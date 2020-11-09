Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 50.7 million people and killed over 1.2 million. Here are the updates for November 9:

A man cycles along a road under heavy smog conditions near near the Indian parliament in New Delhi on November 9, 2020. (AFP)

Monday, November 9, 2020

Delhi records highest single-day virus cases

India has reported 45,903 new coronavirus cases, with its capital recording the highest single-day rise in infections since the pandemic began.

The Health Ministry also reported 490 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities in the country to 126,611.

New Delhi's increase of 7,745 cases comes during a recent surge the government has attributed to crowding in markets during the ongoing festive season, winter weather and high air pollution.

India has counted more than 8.5 million cases since the pandemic began, the second-highest total behind the US.

Germany's virus cases rise to 671,868

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 13,363 to 671,868.

The data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed that the country's death toll rose by 63 to 11,352.

Utah governor declares state of emergency

The governor of the US state of Utah, Gary Herbert has declared a new state of emergency to address hospital overcrowding in response to weeks of stress on its hospital networks due to a surge of virus cases.

The governor said the entire state was being placed under a mask mandate until further notice and casual social gatherings were being limited to household-only for the next two weeks.

All extracurricular activities were being put on hold, he said.

The total number of coronavirus infections in the United States rose past 10 million late on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally.

Utah has had 132,621 total confirmed cases and 659 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.

Sydney restricts New Year's Eve fireworks

New Year's Eve fireworks over Sydney Harbour will go ahead this year but will be shortened to just a few minutes and the city precinct will be restricted to those with restaurant, cafe and hotel bookings in order to limit the spread of the virus.

Prime harbourside spots, normally coveted by thousands of revellers to watch the traditional 12-minute pyrotechnic display, will be set aside for health workers who have been treating patients and firefighters.

Although Australia has for weeks recorded just daily single digit new cases of the virus, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said crowd numbers will be limited for the event in areas that typically draw thousands of viewers.

Mexico's confirmed death toll surpasses 95,000

Mexico's health ministry reported on Sunday 5,887 additional coronavirus cases and 219 more deaths, bringing the official number of cases to 967,825 and the death toll to 95,027.

Health officials have said the real number of infections and deaths is likely significantly higher.

China reports 33 new cases vs 28 a day earlier

China reported 33 new Covid-19 cases on November 8, up from 28 cases a day earlier, the national health authority reported on Monday.

The National Health Commission said 32 of the cases were imported in people returning from overseas.

One of the cases was a local infection reported in Tianjin - a cold storage worker who had handled frozen pork from Germany. The city government is carrying out tests on some cold storage facilities and their staff.

The number of new asymptomatic cases fell to nine from 36 a day earlier, the commission said.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 86,245, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

Brazil sees 128 new deaths, 10,554 new cases - government

Brazil on Sunday reported 128 new Covid-19 deaths and 10,554 new coronavirus cases, according to official data.

Since the start of the pandemic, 162,397 people have died in Brazil and more than 5.66 million have been infected with the virus, the data shows.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies