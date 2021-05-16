Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 163 million people and claimed at least 3.3 million lives. Here are all virus-related developments for May 16:

Relatives carry a dead body past shallow graves covered with saffron clothes of suspected Covid-19 coronavirus vicitims near a cremation ground on the banks of the Ganges River in Shringverpur village, around 40km from Allahabad on May 15, 2021. (AFP)

Sunday, May 16:

India using nets in rivers to catch bodies of dumped virus victims

Bodies of virus victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said in a letter seen by Reuters, the first official acknowledgement of an alarming practice it said may stem from poverty and fear of the disease in villages.

Images of corpses drifting down the Ganges river, which Hindus consider holy, have shocked a nation reeling under the world's worst surge in infections.

Authorities in India have now installed nets across many of the country's rivers to catch bodies that do not wash up on the banks.

Brazil struggles to vaccinate as virus toll spirals

Four months into a vaccination campaign marred by shortages and delays, hard-hit Brazil is still struggling to find enough doses, as political and diplomatic blunders prolong its pandemic nightmare.

Around 33 million people – 15 percent of the population – have received at least one vaccine dose in Brazil, a proportion still too small to have a substantial impact on the virus' spread.

UK health service under pressure despite pandemic promises

In April last year, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked the doctors and nurses who saved his life after he spent days in hospital intensive care with the virus.

In an emotional address on television, he promised all the necessary funds for the state-run National Health Service (NHS), which is Europe's biggest employer.

But 12 months on, frontline health workers said that promise rings hollow and they feel "betrayed", as experts warn the system is imploding for lack of investment.

Eurovision makes pandemic-lite return in the Netherlands

The kitschy glamour of Eurovision is back, with the Dutch hosting a scaled-down, pandemic-safe version this week after the song contest was cancelled last year.

Around 3,500 tested fans will be allowed to attend the May 22 final in Rotterdam as the return of the pageant injects some glitz into Europe's cautious reopening.

New favelas around Sao Paulo as result of pandemic



New favelas are sprouting up in Sao Paulo, inhabited by recently-unemployed workers who lost their jobs and homes as a result of the pandemic.

In the north of Brazil's largest city, dozens of families first started occupying empty land near apartments and other properties.

One by one, shacks were built by residents who used discarded wood from construction sites, in what became the start of the Penha Brasil favela.

Around 230 families live in the new settlement, according to community leaders.

India's total infection toll nears 25M

India's tally of infections reached nearly 24,7 million, boosted by 311,170 new cases over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,077.

The South Asian nation's tally stands at 24.68 million with the death toll at 270,284, health ministry data showed.

Australia treasurer sticks by plan to reopen border in mid-2022

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the government will stick to plans to start reopening the country only from mid-next year, as pressure mounts on the ruling conservatives to end the international border closure.

"We will follow the medical advice that has served us very well through this crisis," Frydenberg said in a television interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Germany's reports 8,500 new daily cases

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 8,500 to 3,593,434, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 71 to 86,096, the tally showed.

Philippines douses five-hour blaze in hospital treating Covid-19 patients

Firefighters put out a blaze early at one of the Philippines' largest hospitals that had prompted the evacuation of dozens of patients from the facility, which also treats virus patients.

No casualties were reported in the fire at the government-run Philippine General Hospital in the capital, Manila, which was extinguished at dawn. Its cause is not known.

Taiwan urges no panic buying as new virus rules kick off

Taiwan appealed to people to avoid panic buying of items such as instant noodles and toilet paper as new curbs on gatherings and movement took effect to rein in the spread of the virus during a spike in domestic infections.

Taiwan raised its virus alert level in the capital, Taipei, and the surrounding city, on Saturday, imposing two weeks of restrictions that will shut many venues and limit gatherings.

CDC recommends US schools continue using masks

Schools in the United States should continue to use masks for the 2020-2021 academic year as all students will not be fully vaccinated, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

The CDC in its latest guidance said all kindergarten through grade 12 schools "should implement and layer prevention strategies and should prioritize universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing."

The recommendation comes after the agency on Thursday said fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places.

The CDC said masks should be worn at all times by all people in school facilities and buses, while maintaining a six foot distance between teachers and students.

Trinidad and Tobago declares state of emergency as Covid-19 cases surge

Trinidad and Tobago will impose a state of emergency from midnight to contain an increase in cases and related deaths, Prime Minister Keith Rowley said.

Rowley also imposed a curfew from 9 pm to 5 am local time (0100 GMT to 0900 GMT), with some exceptions to essential services including the energy sector, supermarkets, and pharmacies.

The twin island state was experiencing a third wave of the virus, Rowley said.

Seven hospitals caring for virus patients are at a critical stage of 73 percent overall occupancy, Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards added.

With a population of more than 1.3 million people, Trinidad and Tobago has registered 15,375 infections, 5,214 of them active, and 265 deaths, health ministry data showed.

Health officials have cited a highly transmissible Brazilian variant, first identified in a Venezuelan migrant, as a factor in the increase in cases.

Brazil registers 67,009 new cases

Brazil recorded 67,009 additional confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, along with 2,087 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered nearly 15.6 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll now stands at 434,715, according to ministry data.

Greece extends lockdown on Kalymnos island

Greece has extended a lockdown on the island of Kalymnos for a week as coronavirus infections there remained high, authorities said.

Under the lockdown imposed on May 4, residents are allowed to leave home only for workplaces that remain open, to visit the doctor or pharmacy, to walk their pets or for shopping until 6 pm (1500 GMT) at the supermarket. They can leave the island only for health reasons. The restrictions will remain in place until 6 am (0300 GMT) on May 24.

Greece formally opened to visitors on Saturday, kicking off a summer season it hopes will resurrect its tourism industry battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies