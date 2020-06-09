Fast News

Adam Rapoport, the US food magazine's editor-in-chief, stepped down after 16-year-old picture of him with brownface resurfaces online, sparking harsh criticism, coupled with a subsequent claim of discriminatory pay by a staff editor.

Adam Rapoport attends The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children - Food & Wine Gala on November 14, 2016 in New York City. (Getty Images)

Bon Appetit's editor-in-chief, Adam Rapoport, resigned late on Monday after a 16-year-old picture of him with brownface resurfaced online and drew criticism, coupled with a subsequent claim of discriminatory pay at the Conde Nast-owned US food magazine by a staff editor.

The picture, originally posted on the Instagram account of Rapoport's wife Simone Shubuck in 2013, showed him in brownface makeup with her, according to several media reports.

Shubuck's Instagram account has since been taken private.

"From an extremely ill-conceived Halloween costume 16 years ago to my blind spots as an editor, I've not championed an inclusive vision," Rapoport said in a post on Instagram.

'Display of diversity'

His resignation comes as newsrooms across the United States examine their track records on diversity, inclusion and sensitivity to issues facing people of colour in the midst of widespread protests across the country after the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, on May 25.

Reacting to the picture, Bon Appetit editor Sohla El Waylly took to Instagram on Monday and called for Rapoport to step down, also saying that only white editors are paid for their video appearances.

"I've been pushed in front of video as a display of diversity," wrote El Waylly, who joined Bon Appetit less than a year ago and is a regular fixture in the BA Test Kitchen video series.

"None of the people of colour have been compensated for their appearances."

In case you’ve missed it: Not only is Sohla one of the only front facing Bon Appetit editors to denounce EIC Adam Rapoport doing brown face, apparently only white BA editors are paid for their video appearances. Here’s her Instagram story just now pic.twitter.com/h0uPMlJYHN — Sarah Manavis (@sarahmanavis) June 8, 2020

Lack of inclusivity

She received support online from several of her colleagues. At least four said they would not appear in the publication's videos until their colleagues of colour received equal pay.

Conde Nast, the magazine’s publisher, did not address those concerns directly.

But in a statement it said it is "dedicated to creating a diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace."

Several of Bon Appetit's staff, including El Waylly, are YouTube stars.

Former Bon Appetit photographer Alex Lau took to Twitter to express his dismay over the lack of inclusivity in the publication's content, noting how African cuisine was regularly pushed aside because it was deemed "tricky."

oh, but you'll preach the wonders of 3-day long recipes and 60 hour WP stews. — Alex Lau (@iamnotalexlau) June 8, 2020

Some on social media are saying that Rapoport's resignation is not enough and that Conde Nast needs to rethink their strategy.

rethink. regroup. be better. do better. i can find something else to watch during lunch and will do it happily until you hire black food editors, feature african-based recipes, PAY YOUR POC A LIVING WAGE, and learn from this.@CondeNast @bonappetit — kayla (@carmikeall) June 9, 2020

As someone who has binged hours and hours of #BonAppetit test kitchen content, the whole situation is disgusting. They need to put in the work to not only apologize and rectify, but do so much better going forward. It's not enough for Rappaport to just resign. — Stefanie 🏳️‍🌈 (@vmarshmallow) June 9, 2020

Others have highlighted that Bon Appetit does not have any video personalities that are of African American heritage and called for more diversity.

When Koreans see Brad's Kimchi and wonder why there are so many white folks on @bonappetit. We're ready for more BIPOC chefs in front of cameras and want them to be paid equally. #BonAppetit pic.twitter.com/geOk923P6Y — 홍미혜 ✊🏼 (@SeeMiaRoll) June 9, 2020

Somebody at @bonappetit really looked Africa, at a continent with 54 countries and said “we’re not going going to feature any recipes from there bc they are tricky and could confuse viewers.” 54 countries. With cities & regions inside of them. — tired (@earringdealer) June 8, 2020

Social media also expressed incredulity at how people of colour at Bon Appetit are paid disproportionately less per video as compared to their white counterparts.

A white woman at @bonappetit is paid $20,000 a video. A Black woman at @bonappetit is paid $400 a video. https://t.co/J6wvk8Dh7z — Your Woke Aunty (@YasminYonis) June 9, 2020

I'm still stuck on @bonappetit paying Sohla $50,000 salary in New York City, as talented and experienced as she is.



She turned carbonara into a dessert. — Brittany Luse (@bmluse) June 8, 2020

bon appetit hasnt been compensating their POC editors for video appearances?? are you serious?? video content is one of their main means of even staying relevant esp in the last few yrs.. their creators are carrying them lmfao what is this — lily☀️ (@liliuhms) June 9, 2020

Resignations over racial insensitivities

Several high-profile newspaper editors have resigned in the past few days over racial insensitivities.

A New York Times editorial page editor resigned from his position on Sunday after publishing a column that advocated using the military to quell protests over US racial inequality.

The top editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Stan Wischnowski, resigned after employees walked out in protest over a headline "Buildings Matter, Too," on a story about the impact of civil unrest on property.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies