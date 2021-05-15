Fast News

Covid-19 has infected some 162 million people and killed more than 3.3 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for May 15:

A volunteer dressed as Yamraj the Hindu lord of death and justice, roams around the streets creating awareness to follow the Covid-19 coronavirus safety protocols while also distributing face-masks and hand sanitisers to people in Siliguri on May 14, 2021. (AFP)

Saturday, May 15:

India struggles to cope with dire virus crisis

India, still struggling to deal with its dire virus crisis, reported 326,098 new infections over the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 24.37 million, while daily deaths showed a slight fall, to 3,890.

Over the past week, the south Asian nation has added about 1.7 million new cases and more than 20,000 deaths.

Its death toll stands at 266,207, health ministry data shows.

Australia carries out first repatriation flight from India after travel ban

A plane carrying more than 70 Australians fleeing virus-stricken India landed in the country's north, the first since a controversial ban on arrivals ended.

The plane touched down in Darwin morning after picking up vulnerable passengers from New Delhi, but 72 of its booked passengers were barred from flying after 48 tested positive for and others were deemed close contacts.

Initially planned to carry 150 travellers, just over half of those booked were cleared to board the plane, a Northern Territory Health spokeswoman said.

New Mexico adopts CDC guidance on face masks

New Mexico has adopted guidance on face masks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors or outside in most cases.

Under revisions to the state’s emergency public health order, masks are no longer required of fully vaccinated people in many public settings, though businesses and workplaces may still make face coverings a requirement for all.

Taiwan tightens curbs after surge in domestic cases

Taiwan raised its virus alert level in the capital, Taipei, and the city around it, bringing curbs for a period of two weeks that will shut many venues and restrict gatherings in the wake of 180 new domestic infections.

The new rules will not mean offices, schools or restaurants have to close, but will cause the shutdown of cinemas and other entertainment spots, while limiting family get-togethers to five people indoors and 10 outdoors.

Taipei's government has already ordered red bars, nightclubs and similar venues to shut.

Alaska makes mask-wearing optional

Alaska legislative leaders have voted to make mask-wearing optional at the state Capitol and then shed their own face coverings after the vote.

The decision by the Legislative Council followed new guidelines the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people who are fully vaccinated.

The council is composed of House and Senate leaders.

Bars, pubs reopen in Poland for 1st time in 7 months



People in Poland took off their face masks and toasted freedom as restaurants, bars and pubs reopened for the first time in seven months.

The reopening, currently limited to outdoor service, officially began at the stroke of midnight.

Many people though, could not wait for midnight and were out on the streets early to get their party started.

Germany's confirmed virus cases rise by 7,894

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 7,894 to 3,584,934, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 177 to 86,025, the tally showed.

Brazil reports 85,536 new virus cases, 2,211 deaths

Brazil recorded 85,536 additional confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, along with 2,211 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 15.5 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 432,628, according to ministry data.

Mexico posts 2,880 new virus cases, 258 more deaths

Mexico registered 2,880 new virus cases and 258 additional fatalities, according to health ministry data, bringing the overall tallies to 2,377,995 infections and 220,159 deaths.

WHO: Pandemic to be 'far more deadly' this year

The World Health Organization has issued a grim warning that the second year of Covid-19 was set to be "far more deadly."

"We're on track for the second year of this pandemic to be far more deadly than the first," said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The pandemic has killed at least 3,370,773 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019.

With ICUs nearly full, Colombia surpasses 80,000 deaths

Confirmed deaths from Covid-19 in Colombia passed 80,000 with intensive care units almost full in the biggest cities, where large crowds have been gathering for weeks of anti-government protests.

Authorities warned this week that the demonstrations – initially called in opposition to a now-canceled tax reform but which have expanded to tackle inequality and police brutality – were set to prolong an already-devastating third wave of the epidemic.

Bogota's mayor echoed that warning, saying the capital had on Thursday reported its second-highest number of new cases and highest number of deaths since the pandemic began.

"I don't know what more to say, to warn, to beg, to plead," Claudia Lopez said in a Twitter message late on Thursday that urged people to stick to social-distancing rules.

On Friday she announced she was infected and would self-isolate.

Brazil begins mass vaccination of Tokyo-bound Olympians

Brazil has begun a mass vaccination program for athletes, coaches, staff and journalists heading to the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July.

Doctors in six Brazilian cities vaccinated the first groups of 1,800 people, Olympians and Paralympians among them.

"I feel like it gives me security," one getting the Pfizer vaccine, archer Marcus Vinícius D'Almeida, said.

"I was blocked from participating in some countries so now I feel that I can complete my pre-Olympic routine during these last three months without the worry that I will get sick."

Fully vaccinated NFL players, staff don't have to wear masks

The NFL is not requiring fully vaccinated players and staff to wear masks at team facilities following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidance regarding Covid-19.

In a memo sent to clubs on Friday and obtained by The Associated Press, the league and the NFL Players Association made the modification after consulting with their medical and scientific experts. Players and tiered staff who haven’t been fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks until they receive it, if they plan to get it.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies