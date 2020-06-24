Fast News

Covid-19 pandemic has claimed more than 478,908 lives and infected more than 9.3 million people across the world. Here are updates for June 24:

A railway police official tells commuters to stand inside the designated social distancing circles as they wait to board a train in Mumbai, India on June 22, 2020. (Reuters)

Wednesday, June 24

South Africa records highest daily toll of 111 dead

South Africa has recorded its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus: 111.

More than 2,100 people have died in the country that makes up nearly one-third of the virus cases across Africa with more than 106,000.

South Africa will begin vaccinating people in the first vaccine trial for Covid-19 on the continent, while the World Health Organization chief joins the African Centers for Disease Control for a conference to discuss the race for a vaccine.

Africa now has nearly 325,000 virus cases as countries loosen restrictions under economic pressure from citizens who say they have to feed their families.

Shortages of testing materials and medical supplies remain a problem as Africa could become the world’s next hot spot.

Tokyo's new cases climbed to 55

Tokyo's new virus cases climbed to 55, public broadcaster NHK said, the highest tally in one to one-and-a-half months after a cluster of infections was found at an unnamed office in the Japanese capital.

Tokyo will record "quite a large number" of virus cases after a cluster of infections was discovered at an office, Governor Yuriko Koike said, speaking before the latest figure was reported.

"Clusters in the workplace have become a big problem lately," Koike told reporters, adding that test results from the same unnamed company were expected to add to the seven infections found there previously.

In addition, more than 10 positive results are expected from group testing in Shinjuku, Koike said, referring to an area of the Japanese capital known for it s night life.

'Players are reporting to training camps,' MLB union says

Major League Baseball and its players' association (MLBPA) appeared to have cleared the last major obstacles to the start of the 2020 season after weeks of fierce debate.

"All remaining issues have been resolved and players are reporting to training camps," the MLBPA said on Twitter, a day after team owners voted unanimously to proceed with the season amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

India reports highest spike of 16,000 cases

India has recorded the highest spike of 15,968 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to to 456,183, with Mumbai and New Delhi as the worst-hit cities in the country.

The Health Ministry also reported a record 24-hour increase of 465 deaths due to Covid-19, driving fatalities to 14,476.

The ministry said the recovery rate was continuing to improve at 56.38 percent.

The actual numbers, like elsewhere in the world, are thought to be far higher due to a number of reasons, such as limited testing.

South Korea continues upward trend in new infections

South Korea has reported 51 additional cases over the past 24 hours, a continuation of an upward trend in new infections.

The figures released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took the country’s total to 12,535 with 281 deaths.

It says 10,930 of them have recovered while 1,324 people remain in treatment for the virus.

The KCDC says 20 of the 51 newly reported cases came from overseas while 31 patients were infected locally.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 587 to 191,449

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 587 to 191,449, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 19 to 8,914, the tally showed.

China announces further decline in newly confirmed cases

China has announced a further decline in newly confirmed coronavirus cases both nationwide and in the capital Beijing where a roughly two-week old spike in cases appears to now be firmly on the wane.

A total of 12 cases were reported for the country, down from 22 the day before. Beijing reported seven cases, down from 13, while the two other cases were reported in neighbouring Hebei province and three were listed as having been brought from abroad by Chinese travellers.

No new deaths were reported and 359 remained in treatment for Covid-19, with another 118 in monitoring and isolation for testing positive for the virus while showing no symptoms or being suspected cases.

China has reported a total of 4,634 deaths from among 83,430 cases of the virus since it was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Beijing’s June outbreak saw more than 200 cases, most linked to the city’s biggest wholesale market, and led to some new lockdowns and the cancellation of classes. Since then, 3 million test samples have been taken from 2.43 million people in the city, a senior municipal health official said on Tuesday.

A total of 249 people have been infected in Beijing since June 11.

Portugal starts easing lockdown measures



Portugal's government brought back restrictions in some parts of the Lisbon metropolitan area as authorities struggled to break the chain of coronavirus transmission in towns around the capital.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa, after a four-hour meeting with municipal officials on Monday, said that the virus hot spots are in 15 parishes.

He said that from midnight, a 10-person limit at gatherings in those areas will be reintroduced and commercial establishments will have to close at 8 pm.

Health officials will step up inspections at construction sites and construction workers' transport, which have been identified as an important source of new infections, Costa said.

A project called Healthy Neighbourhoods will aim to involve communities more closely in the fight against the outbreak.

Novak Djokovic tests positive

Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one tennis player, tested positive for the virus and then apologised to all individuals who contracted the virus after playing in an exhibition tournament he organised in Serbia and Croatia.

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, Croatia's Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki have previously tested positive after playing in Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.

Djokovic's fitness coach Marco Panichi and Dimitrov's coach Christian Groh have also tested positive.

Libya reports largest single day rise in cases

War-ravaged Libya has reported its biggest daily increase yet in coronavirus infections and deaths, raising fears that a major outbreak could overwhelm its health system, left in shambles by nine years of conflict.

Libya’s National Center for Disease Control announced 639 total virus cases, including 17 fatalities, after recording 44 new virus cases and four deaths on Tuesday. With such little testing, experts believe the number could be higher.

The North African country has become split between rival administrations in the east and west, each supported by an array of fractious militias and foreign powers. The National Center for Disease Control is one the few state institutions to bridge the country’s divide.

Libya’s case count has more than quadrupled in the last few weeks, largely due to its repatriation of stranded citizens from abroad. An alarming hot spot is the city of Sabha in the remote southern desert, where health facilities are drastically under-equipped and many citizens remain uninformed.

Australia reports first death in more than a month

Australia's second most populous state said a man in his 80s died overnight from the coronavirus, the country's first death from the virus in more than a month, as the state logged a double digit rise in cases for the eighth straight day.

Victoria state reported 20 overnight cases, Victoria Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told reporters in Melbourne, taking the state tally to nearly 1,900 after recording 17 on Tuesday and 16 the day before.

The upswing in new cases in Victoria has sparked fears of a second wave, with 241 cases in the state so far identified as community transmission, an increase of eight from Tuesday.

Authorities in Victoria, which has become the virus hotspot in Australia, have been trying to contain the spread of the virus in half a dozen suburbs in the largest city of Melbourne hit by a spike in cases.

UN confirms 28 of its staff died from virus

The UN announced that 28 of its staff have died due to the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, UN Information Services Director Alessandra Vellucci said they were among the 1,140 staff that had contracted the virus as of June 21.

Brazil registers 39,436 new cases, 1,374 deaths

Brazil recorded 39,436 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours as well as 1,374 new deaths resulting from the disease, the country's Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 1.1 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths reached 52,645, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile a judge in Brazil ordered President Jair Bolsonaro to wear a mask in public after the right-wing populist attended political rallies without one in the middle of the world's second-worst coronavirus outbreak.

Mexico announces a record one-day total for new infections

In recent weeks Latin America has emerged as the epicentre of the pandemic, with a spike in cases and deaths even as the tide of infection recedes elsewhere on the planet.

Mexico registered 6,288 new infections and 793 additional deaths from the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, the health ministry said, bringing the totals for the country to 191,410 cases and 23,377 deaths.

US adds 800 more deaths

The United States added 792 deaths in 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tally showed, as the country's top infectious diseases expert warned there were "historic" challenges ahead.

The world's largest economy is the hardest-hit country by the pandemic, with 121,176 dead out of more than 2.34 million cases, according to the Baltimore-based institution at 8:30pm (0030 GMT Wednesday).

Many states have largely lifted lockdown measures, and New York – the country's epicenter for the pandemic – took a big step on Monday by allowing non-essential businesses to reopen. But some 20 states, primarily in the south and west, have seen a rebound in infections.

Meanwhile, the White House Correspondents' Association announced that due to the pandemic it would cancel this year's annual dinner.

More than 220 police dead in Peru, 15,000 infected

At least 223 police officers in Peru have died after contracting the coronavirus while enforcing one of South America's longest lockdowns, the interior ministry announced.

"We have to date 223 police dead and 15,500 infected," Interior Minister General Gaston Rodriguez told a virtual press conference.

The death toll is 30 percent higher than two weeks ago, when the ministry announced 170 officers had died and just under 10,000 were infected, out of a total force of 130,000.

Peru is the second-worst-hit country in Latin America after Brazil, with more than 257,000 cases and 9,000 deaths.