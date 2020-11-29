Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has infected at least 62 million people and cut more than 1.4 million lives short. Here are the developments for November 29:

Visitors walk inside Arjuna Temple complex at Dieng mountain area in Banjarnegara, Central Java province, Indonesia, November 15, 2020. (Reuters)

Sunday, November 29, 2020

Indonesia registers record daily rise in cases

Indonesia reported a record daily rise in coronavirus infections with 6,267 cases, bringing the total to 534,266, data from the country's Covid-19 task force showed.

This was the third record high in a week for the Southeast Asian country.

The data showed 169 new virus deaths, taking the total fatalities to 16,815.

Indonesia has the highest number of virus cases and deaths in Southeast Asia.

Russia reports 26,683 new cases

Russia reported 26,683 new virus cases after the number of daily confirmed infections hit a record 27,543 on Friday.

The new cases took the national total to 2,269,316 since the start of the pandemic.

The coronavirus crisis centre confirmed deaths of 459 virus patients in the last 24 hours, pushing the Russian death toll to 39,527.

Shanghai marathon defies virus with 9,000 runners

Around 9,000 runners – some wearing face masks – took part in the Shanghai International Marathon, Chinese media said, a rare mass event in a year when virus laid waste to most such sport.

Prior to the race officials touted it as an opportunity to show how China – where the virus emerged late last year before unleashing a pandemic – is moving ahead despite the continuing global health crisis.

The prestigious New York, Berlin, Boston and Chicago marathons all fell victim to virus this year, while London and Tokyo were open only to elite runners.

Singaporean gives birth to baby with virus antibodies

A Singaporean woman, who was infected with the novel virus in March when she was pregnant, has given birth to a baby with antibodies against the virus, offering a new clue as to whether the infection can be transferred from mother to child.

The baby was born this month without the virus but with the virus antibodies, the Straits Times newspaper reported, citing the mother.

North Korea toughens rules of entry to sea to fight virus

North Korea is further toughening restrictions on entering seawaters as part of elevated steps to fight the virus pandemic, state media said, two days after South Korea said the North had banned sea fishing.

The Korean Central News Agency reported the country is mobilising more anti-virus units and establishing strong steps to “completely remove uncivilised and unhygienic elements that could help make room for the spread of an epidemic” at winter.

Some experts say the virus can spread more broadly during cold weather when people typically spend more time indoors.

'Catastrophic': Balkan healthcare overwhelmed by virus surge

A skyrocketing virus caseload is pushing hospitals in the Balkans to the cusp of collapse, in chaotic scenes reminding some medics of the region's 1990s wars.

After nearly a year of keeping outbreaks more or less under control, the nightmare scenario that the Balkans feared from the start of the pandemic is now starting to unfold.

In hard-hit Bosnia, one doctor described the distress of having to juggle the care of multiple patients whose lives were hanging by a thread.

S. Korea mulls stricter social distancing amid cases resurge

South Korean authorities will consider tighter social distancing restrictions to clamp down on economic activities after last week saw the fastest spread of infections since the early days of the virus pandemic.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun is to meet with health authority officials at 0600 GMT to decide whether virus curbs need to be tightened further to slow transmissions, Yonhap News said.

South Korea reported 450 infections of the new virus after reporting more than 500 new virus cases for three days in a row, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

This third wave marks the highest level of infections in nearly nine months.

South Korea on Tuesday began applying Level 2 social distancing rules, the third-highest in the country’s five-tier system, in greater Seoul area.

Germany reports 14,611 cases

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 14,611 to 1,042,700, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 158 to 16,123, the tally showed.

Britain secures additional Moderna vaccine doses

Britain has secured an additional two million doses of Moderna Inc’s virus vaccine candidate, the government said in a statement.

Following the latest deal, Britain has access to enough doses of Moderna’s vaccine candidate for around 3.5 million people. Overall, it has access to 357 million doses of vaccines from 7 different developers, according to the statement.

“With a wide range of vaccine candidates in our portfolio, we stand ready to deploy a vaccine should they receive approval from our medicines regulator, starting with those who will benefit most,” Britain’s health minister, Matt Hancock, said in the statement.

Mexico posts more than 10,000 new cases

Mexico has reported 10,008 new coronavirus infections and 586 additional deaths, health ministry data showed, bringing the official number of cases to 1,100,683 with a total death toll of 105,459.

Health officials have said the real number of both is likely to be significantly higher due to little testing.

China reports 11 new cases

China has reported 11 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for November 28, compared with six cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 10 new asymptomatic patients, compared with four a day earlier.

Mainland China has a total of 86,512 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

Virus surge leads to curfew in San Francisco

A surge in coronavirus cases will put San Francisco under a curfew beginning on Monday and trigger other restrictions related to the virus, the city announced.

The curfew requires non-essential businesses to close and prohibits members of different households from gathering between 10 pm and 5 am until December 21, Mayor London Breed said Saturday.

San Mateo county outside San Francisco will also be subject to the same rules after the state of California classified both under its most restrictive tier of locations based on the spread of the virus.

In addition to the curfew, certain indoor businesses will be required to either close or reduce capacity beginning on Sunday at noon, Breed said.

Brazil registers 51,922 new cases

Brazil has registered 51,922 additional cases over the last 24 hours and 587 new deaths, the nation's Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 6,290,272 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 172,561 deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies