would be an evening curfew of between 8pm and 6am where it wouldn't be possible to "circulate the streets."

He also ordered the suspension of all "recreational, social, cultural, sporting and religious activities" as part of the new plan.

Argentina reported on Wednesday that it had 25,157 confirmed cases in the latest 24 hour period, bringing the total number to 2.6 million cases.

Governor pushes for California schools to reopen

Gov. Gavin Newsom has urged all California schools to reopen, emphasising that there are no state or health barriers to getting children back into classrooms and ending distance learning.

His frustration was evident: "Money is not an object now. It's an excuse," he said.

Newsom spoke at an elementary school in Santa Rosa that began welcoming students back this week.

But his wishes remain an expectation rather than a mandate in California's decentralized education system, where 1,200 school districts negotiate separately with teachers unions and ultimately govern themselves.

EU to get 50M Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

The European Union has said that it is expecting 50 million Pfizer vaccine doses earlier than expected, as the United States has said it would continue a pause in vaccinations using the Johnson & Johnson shot for at least another week so regulators can assess possible blood clot links.

Rival drugmaker AstraZeneca faced a similar setback after Denmark banned its use, also over blood clot links.

Concerns over using the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines have dampen hopes that mass immunizations will lead to a swift exit from the global pandemic that has killed nearly three million people and ravaged the global economy.

Nevertheless there was some good news as BioNTech-Pfizer announced that 50 million doses that were due to arrive in Europe in late 2021 will instead start arriving as early as this month.

More than 820 million vaccine doses have now been administered globally. Demand continues to outstrip supply, and countries are scrambling to secure the much-needed jabs for their people.

Brazil investigates reports of vaccines being exchanged for illegal gold



Federal prosecutors in the Brazilian state of Roraima are investigating reports that illegally-mined gold is being exchanged for vaccines in the Yanomami indigenous reserve, the prosecutors office told Reuters news agency.

Tribal leaders in the Amazon region have complained of the deals and prosecutors say they will investigate the reports as part of an investigation already under way into the diversion of vaccine shots intended for indigenous people.

Brazil is currently experiencing one of the worst waves of the coronavirus pandemic any country has suffered, and its indigenous people are among the most vulnerable.

The Hutukara Association, which represents the Yanomami people, flagged the issue to prosecutors with the backing of the Instituto Socioambiental, a non-governmental organization.

The association said a health worker in the Homoxi district gave illegal miners vaccines in exchange for gold. The worker also sold gasoline and a generator to the miners for gold, the association said.

"The Yanomami have long complained that materials and medicines intended for indigenous health are being diverted to wildcat miners," Hutukara's Dario Kopenawa Ianomami said in a letter outlining the formal complaints sent to prosecutors and the Health Ministry.

Brazil registered 3,459 deaths and 73,513 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has registered 361,884 total coronavirus deaths and 13,673,507 total confirmed cases.

J&J vaccine in limbo as US panel delays vote on resuming shots

Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine remained in limbo as a US health panel called for more data before making a decision on how and whether to resume use of the one-dose shot, putting off a vote for a week or more.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel decided to delay a vote on how best to use the J&J shot even after a US Food and Drug Administration scientist told advisers he believed warnings could mitigate the risk of extremely rare but serious blood clots.

The panel is reviewing six reported cases of rare brain blood clots in women who received the J&J vaccine, a day after the FDA and CDC jointly recommended pausing its use to assess the issue.

Dr. Lynn Batha, an epidemiologist at the Minnesota health department, and several others spoke in favor of extending the pause to gather more safety information.

"By having more robust information, I think we can be more confident about how we talk about the safety of this vaccine," she told other members of the advisory panel.

Ex-leaders, Nobel winners urge US to back vaccine waiver

More than 60 former heads of state, including former leaders of Britain and France, and over 100 Nobel Prize winners have called on US President Joe Biden to back a waiver of intellectual property rules for vaccines.

A waiver would boost vaccine manufacturing and speed up the response to the pandemic in poorer countries which otherwise might have to wait years, they said in a joint letter to Biden sent to news organisations.

"President Biden has said that no one is safe until everyone is safe, and now with the G7 ahead there is an unparalleled opportunity to provide the leadership that only the U.S. can provide," said former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, referring to an upcoming meeting of the world's wealthiest countries.

The letter asked Biden to back a proposal by South Africa and India at the World Trade Organization to temporarily waive intellectual property rules related to Covid-19 vaccines and treatments.

It said that, based on the current pace of vaccine production, most poor nations will have to wait until at least 2024 to achieve mass Covid-19 immunisation.

Study finds that blocking seats on planes reduces virus risk

A new study says leaving middle seats open could give airline passengers more protection from the virus that causes Covid-19.

Researchers said the risk of passengers being exposed to the virus from an infected person on the plane could be reduced by 23 percent to 57 percent if middle seats are empty, compared with a full flight.

The study released on Wednesday supports the response of airlines that limited seating early in the pandemic.

However, all US airlines except Delta now sell every seat they can, and Delta will stop blocking middle seats on May 1.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies