Coronavirus has infected more than 13.6 million people, of whom over 8 million have recovered and some 586,000 have died. Here are the updates for July 16:

Police officers stand guard on a building rooftop before a state tribute at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain on July 16, 2020. (Reuters)

July 16, 2020

Spain to honour its 28,400 coronavirus victims

With a watchful eye on the latest virus outbreaks, Spain has paused to honour its 28,400 victims at a state ceremony joined by top EU and World Health Organization figures.

Barely three weeks after coming out of lockdown, Spain has seen a surge in cases and health officials monitoring more than 120 active outbreaks.

The most worrying is in and around the northeastern city of Lerida, where the Catalan regional government has issued a stay-home order affecting 160,000 people.

Authorities there and in several other regions have stepped up precautions, with mask-wearing compulsory in public at all times, even if the safety distance can be respected.

India sees new surge in virus cases

India’s virus cases have surged another 32,695, taking the nation closer to 1 million and forcing a new lockdown in the popular western beach state of Goa, two weeks after it reopened to tourists.

The new confirmed cases took the national total to 968,876. The health ministry also reported a record number of 606 deaths for a total of 24,915.

The Indian Medical Association said 99 doctors have died and another 1,302 are infected with the coronavirus. It called for shortening of working hours for health workers following safety concerns.

South Korea cases rise to 13,612

South Korea has reported 61 new confirmed cases of the virus, most of them tied to international arrivals.

The tally reported by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised the country’s caseload to 13,612 during the pandemic, including 291 deaths. The centre says 12,396 people have been released from hospitals while 925 remain in treatment.

Officials say 47 of the new cases involved people arriving from overseas. South Korea has been requiring two-week quarantines on all passengers arriving from abroad since April.

This week, it began requiring foreign nationals arriving from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to provide health certificates proving they have tested negative for the virus.

Venezuela tightens anti-virus measures



Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced a tightening of virus containment measures in the capital, Caracas, and neighbouring Miranda state to try to halt the spread of the deadly disease.

The country was one of the least affected in Latin America in the early stages of the pandemic but has seen an alarming rise in cases and deaths in recent weeks.

It took 70 days for Venezuela to record its first 1,000 Covid-19 cases – but just three days to go from 7,000 to 8,000 cases.

This week Venezuela surpassed 10,000 officially confirmed infections, although the opposition and organisations, such as Human Rights Watch, believe the true numbers are much greater.

Australia launches $1.4B pandemic retraining plan

Australia announced $1.4 billion to retrain workers impacted by the virus fallout, as unemployment rose to its highest level in more than two decades.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the new funding would create more than 300,000 places in training programmes that aimed to funnel graduates and the newly jobless into "growth" sectors.

"It is upsetting for many Australians that the industries and places where they'd been working, they will find it very difficult to find new employment in those sectors," he said.

"And so we want to ensure they have the opportunity ... to find employment in other sectors, potentially, so they can actually move forward with their own lives."

China’s economy bounces back from pandemic contraction

China saw forecast-beating economic growth in the second quarter after a record contraction in the previous three months, as businesses cautiously returned to normality following strict lockdowns across the country.

The figures follow a string of data showing the world's number two economy slowly emerging from the outbreak, and should provide hope to other governments looking to get back on track from a crisis that has likely caused a global recession.

Gross domestic product expanded 3.2 percent in April-June, the National Bureau of Statistics said, smashing expectations and a massive improvement on the 6.8-percent contraction in the first quarter.

Bangladesh arrests hospital owner over fake virus results

A Bangladesh hospital owner accused of issuing thousands of fake negative coronavirus test results to patients at his two clinics was arrested while trying to flee to India in a burqa, police said.

The arrest marked the end of a nine-day manhunt for Mohammad Shahed over allegations of giving fake certificates to patients saying they were virus-free without even testing them.

Shahed, 42, was one of more than a dozen people detained by authorities over the past few days in connection with the scam.

Experts warn the false documents has worsened the already dire virus situation in the country of 168 million people by casting doubt about the veracity of certificates issued by clinics.

US expert not worried about China winning drug race

The leading US expert on infectious diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci, has predicted the country will meet its goal of a coronavirus vaccine by year's end and was unmoved by the prospect that China would get there first.

While there are no guarantees, "I feel good about the projected timetable", Fauci told Reuters news agency in an interview.

His comments follow promising early-stage data for the Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine, released on Tuesday, that was developed by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Fauci directs.

Fauci said Moderna's results were especially promising because the vaccine appeared to offer the type of protection seen in a natural infection.

Fauci was unmoved by the prospect that China could cross the finish line first.

Although he said he hopes China succeeds, he does not think they will win the vaccine race, at least not by much.

"I think everybody's sort of on the same track." If they do get there, he said, "they're not going to get it particularly sooner than we get it. That's for sure".

Australia's Victoria state reports 317 new cases

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria said on Thursday two men in their 80s died overnight from the coronavirus, as the state logged a record daily rise in new infections.

Victoria reported 317 new daily cases, the highest since the pandemic began.

The state's previous high of 288 new cases came last week.

NZ to host 2020 Rugby Championship after virus success

Southern hemisphere governing body SANZAAR announced plans on Thursday to hold this year's Rugby Championship in New Zealand, as the game's Kiwi powerbrokers gathered to discuss a radical revamp of Super Rugby.

SANZAAR said it wanted to play the Rugby Championship in one location because of the Covid-19 pandemic and New Zealand was the preferred option because of its success in containing the virus.

"SANZAAR is well advanced in option planning with New Zealand Rugby, which in turn, is now seeking New Zealand government approval," it said in a statement.

The four-way international tournament involves South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina and is administered by SANZAAR.

It was originally scheduled to begin on August 8 with a clash between the Wallabies and All Blacks in Melbourne, but the fixture has little chance of proceeding as the city battles a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

US sees record 67,632 daily infections

The US posted a new daily record of 67,632 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks the spread of the disease.

The global leader in infections has seen a surge in the virus since late June, mostly in the south and west of the country.

For the past 10 days, the number of new cases being reported has been between 55,000 and 65,000 every 24 hours.

Bolsonaro tests positive, again

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Wednesday that he still has the coronavirus after undergoing a new test the day before.

"I'm fine, thank God. Yesterday morning, I took the test, and in the evening the result was that I am still positive for the coronavirus," the far-right leader said in a Facebook Live broadcast from the gardens of his official residence in Brasilia.

Bolsonaro said he is not experiencing symptoms and that his use of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which he said he has been taking since he was diagnosed last week, is working.

"I am not recommending anything. I recommend that you talk to your doctor. In my case, a military doctor recommended hydroxychloroquine and it worked," he said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies