Covid-19 has killed more than 432,000 people worldwide since the outbreak started in China last year, according to tracking websites. Here are the developments for June 14:

An Iranian woman wearing a face mask walks past a metro station in the capital Tehran on June 10, 2020 amid the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic crisis. (AFP)

Iran daily virus deaths exceed 100 for first time in 2 months: official

Iran reported over 100 new deaths in a single day for the first time in two months.

In televised remarks, health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari announced 107 Covid-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, raising the overall toll to 8,837.

Malaysia reports eight new cases, one more death

Malaysia reported eight new cases on Sunday, taking the total to 8,453 infections.

The health ministry also reported one more death, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 121.

UK might be able to change quarantine rules for travellers-Sunak

Britain's government is looking at options for its two-week quarantine for people entering the country and might be able to make changes to the rules, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday.

"We all want to see travel open again, of course we do, andl ike everything else we want to make sure we have the right measures at the right time informed by the science and everything else that we have to consider," Sunak told BBC television.

"We are looking at all options to ensure that that is possible and people have got suggestions about how we might be able to open up some travel corridors over time and so the transport secretary is actively looking at all of those options."

The government has come under heavy pressure from the travel industry and other sectors over the quarantine policy which it introduced last week. Airlines said it will hammer jobs and tourism.

Spain to open borders to EU Schengen countries on June 21 - reports

Spain will open its borders to countries in the European Union's Schengen area on June 21, except for Portugal where the border will open on July 1 as previously announced, Spanish media including El Pais news paper and Ser radio station reported.

The Spanish government had previously said it would allow foreign tourists to enter Spain on July 1 without self-quarantining, apart from the Balearic Islands which could start receiving tourists on Monday as part of a test programme.

Indonesia reports 857 new cases, 43 more deaths

Indonesia reported 857 infections and 43 more deaths, taking the total number of cases to 38,277 and fatalities to 2,134, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto said 755 more patients had recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 14,531.

Indonesia has tested 322,933 people for the virus as ofSunday

Philippines reports 539 new cases, 14 new deaths

The Philippines reported 539 more infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,930.

The Department of Health also recorded 14 additional fatalities, taking the death toll to 1,088.

One duplicate case was removed from the total number of infections reported as of June 13, it added.

UK will look at two-metre distancing rule urgently - Sunak

Britain's government will review its two-metre social distancing rule as a matter of urgency a sit tries to help the country's economy recover from a 25%collapse after the onset of the coronavirus crisis, finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

Sunak said progress in tackling the spread of Covid-19 meant the country was able to take a "fresh look" at the two-metre rule which many employers have said will make it harder for them to get back up to speed after the coronavirus lockdown.

Russia reports 8,835 new cases, 119 deaths

Russia reported 8,835 new cases, bringing the number of infections nationwide to 528,964.

The authorities said 119 people had died from the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 6,948.

Tokyo confirms 47 new cases

Tokyo confirmed 47 new infections, the country's Asahi television reported, the highest since the government lifted the state of emergency nationwide in late May.

The daily figure was also the highest since May 5, the broadcaster said.

Of these 47 cases, said Jiji news agency, 18 were working at a club which provides male drinking companions for women.

Beijing should expand nucleic acid testing for coronavirus – govt spokesman

Beijing should expand the scope of nucleic acid testing for the virus in and the scope of sampling in the Chinese capital, a city government spokesman said.

He told a news conference Beijing has entered an"extraordinary period" after the city reported a record 36 confirmed new cases of the virus for Saturday.

China Southern Airlines flight from Dhaka to Guangzhou suspended

A China Southern Airlines flight from Dhaka to Guangzhou will be suspended for four weeks from June 22 due to concerns about Covid-19 infections, China's aviation regulator said.

Seventeen passengers on a June 11 flight from the Bangladeshi capital to the southern Chinese city tested positive for the coronavirus, meeting the conditions for a "circuit breaker" suspension of the service, the Civil Aviation Administration of China in a statement.

China reported 19 new confirmed cases involving travelers from overseas for June 13, with 17 of them arriving in Guangdong province.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 247 to 186,269 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 247 to 186,269, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by six to 8,787.

China records 57 new cases

China reported 57 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest daily figure since April, as concerns grow about a resurgence of the disease.

The National Health Commission said 36 of those were domestic infections in the capital Beijing, where a new cluster of infections has prompted lockdowns in several residential neighbourhoods.

Brazil registers 850,514 confirmed cases

Brazil has registered 850,514 confirmed cases of the virus and the total death toll reached 42,720, the Ministry of Health said.

Brazil registered 21,704 new cases over the last 24 hours and 892 deaths.

US reports 2,038,344 cases in total

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 2,038,344 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 22,317 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 711 to 114,625.

Algeria to further relax restrictions

Algeria will further relax its coronavirus lockdown, easing a curfew, allowing public transport to resume in the cities and reopening some more businesses, the government said.

The government will end the curfew in 19 provinces and shorten it in the remaining 29, including in the capital Algiers, the prime minister's office said.

It said buses and taxis in urban areas will also resume services with a limited number of passengers. Taxi drivers are ordered to take one client only.

Some businesses such as clothing and shoe shops, car rentals and hair salons will reopen. The government last week allowed the reopening of business such as men's barbershops and cattle markets.

Egypt confirms highest daily rise of cases and deaths

Egypt on Saturday confirmed 1,677 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths, the health ministry said, the highest daily increase for both counts.

In total, the Arab world's most populous country has registered 42,980 cases including 1,484 deaths, the ministry said in a statement.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies