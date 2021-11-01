Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 247M people and killed over 5M globally. Here are the virus-related updates for November.

A couple is reunited at Sydney Airport in the wake of coronavirus border restrictions easing in Sydney, Australia, November 1, 2021. (Reuters)

Monday, November 1, 2021

Australia eases international border restrictions for first time in pandemic

Australia eased its international border restrictions for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing some of its vaccinated public to travel freely and many families to reunite, sparking emotional embraces at Sydney's airport.

After 18 months of some of the world's strictest coronavirus border policies, millions of Australians are now free to travel without a permit or the need to quarantine on arrival in the country.

Mexico reports 1,446 cases

Mexico's health ministry reported 1,446 new confirmed virus cases and 89 more fatalities, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 288,365 and the total number of cases to 3,807,211.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both cases and deaths.

Brazil sees 130 more deaths

Brazil recorded 130 new deaths and 6,761 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Nearly 608,000 people have died from the virus in Brazil, official data show, the second highest official total in the world after the United States

White House press secretary tests positive

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said she has tested positive for the virus, after deciding not to travel to Europe with US President Joe Biden when members of her family contracted the virus.

Psaki said in a statement that though she had tested negative several times last week, her test came back positive on Sunday.

